Christians in northern Nigeria are suffering from Islamic revivalism and territorial conquest - Foreign report

Cloudy Weather Report Ramallah, Palestine +4°C, Cloudy


Breaking News

Latest News

View more
"Demonic Manifestations"; See What Happened During Prayers In A Ugandan Church...

"Demonic Manifestations"; See What Happened During Prayers In A Ugandan Church...

Dramatic moment was witnessed during a recent church programme organized by Ugandan Pastor, Robert Kayanja of Miracle Centre Ministries -when different members started behaving unusually

read more 02/02/2017 13:24:00
10 most iconic cars of all time

10 most iconic cars of all time

The automotive history is one of the fastest developing ones, which is why the looks and features of different vehicles change so fast. New models

read more 02/02/2017 03:45:00
Wonders! Quran verses appear on baby's laps (photos)

Wonders! Quran verses appear on baby's laps (photos)

- A baby was born in Dagestan started showing Quranic verses on his body - People claimed it was a miracle - Thousands of people went to

read more 02/02/2017 04:21:00
Nigerians react to Lagos police plan to stop Tuface protest

Nigerians react to Lagos police plan to stop Tuface protest

The Nigerian Police Force (NPF) in Lagos has announced plans to stop the planned protest being organized by Nigerian musician, Tuface Idibia. The protest which has

read more 02/02/2017 05:11:00
The IPOB said Reverend Father Ejike Mbaka is poorly educated

The IPOB said Reverend Father Ejike Mbaka is poorly educated

- The Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) has condemned comments made by the renowned Roman Catholic priest Reverend Father Ejike Mbaka - The group said the

read more 02/02/2017 05:13:00
What are the 7 wonders of the ancient world?

What are the 7 wonders of the ancient world?

The masterpieces created by the hands of the ancient masters still amaze human imagination with its beauty, grace, perfect proportions, and the accuracy of the

read more 01/02/2017 09:58:00


Worth Reading

"Demonic Manifestations"; See What Happened During Prayers In A Ugandan Church...

"Demonic Manifestations"; See What Happened During Prayers In A Ugandan Church...

Dramatic moment was witnessed during a recent church programme organized by Ugandan Pastor, Robert Kayanja of Miracle Centre Ministries -when different members started behaving unusually

read more 02/02/2017 13:24:00
Man Found Hanging On A Tree In An Apparent Suicide In Kano State. Graphic Photos

Man Found Hanging On A Tree In An Apparent Suicide In Kano State. Graphic Photos

A middle-aged man identified as Nura was found hung on a tree plant in Tsamiya village of Gezawa local government area of Kano state, according

read more 02/02/2017 13:20:00
See What This Girl Posted Online About The Guy She Loves And Her Sister-in-law..

See What This Girl Posted Online About The Guy She Loves And Her Sister-in-law..

She literally murdered English! The problem with this type of English is that it leaves the reader more confused than before.  The main question is what

read more 02/02/2017 08:05:00
Crazy!! 15 Most Ridiculous Pickup Lines Women Hate, Guys Read and Learn

Crazy!! 15 Most Ridiculous Pickup Lines Women Hate, Guys Read and Learn

Getting the opposite s ex with the right choice of words is a mysterious form of art that requires strategic planning and execution. Despite this, a

read more 02/02/2017 08:02:00

Columnists

View more

Africa

View more
Home | News |

Christians in northern Nigeria are suffering from Islamic revivalism and territorial conquest - Foreign report

- Christian villages attacked by Fulani herdsmen have become a regular occurrence in the north

- There are allegations of Christian cleansing in these areas

- The Nigerian Army is also said to be biased towards the militia men

A report by The UK Spectator has detailed how Christian villages are burned down in the north regularly and the Nigerian government look the other way.

Northern Christians reportedly suffering persecution daily

Fulani herdsmen leave in their wake destruction after every attack

According to the report, every week, more massacres — another village burned, its church razed, its inhabitants killed or chased away.

A young woman, whose husband and two children have just been killed in front of her was quoted as saying, ‘‘Our parents told us about these people. But we lived in relative peace and we forgot what they said.’’

The report stated that Christians in northern Nigeria are suffering from Islamic revivalism and territorial conquest. And worst of all, the plight of these people is of no interest to the government.

