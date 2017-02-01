Massive recruitment begins as Nigerian Army releases list of intakes

Cloudy Weather Report Ramallah, Palestine +4°C, Cloudy


Breaking News

Latest News

View more
"Demonic Manifestations"; See What Happened During Prayers In A Ugandan Church...

"Demonic Manifestations"; See What Happened During Prayers In A Ugandan Church...

Dramatic moment was witnessed during a recent church programme organized by Ugandan Pastor, Robert Kayanja of Miracle Centre Ministries -when different members started behaving unusually

read more 02/02/2017 13:24:00
10 most iconic cars of all time

10 most iconic cars of all time

The automotive history is one of the fastest developing ones, which is why the looks and features of different vehicles change so fast. New models

read more 02/02/2017 03:45:00
Wonders! Quran verses appear on baby's laps (photos)

Wonders! Quran verses appear on baby's laps (photos)

- A baby was born in Dagestan started showing Quranic verses on his body - People claimed it was a miracle - Thousands of people went to

read more 02/02/2017 04:21:00
Nigerians react to Lagos police plan to stop Tuface protest

Nigerians react to Lagos police plan to stop Tuface protest

The Nigerian Police Force (NPF) in Lagos has announced plans to stop the planned protest being organized by Nigerian musician, Tuface Idibia. The protest which has

read more 02/02/2017 05:11:00
The IPOB said Reverend Father Ejike Mbaka is poorly educated

The IPOB said Reverend Father Ejike Mbaka is poorly educated

- The Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) has condemned comments made by the renowned Roman Catholic priest Reverend Father Ejike Mbaka - The group said the

read more 02/02/2017 05:13:00
What are the 7 wonders of the ancient world?

What are the 7 wonders of the ancient world?

The masterpieces created by the hands of the ancient masters still amaze human imagination with its beauty, grace, perfect proportions, and the accuracy of the

read more 01/02/2017 09:58:00


Worth Reading

"Demonic Manifestations"; See What Happened During Prayers In A Ugandan Church...

"Demonic Manifestations"; See What Happened During Prayers In A Ugandan Church...

Dramatic moment was witnessed during a recent church programme organized by Ugandan Pastor, Robert Kayanja of Miracle Centre Ministries -when different members started behaving unusually

read more 02/02/2017 13:24:00
Man Found Hanging On A Tree In An Apparent Suicide In Kano State. Graphic Photos

Man Found Hanging On A Tree In An Apparent Suicide In Kano State. Graphic Photos

A middle-aged man identified as Nura was found hung on a tree plant in Tsamiya village of Gezawa local government area of Kano state, according

read more 02/02/2017 13:20:00
See What This Girl Posted Online About The Guy She Loves And Her Sister-in-law..

See What This Girl Posted Online About The Guy She Loves And Her Sister-in-law..

She literally murdered English! The problem with this type of English is that it leaves the reader more confused than before.  The main question is what

read more 02/02/2017 08:05:00
Crazy!! 15 Most Ridiculous Pickup Lines Women Hate, Guys Read and Learn

Crazy!! 15 Most Ridiculous Pickup Lines Women Hate, Guys Read and Learn

Getting the opposite s ex with the right choice of words is a mysterious form of art that requires strategic planning and execution. Despite this, a

read more 02/02/2017 08:02:00

Columnists

View more

Africa

View more
Home | News |

Massive recruitment begins as Nigerian Army releases list of intakes

- The Nigerian army on Thursday, February 2, released list of the 76 regular recruits intake for the 2016 recruitment process

- The army said the result of the screening can be accessed on the force’s portal

- The Nigerian army also urged all candidates to check the website and print out the ‘passed confirmation page'

Nigerian Army releases list of 2017 recruitment intakes

The Nigerian army on Thursday, February 2, released list of the 76 regular recruits intake for the 2016 recruitment process.

In a statement signed by the Nigerian army chief administration M.I Alkali the result of the screening can be accessed on the force’s portal, www.narecruitment.org.

Alkali, a major general said the screening and examination was conducted on January 7, 2017.

Alkali said: “The Nigerian Army wishes to inform the general public that the result for the 76 Regular Recruits Intake Pre-Screening Examination which was conducted on Saturday 7 January 2017, is available on Nigeria Army Recruitment Portal. www.narecruitment.org.”

