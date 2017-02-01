BREAKING: In Buhari’s absence, Saraki, Dogara in crucial meeting with Osinbajo

The Senate president, Bukola Saraki and the speaker of the House of Representatives, Yakubu Dogara are currently meeting with acting president, Yemi Osinbajo at the presidential villa in Abuja.
While this meeting makes it the second time Bukola Saraki will be meeting with Osinbajo this week, it is Dogara’s third meeting with the acting president in the week, Vanguard reports.
The reason for their visit was yet to be known as at the time of filling in this reports on Thursday, February 2.
Recall that Dogara was at the presidential villa for the first time this week on Monday, January 30, when he visited with Governor Rochas Okorocho of Imo state.
On Tuesday, January 31, Saraki visited the villa with the speaker again. Later, Saraki informed journalists that his visit was connected with the 2017 budget defense.
Details later….
