The real causes of low sperm count

Cloudy Weather Report Ramallah, Palestine +4°C, Cloudy


Breaking News

Latest News

View more
"Demonic Manifestations"; See What Happened During Prayers In A Ugandan Church...

"Demonic Manifestations"; See What Happened During Prayers In A Ugandan Church...

Dramatic moment was witnessed during a recent church programme organized by Ugandan Pastor, Robert Kayanja of Miracle Centre Ministries -when different members started behaving unusually

read more 02/02/2017 13:24:00
10 most iconic cars of all time

10 most iconic cars of all time

The automotive history is one of the fastest developing ones, which is why the looks and features of different vehicles change so fast. New models

read more 02/02/2017 03:45:00
Wonders! Quran verses appear on baby's laps (photos)

Wonders! Quran verses appear on baby's laps (photos)

- A baby was born in Dagestan started showing Quranic verses on his body - People claimed it was a miracle - Thousands of people went to

read more 02/02/2017 04:21:00
Nigerians react to Lagos police plan to stop Tuface protest

Nigerians react to Lagos police plan to stop Tuface protest

The Nigerian Police Force (NPF) in Lagos has announced plans to stop the planned protest being organized by Nigerian musician, Tuface Idibia. The protest which has

read more 02/02/2017 05:11:00
The IPOB said Reverend Father Ejike Mbaka is poorly educated

The IPOB said Reverend Father Ejike Mbaka is poorly educated

- The Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) has condemned comments made by the renowned Roman Catholic priest Reverend Father Ejike Mbaka - The group said the

read more 02/02/2017 05:13:00
What are the 7 wonders of the ancient world?

What are the 7 wonders of the ancient world?

The masterpieces created by the hands of the ancient masters still amaze human imagination with its beauty, grace, perfect proportions, and the accuracy of the

read more 01/02/2017 09:58:00


Worth Reading

"Demonic Manifestations"; See What Happened During Prayers In A Ugandan Church...

"Demonic Manifestations"; See What Happened During Prayers In A Ugandan Church...

Dramatic moment was witnessed during a recent church programme organized by Ugandan Pastor, Robert Kayanja of Miracle Centre Ministries -when different members started behaving unusually

read more 02/02/2017 13:24:00
Man Found Hanging On A Tree In An Apparent Suicide In Kano State. Graphic Photos

Man Found Hanging On A Tree In An Apparent Suicide In Kano State. Graphic Photos

A middle-aged man identified as Nura was found hung on a tree plant in Tsamiya village of Gezawa local government area of Kano state, according

read more 02/02/2017 13:20:00
See What This Girl Posted Online About The Guy She Loves And Her Sister-in-law..

See What This Girl Posted Online About The Guy She Loves And Her Sister-in-law..

She literally murdered English! The problem with this type of English is that it leaves the reader more confused than before.  The main question is what

read more 02/02/2017 08:05:00
Crazy!! 15 Most Ridiculous Pickup Lines Women Hate, Guys Read and Learn

Crazy!! 15 Most Ridiculous Pickup Lines Women Hate, Guys Read and Learn

Getting the opposite s ex with the right choice of words is a mysterious form of art that requires strategic planning and execution. Despite this, a

read more 02/02/2017 08:02:00

Columnists

View more

Africa

View more
Home | News |

The real causes of low sperm count

Any man might face an unpleasant situation with low sperm count. Reasons for low sperm count can be different. Each of them requires a necessary and timely correction. If a man refuses to find a remedy for low sperm count, it might lead to infertility. Continue reading the article to know answers to low sperm count issue.

Low sperm count symptoms and causes may be different. It is highly recommended that every man should have information on this important topic.

Causes of low sperm count

Causes of low sperm count

What causes low sperm count?

Doctors identify some factors directly affecting the production and sperm count. What causes low sperm count?

  • Chronic and Inflammatory Diseases of seminal vesicles, urinary organs, testicles and their appendages
  • Age-related changes
  • The absence of a regular sexual life
  • Starvation
  • Serious genitals injuries
  • Mental disorders
  • Physical fatigue
  • Excessive alcohol consumption
  • Congenital insufficiency of sex hormones

Signs of low sperm count

There are many signs of low sperm count. However, the most common of them are:

Signs of low sperm count

Causes of low sperm count

  • Prostatitis. Spermatozoa move in a liquid environment, which consists of 30% of prostate secretions and 70% of the seminal vesicle. Various inflammatory processes lead to a progressive sclerosis of vesicle and prostate tissues. Eventually, it causes low sperm count.