READ ALSO: Nigerian army reveals steps taken to stop Boko Haram bombings

He enjoined all candidates to check the website and print out the ‘passed confirmation page’.

The army said only candidates with the print out from the portal will be allowed to participate in the forthcoming zonal screening exercise slated to hold between February 19 and March 3.

“Successful candidates from the pre-selection are to attend the zonal screening at the designated zonal for their respective states,” Alkali said.

“Candidates selected after the zonal screening exercise will commence training immediately at depot of the Nigerian Army in Zaria.

READ ALSO: 3,332 Boko Haram suspects nabbed and 5 more takeaways from Lafiya Dole press briefing

“Candidates are advised to come along with a pair of white uncrested vest, a pair of blue shorts, original and photocopy of their credential, writing materials, white canvass and white socks,” he said.

“Candidates are advised in their own interest not to give any form of gratification or inducement to any person or group of persons to assist them on the recruitment exercise," Alkali added.

[embedded content]

Think it is important? Share with your friends!

Tags

No tags for this article

Post Your Comment below: >>
Disclaimer: Opinions expressed here are those of the writers and do not reflect those of Nigeriadailynews.com. Nigeriadailynews.com accepts no responsibility legal or otherwise for their accuracy of content. Please report any inappropriate content to us, and we will evaluate it as a matter of priority.
What's next
"Demonic Manifestations"; See What Happened During Prayers In A Ugandan Church...

"Demonic Manifestations"; See What Happened During Prayers In A Ugandan Church...

3 hours 44 minutes ago
Man Found Hanging On A Tree In An Apparent Suicide In Kano State. Graphic Photos

Man Found Hanging On A Tree In An Apparent Suicide In Kano State. Graphic Photos

3 hours 48 minutes ago
See What This Girl Posted Online About The Guy She Loves And Her Sister-in-law..

See What This Girl Posted Online About The Guy She Loves And Her Sister-in-law..

9 hours 3 minutes ago
Crazy!! 15 Most Ridiculous Pickup Lines Women Hate, Guys Read and Learn

Crazy!! 15 Most Ridiculous Pickup Lines Women Hate, Guys Read and Learn

9 hours 6 minutes ago
8 Different Kisses And Their Hidden Meanings!

8 Different Kisses And Their Hidden Meanings!

9 hours 14 minutes ago
For Beginners: The Good Girl’s Guide to Rough S3x (18+)

For Beginners: The Good Girl’s Guide to Rough S3x (18+)

9 hours 18 minutes ago
Do You Guys Know That Rough S3x Can Break Your Manh00d?

Do You Guys Know That Rough S3x Can Break Your Manh00d?

9 hours 23 minutes ago
Man High On Cocaine Spotted Casually Strolling The Streets While On FIRE. Photos

Man High On Cocaine Spotted Casually Strolling The Streets While On FIRE. Photos

9 hours 28 minutes ago
4-Year-Old Boy Miraculously Saved After Being Involved In A Fatal Accident. Photos

4-Year-Old Boy Miraculously Saved After Being Involved In A Fatal Accident. Photos

9 hours 32 minutes ago
Choir Teacher Arrested After Exposing Her Private Part In Front Of Underaged Students. Photos

Choir Teacher Arrested After Exposing Her Private Part In Front Of Underaged Students. Photos

9 hours 35 minutes ago
Indian Guy Kills African Girl After A Fight In His Apartment. Graphic Photos/Video

Indian Guy Kills African Girl After A Fight In His Apartment. Graphic Photos/Video

9 hours 39 minutes ago
Shocker! Snake Gets Stuck In Woman's Stretched Earlobe. See Photos

Shocker! Snake Gets Stuck In Woman's Stretched Earlobe. See Photos

9 hours 43 minutes ago
Obiano vs Okorocha: Okorocha should keep quiet when serious govs are talking — Obiano

Obiano vs Okorocha: Okorocha should keep quiet when serious govs are talking — Obiano

12 hours ago
RECESSION: Foreign investment inflow down by $4.5bn in 2016

RECESSION: Foreign investment inflow down by $4.5bn in 2016

12 hours 9 minutes ago
Stockbroker in N4.8bn share scam, remanded in Ikoyi prison

