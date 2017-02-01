AGAIN! Dangote drops, struggles to remain in TOP-100 richest in the world (SEE his new position)

Some of the wealthiest people in the world got a little less rich over the last year due to drop in oil prices, falling curencies and ailing economy.
Dangote is still Africa's richest man
One of them is Nigerian cement tycoon, Aliko Dangote. He has dropped to 95 on Forbes list of the world’s billionaires.
The world's billionaires latest ranking
According to the latest ranking, Bill Gates tops the list of world's richest men for the third consecutive year.
Dangote’s drop may not be unconnected with the crash of the naira.
However, he still remains the richest man in Africa for the sixth year running.
In March 2016, Dangote had dropped in the yearly ranking of the world's richest men from 37th to 51st position and now he has dropped further to 95 with a net worth of $12.5billion.
As he dropped, 19-year-old Norwegian, Alexandra Andresen joined the list.