READ ALSO: Tiger nuts and sperm count

  • Chronic diseases. The following problems may be the causes of low sperm count. These are spinal and penis injuries, spinal cord diseases, infections, inflammation of the testicles and their appendages, diabetes, cryptorchidism, pelvic organs surgeries. These conditions directly violate the process of ejaculation. Thus, a low amount of sperm is produced.
  • Various age-related changes. Testosterone production decreases in older men. It is one of the key low sperm count signs.
  • Lifestyle. Harmful lifestyle always negatively affects the sexual life of men. Smoking, alcohol, unhealthy diet, obesity, stress and unhealthy conditions at work – all these factors often lead to the low sperm count. Accordingly, the number of sperm that can fertilize the egg reduces significantly.
low sperm count

Causes of low sperm count

The sexual life. Both very active sex life and the complete absence of sex can directly cause low sperm count.

READ ALSO: Zobo drink and fertility: Does it work?

Attention! Typically, with reducing the sperm count, the number of active spermatozoa, which are required to fertilize the egg, also decreases.

Male infertility and sperm count

Causes of low sperm count

Remedy for low sperm count

Low sperm count remedy is useful only when it is integrated. In any case, only a doctor can appoint a proper treatment. The most common activities include:

  • Drug therapy. Appointment of various drugs directly depends on the causes of low sperm count. If the low sperm count is provoked by an imbalance in the hormonal sphere, hormonal therapy will be effective. If an infection causes it, antibiotic therapy should be appointed. Also, proper treatment is impossible without various vitamin complexes, micronutrients, dietary supplements, and homeopathic remedies.
[embedded content]
  • Physiotherapy. If the disease is not painful, a good effect will give various sessions of hyperbaric chambers. The hyperbaric chamber is a very helpful means of prevention of spermatogenesis disorders. Each session in the hyperbaric chamber has a relaxing, bactericidal, and anti-inflammatory effect. This treatment normalizes sleep, eliminates fatigue, increases sperm count and quality of sperm. In addition, a doctor may prescribe acupuncture, UHF, laser and magnetic therapy.
The hyperbaric chamber

Causes of low sperm count

  • Change in lifestyle. All men need to abandon bad habits (smoking and alcohol). Moreover, people need to establish a daily routine, do more physical exercise, and eat healthy food. They should also eliminate fast food, fried and spicy food, as well as learn how to handle stress.
Remedy for low sperm count

Causes of low sperm count

  • Surgery. It is necessary if there are a disease in the penis structure. For example, due to a serious injury. However, only a medical specialist can make the final verdict.

Conclusion

Now you know the major low sperm count causes. If you have found any symptoms in yourself, you should immediately consult a doctor. One a qualified specialist can prescribe a proper treatment. If your sperm count is ok, then do more physical exercises, keep on eating healthy food, and always be in a good mood!

Think it is important? Share with your friends!

Tags

No tags for this article

Post Your Comment below: >>
Disclaimer: Opinions expressed here are those of the writers and do not reflect those of Nigeriadailynews.com. Nigeriadailynews.com accepts no responsibility legal or otherwise for their accuracy of content. Please report any inappropriate content to us, and we will evaluate it as a matter of priority.
What's next
"Demonic Manifestations"; See What Happened During Prayers In A Ugandan Church...

"Demonic Manifestations"; See What Happened During Prayers In A Ugandan Church...

3 hours 46 minutes ago
Man Found Hanging On A Tree In An Apparent Suicide In Kano State. Graphic Photos

Man Found Hanging On A Tree In An Apparent Suicide In Kano State. Graphic Photos

3 hours 50 minutes ago
See What This Girl Posted Online About The Guy She Loves And Her Sister-in-law..

See What This Girl Posted Online About The Guy She Loves And Her Sister-in-law..

9 hours 5 minutes ago
Crazy!! 15 Most Ridiculous Pickup Lines Women Hate, Guys Read and Learn

Crazy!! 15 Most Ridiculous Pickup Lines Women Hate, Guys Read and Learn

9 hours 8 minutes ago
8 Different Kisses And Their Hidden Meanings!

8 Different Kisses And Their Hidden Meanings!

9 hours 16 minutes ago
For Beginners: The Good Girl’s Guide to Rough S3x (18+)

For Beginners: The Good Girl’s Guide to Rough S3x (18+)

9 hours 20 minutes ago
Do You Guys Know That Rough S3x Can Break Your Manh00d?

Do You Guys Know That Rough S3x Can Break Your Manh00d?