Stockbroker in N4.8bn share scam, remanded in Ikoyi prison

12 hours 15 minutes ago
Women Spark Outrage After Removing Their Bikini Tops On A Crowded Beach. Photos

Women Spark Outrage After Removing Their Bikini Tops On A Crowded Beach. Photos

01/02/2017 11:46:00
See 5 Shocking Reasons Why You Shouldn’t Shave Off Your Pub!c Hair

See 5 Shocking Reasons Why You Shouldn’t Shave Off Your Pub!c Hair

01/02/2017 10:26:00
Must Read : A Story of S3x and Scam: Check Out the ‘Lucrative’ Offers of Lagos Sugar Mummies

Must Read : A Story of S3x and Scam: Check Out the ‘Lucrative’ Offers of Lagos Sugar Mummies

01/02/2017 10:24:00
This Vitamin is Proven to Reduce Anxiety!

This Vitamin is Proven to Reduce Anxiety!

01/02/2017 10:22:00
Unbelievable!! Kill Sinus Infection Within Minutes, With What You Have In Your Kitchen!

Unbelievable!! Kill Sinus Infection Within Minutes, With What You Have In Your Kitchen!

01/02/2017 10:20:00
MUST READ : You Will Never Eat Suya Without Vegetables After Seen This

MUST READ : You Will Never Eat Suya Without Vegetables After Seen This

01/02/2017 10:18:00
EFCC Arraigns Former MTN Staff for Forgery. Photo

EFCC Arraigns Former MTN Staff for Forgery. Photo

01/02/2017 10:15:00
Gunman Follows Bride And Groom To Wedding, Opens Fire Inside Church. Photos

Gunman Follows Bride And Groom To Wedding, Opens Fire Inside Church. Photos

01/02/2017 10:12:00
Newly-Wedded Lady Dies Hours After Giving Birth To A Bouncing Baby. Photos

Newly-Wedded Lady Dies Hours After Giving Birth To A Bouncing Baby. Photos

01/02/2017 10:08:00

About the Author:

Related Articles

0 News 02/02/2017 12:27:00 A 29-year-old tech founder named to the Forbes '30 Under 30' list shares his best entrepreneurship advice

A 29-year-old tech founder named to the Forbes '30 Under 30' list shares his best entrepreneurship advice

After his internships Marinelli landed a job on the finance engineering team at Palantir, the big data company founded by billionaire Peter Thiel. "While working on

0 News 02/02/2017 12:27:00 Here's the memo Larry Fink, the head of the world's largest investor, just sent to staff on these 'uneasy' times

Here's the memo Larry Fink, the head of the world's largest investor, just sent to staff on these 'uneasy' times

"As we move forward in 2017, I ask each of you to help us better understand the many cultures and nations we serve," he said

0 News 02/02/2017 12:27:00 Aaron Paul redeems himself for a crushing loss on 'The Price Is Right' 17 years ago

Aaron Paul redeems himself for a crushing loss on 'The Price Is Right' 17 years ago

In 2000, when Paul would've been about 20 years old (and long before his "Breaking Bad" fame or even many acting jobs), he got the

Most Watched Videos

View all posts
0 Videos 11/01/2017 05:36:00 Americans pay attention as President Obama delivers a farewell speech

Americans pay attention as President Obama delivers a farewell speech

The United States President Barack Obama has said goodbye after spending eight years in office. He delivered his farewell speech in his hometown of Chicago

0 Videos 18/01/2017 06:21:00 Former minister dissociates self from Fani-Kayode’s trial

Former minister dissociates self from Fani-Kayode’s trial

- The trial of the former minister of aviation Femi Fani-Kayode took a new turn on Wednesday, January 17, when a co-accused prayed the court

0 Videos 10/01/2017 11:53:00 [Video] Nigeria 10-01-2017: Nnamdi Kanu and Today's Other News Highlights

[Video] Nigeria 10-01-2017: Nnamdi Kanu and Today's Other News Highlights

 This video highlights the top news updates in Nigeria as we saw it on Nigerian Bulletin on Tuesday, 10 January, 2017      Donald Trump Names Son-in-law As

