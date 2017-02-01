Massive recruitment begins as Nigerian Army releases list of intakes

- The Nigerian army on Thursday, February 2, released list of the 76 regular recruits intake for the 2016 recruitment process

- The army said the result of the screening can be accessed on the force’s portal

- The Nigerian army also urged all candidates to check the website and print out the ‘passed confirmation page'

The Nigerian army on Thursday, February 2, released list of the 76 regular recruits intake for the 2016 recruitment process.

In a statement signed by the Nigerian army chief administration M.I Alkali the result of the screening can be accessed on the force’s portal, www.narecruitment.org.

Alkali, a major general said the screening and examination was conducted on January 7, 2017.

Alkali said: “The Nigerian Army wishes to inform the general public that the result for the 76 Regular Recruits Intake Pre-Screening Examination which was conducted on Saturday 7 January 2017, is available on Nigeria Army Recruitment Portal. www.narecruitment.org.”

He enjoined all candidates to check the website and print out the ‘passed confirmation page’.

The army said only candidates with the print out from the portal will be allowed to participate in the forthcoming zonal screening exercise slated to hold between February 19 and March 3.

“Successful candidates from the pre-selection are to attend the zonal screening at the designated zonal for their respective states,” Alkali said.

“Candidates selected after the zonal screening exercise will commence training immediately at depot of the Nigerian Army in Zaria.

“Candidates are advised to come along with a pair of white uncrested vest, a pair of blue shorts, original and photocopy of their credential, writing materials, white canvass and white socks,” he said.

“Candidates are advised in their own interest not to give any form of gratification or inducement to any person or group of persons to assist them on the recruitment exercise," Alkali added.