9 hours 25 minutes ago
Man High On Cocaine Spotted Casually Strolling The Streets While On FIRE. Photos

Man High On Cocaine Spotted Casually Strolling The Streets While On FIRE. Photos

9 hours 30 minutes ago
4-Year-Old Boy Miraculously Saved After Being Involved In A Fatal Accident. Photos

4-Year-Old Boy Miraculously Saved After Being Involved In A Fatal Accident. Photos

9 hours 34 minutes ago
Choir Teacher Arrested After Exposing Her Private Part In Front Of Underaged Students. Photos

Choir Teacher Arrested After Exposing Her Private Part In Front Of Underaged Students. Photos

9 hours 37 minutes ago
Indian Guy Kills African Girl After A Fight In His Apartment. Graphic Photos/Video

Indian Guy Kills African Girl After A Fight In His Apartment. Graphic Photos/Video

9 hours 41 minutes ago
Shocker! Snake Gets Stuck In Woman's Stretched Earlobe. See Photos

Shocker! Snake Gets Stuck In Woman's Stretched Earlobe. See Photos

9 hours 45 minutes ago
Obiano vs Okorocha: Okorocha should keep quiet when serious govs are talking — Obiano

Obiano vs Okorocha: Okorocha should keep quiet when serious govs are talking — Obiano

12 hours 2 minutes ago
RECESSION: Foreign investment inflow down by $4.5bn in 2016

RECESSION: Foreign investment inflow down by $4.5bn in 2016

12 hours 11 minutes ago
Stockbroker in N4.8bn share scam, remanded in Ikoyi prison

Stockbroker in N4.8bn share scam, remanded in Ikoyi prison

12 hours 17 minutes ago
Women Spark Outrage After Removing Their Bikini Tops On A Crowded Beach. Photos

Women Spark Outrage After Removing Their Bikini Tops On A Crowded Beach. Photos

01/02/2017 11:46:00
See 5 Shocking Reasons Why You Shouldn’t Shave Off Your Pub!c Hair

See 5 Shocking Reasons Why You Shouldn’t Shave Off Your Pub!c Hair

01/02/2017 10:26:00
Must Read : A Story of S3x and Scam: Check Out the ‘Lucrative’ Offers of Lagos Sugar Mummies

Must Read : A Story of S3x and Scam: Check Out the ‘Lucrative’ Offers of Lagos Sugar Mummies

01/02/2017 10:24:00
This Vitamin is Proven to Reduce Anxiety!

This Vitamin is Proven to Reduce Anxiety!

01/02/2017 10:22:00
Unbelievable!! Kill Sinus Infection Within Minutes, With What You Have In Your Kitchen!

Unbelievable!! Kill Sinus Infection Within Minutes, With What You Have In Your Kitchen!

01/02/2017 10:20:00
MUST READ : You Will Never Eat Suya Without Vegetables After Seen This

MUST READ : You Will Never Eat Suya Without Vegetables After Seen This

01/02/2017 10:18:00
EFCC Arraigns Former MTN Staff for Forgery. Photo

EFCC Arraigns Former MTN Staff for Forgery. Photo

01/02/2017 10:15:00
Gunman Follows Bride And Groom To Wedding, Opens Fire Inside Church. Photos

Gunman Follows Bride And Groom To Wedding, Opens Fire Inside Church. Photos

01/02/2017 10:12:00
Newly-Wedded Lady Dies Hours After Giving Birth To A Bouncing Baby. Photos

Newly-Wedded Lady Dies Hours After Giving Birth To A Bouncing Baby. Photos

01/02/2017 10:08:00

About the Author:

Related Articles

0 News 02/02/2017 12:27:00 A 29-year-old tech founder named to the Forbes '30 Under 30' list shares his best entrepreneurship advice

A 29-year-old tech founder named to the Forbes '30 Under 30' list shares his best entrepreneurship advice

After his internships Marinelli landed a job on the finance engineering team at Palantir, the big data company founded by billionaire Peter Thiel. "While working on

0 News 02/02/2017 12:27:00 Here's the memo Larry Fink, the head of the world's largest investor, just sent to staff on these 'uneasy' times

Here's the memo Larry Fink, the head of the world's largest investor, just sent to staff on these 'uneasy' times

"As we move forward in 2017, I ask each of you to help us better understand the many cultures and nations we serve," he said

0 News 02/02/2017 12:27:00 Aaron Paul redeems himself for a crushing loss on 'The Price Is Right' 17 years ago

Aaron Paul redeems himself for a crushing loss on 'The Price Is Right' 17 years ago

In 2000, when Paul would've been about 20 years old (and long before his "Breaking Bad" fame or even many acting jobs), he got the

Most Watched Videos

View all posts
0 Videos 25/01/2017 06:31:00 Foreign reserve now N28.9 billion, CBN warns FG against reckless spending

Foreign reserve now N28.9 billion, CBN warns FG against reckless spending

- Nigeria’s foreign reserve has risen to $28.9 billion - Central Bank of Nigeria warned that the federal government need to avoid reckless spending to improve