0 Videos 02/02/2017 05:37:00 Renewed attacks by communities will further escalate crisis in Southern Kaduna - DSS

Renewed attacks by communities will further escalate crisis in Southern Kaduna - DSS

- The Department of State Security Service (DSS) says that reprisal killings frustrating Southern Kaduna peace efforts - The security agency affirms that the renewed attacks

0 Videos 01/02/2017 05:33:00 Adegboruwa dragged Buhari, Osinbajo to court over delay to confirm Onnoghen as CJN

Adegboruwa dragged Buhari, Osinbajo to court over delay to confirm Onnoghen as CJN

- The anxiety generated over the fate of the acting Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN), Justice Walter Onnoghen has shifted to the court - Lagos-based lawyer

0 Videos 28/01/2017 07:12:00 Fear of herdsmen attack, Edo governor plans to set up ranches for herdsmen

Fear of herdsmen attack, Edo governor plans to set up ranches for herdsmen

- Edo state governor, Godwin Obaseki, has announced the state intention to set up ranches in the state for herdsmen - The state government said this

Most Read News

View all posts
0 News 01/02/2017 15:24:00 Nigerians Deported From UK Arrive Lagos Airport - See PHOTOS

Nigerians Deported From UK Arrive Lagos Airport - See PHOTOS

Not fewer than dozens of UK deportees have arrived Nigeria this morning.Dailytrust newspaper reported that the deportees arrived at about 7:40am at the cargo terminal

0 News 01/02/2017 02:42:00 Lets Educate The Illiterate - Black Face Slams Tuface On planned Protest

Lets Educate The Illiterate - Black Face Slams Tuface On planned Protest

The war between Black Face and 2face Idibia, is yet to come to an end as the rapper and former band mate to 2Face, has

0 News 31/01/2017 10:56:00 Pulse Blogger: Naughty Daniels: A lesson on sucking [1]

Pulse Blogger: Naughty Daniels: A lesson on sucking [1]

While Chika sat at the breakfast table eating a bowl of cold cereal that Saturday morning, she didn't even hear her mother speaking because her

0 News 27/01/2017 03:20:00 Venus stands between Serena and history

Venus stands between Serena and history

Serena Williams is on the cusp of making Grand Slam history, 19 years after her first appearance at the Australian Open — with only her

0 News 01/02/2017 11:32:00 Firmino banned and fined for drink-driving

Firmino banned and fined for drink-driving

Liverpool forward Roberto Firmino was banned from driving for a year and fined £20,000 ($25,000, 24,000 euros) after admitting drink-driving on Wednesday. The Brazilian international was

0 News 27/01/2017 02:25:00 Guy Smarts: 5 profile picture mistakes keeping you from your next job

Guy Smarts: 5 profile picture mistakes keeping you from your next job

Whether it’s LinkedIn, Facebook, or Instagram, recruiters are looking you up to put a face to your resume. You need a professional photo to best

Most Watched Movies

0 Movies 10/08/2016 10:28:00 Regina On A Revenge Mission

Regina On A Revenge Mission

Pikin ( Regina Daniels ) was born in ghetto and in a family of criminals then her father and brother was killed and her life

0 Movies 13/06/2016 11:05:00 Poisonous Love

Poisonous Love

Starring; Vincent Opurum, Biola Ige, Cece Egbosionu

0 Movies 26/04/2016 12:07:00 Widows War

Widows War

Cha Cha Eke as known spent her money to marry a musician she thought has a great future only to realise on his death and

0 Movies 03/06/2016 13:34:00 Sex Slave Boy In America

Sex Slave Boy In America

Nigerian Romance Movies 2016 latest Full Movies about a guy who left for the USA with high hopes of finding greener pastures. Unfortunately it wasn't

0 Movies 29/07/2016 12:58:00 All That Glitters Is Not Gold

All That Glitters Is Not Gold

Nigerian Movies 2016 Latest Full Movies This rural based drama is a very interesting movie on the gullibility of most villagers to the reality of

0 Movies 26/04/2016 11:53:00 Seductive Electrician

Seductive Electrician

This movie is such an intriguing one as a handsome, sex appealing looking young electrician who gets down with every woman he sees in the