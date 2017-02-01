[Video] Nigeria 02-02-2017: and Today's Other News Highlights

NigerianBulletin.com is one of Nigeria's leading on-line destinations for the latest Nigerian trending news and updates, helpful articles and a community sharing the best, latest information on Nigeria and things that concern Nigerians. Some of the topics we cover include Nigerian political news, metro, sports, business and entertainment. In addition we provide articles on careers, health, technology, travel and money. These articles are designed to help Nigerians make informed decisions in their every day personal and professional lives.
Related Articles
A 29-year-old tech founder named to the Forbes '30 Under 30' list shares his best entrepreneurship advice
After his internships Marinelli landed a job on the finance engineering team at Palantir, the big data company founded by billionaire Peter Thiel. "While working on
Here's the memo Larry Fink, the head of the world's largest investor, just sent to staff on these 'uneasy' times
"As we move forward in 2017, I ask each of you to help us better understand the many cultures and nations we serve," he said
Aaron Paul redeems himself for a crushing loss on 'The Price Is Right' 17 years ago
In 2000, when Paul would've been about 20 years old (and long before his "Breaking Bad" fame or even many acting jobs), he got the
Most Watched VideosView all posts
EFCC asked for permanent forfeiture of Deziani Alison-Madueke's alleged N9.08b
- Mrs Deziani Alison-Madueke recently denied all the allegations made against her by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) - But teh anti-graft agency maintains
China man standing on bottles
China man standing on bottles
Agatu community lost 3,920 to herdsmen attacks in four year- Inalegwu
- 3, 920 persons have lost their lives in the bloody crises between Agatu farmers and Fulani herdsmen in Agatu local government area of Benue
Protesters occupy House of Assembly over herdsmen attacks
- Victims of herdsmen attacks in Benue state have urged the state House of Assembly to pass the open grazing prohibition bill - The bill was
Muslim women hail Army for routing out Boko Haram
- A Muslim women organisation has commended the Nigerian Army for crushing the Boko Haram - The group urged the federal government to find a lasting
Imo state pensioners lament 77 months debt, blast Rochas Okorocha for delay
- Some pensioners in Imo state on Thursday, January 6, said the state has accumulated a backlog of 77 months pension debt - The pensioners said
Most Read NewsView all posts
Bundesliga: Leipzig fight back to keep pace with Bayern
Second-placed RB Leipzig ended 10-man Hoffenheim's unbeaten run this season with a 2-1 comeback win in Saturday's key Bundesliga clash to stay just three points
Ondo youths protest against Mimiko’s 2017 budget presentation
Some youths in Ondo State on Wednesday in Akure protested against Governor Olusegun Mimiko over planned presentation of the 2017 budget at the state House
Man pleads guilty to beating up policeman on duty
An Ikeja Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday remanded at the Kirikiri Prisons, a driver who pleaded guilty to beating a police officer. Magistrate A.A Adesanya remanded Bamidele
BREAKING: Gunmen kill 2 foreigners, 5 others in Adamawa
Report from Adamawa state is that unknown assailants have killed two white men who are believed to be contractors and five other officials of the
Comparing Okorocha to WIllie Obiano is like comparing Messi to a secondary school player
- The governor of Imo state Rochas Okorocha has said that he is better than his Imo state counterpart Willie Obiano - Okorocha said comparing him
Mourinho a father figure for Burkina Faso coach
Burkina Faso’s Portuguese coach Paulo Duarte says Jose Mourinho is “like a father” to him and revealed he received a phone call from his illustrious
Most Watched Movies
Widows War
Cha Cha Eke as known spent her money to marry a musician she thought has a great future only to realise on his death and
Book Of Haragon
The solution to the deadly spiritual torment upon the land lies in the missing book of haragon. Will the book ever be retrieved? Find out...
My Sex Client
Nollywood Wonder offers you this Latest Nigerian Movies 2016 Full Movie about A wife who is starved of sex, she started cheating on her husband
Main Stream
Nollywood movie starring Zack Orji, Jide Kosoko,Oge Okoye, Tunde Ojora Coker, Comfort Giwa, Chris Onyenso,Tunde Shado, Abiodun Adeshina
Wind Of Sin
Starring; Jackie Appiah
Jealous War 2
Starring: Mike Ezuruonye, Ini Edo, Ngozi Ezeonu
Post Your Comment below: >>