0 Videos 25/01/2017 02:38:00 Senators give 3 conditions for Magu’s confirmation

Senators give 3 conditions for Magu’s confirmation

- Senators have set fresh conditions that must be met before Ibrahim Magu is confirmed as EFCC chairman - The conditions were set by some senators,

0 Videos 28/01/2017 09:30:00 Nigerian who was ask to spell his name

Nigerian who was ask to spell his name

0 Videos 28/01/2017 07:36:00 Boko Haram is not yet over in Nigeria - Junaid Muhammed

Boko Haram is not yet over in Nigeria - Junaid Muhammed

- A former House of Representatives member, Junaid Muhammed has warned that Boko Haram insurgence is not yet over - Muhammed also said there is a

0 Videos 09/01/2017 04:02:00 No more power outages at airports as FG provides alternative electricity

No more power outages at airports as FG provides alternative electricity

- The challenge of power failure at airports across the country would be addressed with the 2017 budget - This is the submission of the minister

0 Videos 13/01/2017 07:13:00 Fleeing Boko Haram Terrorists Arrested With 100 Motorcycles [PHOTO]

Fleeing Boko Haram Terrorists Arrested With 100 Motorcycles [PHOTO]

Nigerian military troops have arrested four Boko Haram terrorists who were on the run away from authorities. "Following the dislodgement and subsequent occupation of Boko Haram

Most Read News

View all posts
0 News 27/01/2017 05:13:00 Christian Group: Fulanis Are Innocent, Buhari's Enemies Are Responsible For Southern Kaduna Killings

Christian Group: Fulanis Are Innocent, Buhari's Enemies Are Responsible For Southern Kaduna Killings

A Christian group by the name Northern Nigeria Christian Politicians (NNCP) has stated that the ongoing killings in Southern Kaduna is being perpetrated by not

0 News 27/01/2017 09:46:00 She Leads Africa: Audu Maikori, MI Abaga, Toke Makinwa, Debola Williams attend SLAY Festival

She Leads Africa: Audu Maikori, MI Abaga, Toke Makinwa, Debola Williams attend SLAY Festival

A container farming company, a motorbike delivery service and an online medical procurement platform went home as the winners at the 2016 She Leads Africa Demo Day. The Demo

0 News 28/01/2017 07:38:00 Biafran Market Onitsha On Fire

Biafran Market Onitsha On Fire

The Biafran Market in Onitsha is said to be on fire.News about the inferno is scanty but sources said that the market is located around

0 News 30/01/2017 04:40:00 MONEY IN THE BANK Your Gateway to Financial Freedom Invest 10K to Get 15k In 48hrs or 20K TO GET 30K

MONEY IN THE BANK Your Gateway to Financial Freedom Invest 10K to Get 15k In 48hrs or 20K TO GET 30K

Sponsored Post.ARE YOU LOOKING FOR A RELIABLE AND TRUSTWORTHY PLACE TO INVEST AND MAXIMIZE PROFIT? MONEY IN THE BANK (MIB) IS THE RIGHT PLACE FOR

0 News 31/01/2017 21:37:00 Adebayor joins Istanbul Basaksehir

Adebayor joins Istanbul Basaksehir

Emmanuel Adebayor has completed a move to Turkish Super Lig high flyers Istanbul Basaksehir. The former Manchester City and Arsenal striker was in Istanbul to hold

0 News 29/01/2017 11:35:00 President Trump Stands Firm On Divisive Immigration Policy

President Trump Stands Firm On Divisive Immigration Policy

President Donald Trump has remained firm on the implementation of an executive order which temporarily bans all refugees and people from seven mainly Muslim countries

Most Watched Movies

0 Movies 18/05/2016 11:06:00 Mr Ibu in Child Dedication 3

Mr Ibu in Child Dedication 3

A young woman(Chika Ike)suffered alot with her kids due to the curse that was placed on her by her supposed husband(clem ohameze)one of her daughter

0 Movies 12/01/2017 11:54:00 Victim Of Life

Victim Of Life

A young lady, who is a victim of circumstance, lost her parents to armed robbery. She's been helped by a woman she thinks is her

0 Movies 24/08/2016 12:55:00 Crying Without Tears

Crying Without Tears

Starring; Van Vicker, Mercy Johnson

0 Movies 13/06/2016 11:05:00 Poisonous Love

Poisonous Love

Starring; Vincent Opurum, Biola Ige, Cece Egbosionu

0 Movies 24/08/2016 13:27:00 Mercy Johnson The Area Girl 2

Mercy Johnson The Area Girl 2

Starring; Mercy Johnson

0 Movies 24/08/2016 13:37:00 Mercy Johnson The Area Girl

Mercy Johnson The Area Girl

Starring; Mercy Johnson