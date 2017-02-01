The real causes of low sperm count

Any man might face an unpleasant situation with low sperm count. Reasons for low sperm count can be different. Each of them requires a necessary and timely correction. If a man refuses to find a remedy for low sperm count, it might lead to infertility. Continue reading the article to know answers to low sperm count issue.

Low sperm count symptoms and causes may be different. It is highly recommended that every man should have information on this important topic.

Causes of low sperm count

Chronic and Inflammatory Diseases of seminal vesicles, urinary organs, testicles and their appendages

Age-related changes

The absence of a regular sexual life

Starvation

Serious genitals injuries

Mental disorders

Physical fatigue

Excessive alcohol consumption

Congenital insufficiency of sex hormones

Signs of low sperm count

There are many signs of low sperm count. However, the most common of them are:

Prostatitis. Spermatozoa move in a liquid environment, which consists of 30% of prostate secretions and 70% of the seminal vesicle. Various inflammatory processes lead to a progressive sclerosis of vesicle and prostate tissues. Eventually, it causes low sperm count.

Chronic diseases. The following problems may be the causes of low sperm count. These are spinal and penis injuries, spinal cord diseases, infections, inflammation of the testicles and their appendages, diabetes, cryptorchidism, pelvic organs surgeries. These conditions directly violate the process of ejaculation. Thus, a low amount of sperm is produced.

Various age-related changes. Testosterone production decreases in older men. It is one of the key low sperm count signs.

Lifestyle. Harmful lifestyle always negatively affects the sexual life of men. Smoking, alcohol, unhealthy diet, obesity, stress and unhealthy conditions at work – all these factors often lead to the low sperm count. Accordingly, the number of sperm that can fertilize the egg reduces significantly.

The sexual life. Both very active sex life and the complete absence of sex can directly cause low sperm count.

Attention! Typically, with reducing the sperm count, the number of active spermatozoa, which are required to fertilize the egg, also decreases.

Remedy for low sperm count

Low sperm count remedy is useful only when it is integrated. In any case, only a doctor can appoint a proper treatment. The most common activities include:

Drug therapy. Appointment of various drugs directly depends on the causes of low sperm count. If the low sperm count is provoked by an imbalance in the hormonal sphere, hormonal therapy will be effective. If an infection causes it, antibiotic therapy should be appointed. Also, proper treatment is impossible without various vitamin complexes, micronutrients, dietary supplements, and homeopathic remedies.

Physiotherapy. If the disease is not painful, a good effect will give various sessions of hyperbaric chambers. The hyperbaric chamber is a very helpful means of prevention of spermatogenesis disorders. Each session in the hyperbaric chamber has a relaxing, bactericidal, and anti-inflammatory effect. This treatment normalizes sleep, eliminates fatigue, increases sperm count and quality of sperm. In addition, a doctor may prescribe acupuncture, UHF, laser and magnetic therapy.

Change in lifestyle. All men need to abandon bad habits (smoking and alcohol). Moreover, people need to establish a daily routine, do more physical exercise, and eat healthy food. They should also eliminate fast food, fried and spicy food, as well as learn how to handle stress.

Surgery. It is necessary if there are a disease in the penis structure. For example, due to a serious injury. However, only a medical specialist can make the final verdict.

Conclusion

Now you know the major low sperm count causes. If you have found any symptoms in yourself, you should immediately consult a doctor. One a qualified specialist can prescribe a proper treatment. If your sperm count is ok, then do more physical exercises, keep on eating healthy food, and always be in a good mood!