''In fact, this ethnic and religious cleansing appears to be taking place with that government’s complicity or connivance,''' the report stated.

READ ALSO: Opinion: Who will save Christians in the north as they are massacred daily

It continued: ''Every village has a similar story. A few days before any attack, a military helicopter is spotted dropping arms and other supplies into the areas inhabited by the Fulani tribes. Then the attack comes.

''For reasons of Islamic doctrine, the militia often deliver a letter of warning. Then they come, at any time of night or day, not down the dirt tracks, but silently through the foliage.

''The Christian villagers, who are forbidden to carry arms (everyone is, in theory), have no way to defend themselves. With some exceptions, they also tend to believe what they were taught about turning the other cheek.''

Across the surviving Christian villages of the north, thousands have been killed and hundreds of thousands have been displaced, the report added.

The report also accused President Muhammadu Buhari of being indifferent about the crisis in the region.

The report said: ''The army seems to have no interest in protecting the Christians, while the government in Abuja appears to care more about passing new laws on cattle-rustling than on protecting human lives.

''When challenged after a massacre, soldiers often claim that they didn’t receive any orders — or had been commanded not to intervene.

''The complicity between the army and the Fulani is obvious. Between Barakin-Ladi and Riyom — in sight of another army post — is a sacked Christian village which locals say now acts as a Fulani arms dump.''

READ ALSO: Spate of attacks in southern Kaduna creates tension

[embedded content]

Think it is important? Share with your friends!

Tags

No tags for this article

Post Your Comment below: >>
Disclaimer: Opinions expressed here are those of the writers and do not reflect those of Nigeriadailynews.com. Nigeriadailynews.com accepts no responsibility legal or otherwise for their accuracy of content. Please report any inappropriate content to us, and we will evaluate it as a matter of priority.
What's next
"Demonic Manifestations"; See What Happened During Prayers In A Ugandan Church...

"Demonic Manifestations"; See What Happened During Prayers In A Ugandan Church...

3 hours 44 minutes ago
Man Found Hanging On A Tree In An Apparent Suicide In Kano State. Graphic Photos

Man Found Hanging On A Tree In An Apparent Suicide In Kano State. Graphic Photos

3 hours 48 minutes ago
See What This Girl Posted Online About The Guy She Loves And Her Sister-in-law..

See What This Girl Posted Online About The Guy She Loves And Her Sister-in-law..

9 hours 3 minutes ago
Crazy!! 15 Most Ridiculous Pickup Lines Women Hate, Guys Read and Learn

Crazy!! 15 Most Ridiculous Pickup Lines Women Hate, Guys Read and Learn

9 hours 6 minutes ago
8 Different Kisses And Their Hidden Meanings!

8 Different Kisses And Their Hidden Meanings!

9 hours 14 minutes ago
For Beginners: The Good Girl’s Guide to Rough S3x (18+)

For Beginners: The Good Girl’s Guide to Rough S3x (18+)

9 hours 18 minutes ago
Do You Guys Know That Rough S3x Can Break Your Manh00d?

Do You Guys Know That Rough S3x Can Break Your Manh00d?

9 hours 23 minutes ago
Man High On Cocaine Spotted Casually Strolling The Streets While On FIRE. Photos

Man High On Cocaine Spotted Casually Strolling The Streets While On FIRE. Photos

9 hours 28 minutes ago
4-Year-Old Boy Miraculously Saved After Being Involved In A Fatal Accident. Photos

4-Year-Old Boy Miraculously Saved After Being Involved In A Fatal Accident. Photos

9 hours 32 minutes ago
Choir Teacher Arrested After Exposing Her Private Part In Front Of Underaged Students. Photos

Choir Teacher Arrested After Exposing Her Private Part In Front Of Underaged Students. Photos

9 hours 35 minutes ago
Indian Guy Kills African Girl After A Fight In His Apartment. Graphic Photos/Video

Indian Guy Kills African Girl After A Fight In His Apartment. Graphic Photos/Video

9 hours 39 minutes ago
Shocker! Snake Gets Stuck In Woman's Stretched Earlobe. See Photos

Shocker! Snake Gets Stuck In Woman's Stretched Earlobe. See Photos

9 hours 43 minutes ago
Obiano vs Okorocha: Okorocha should keep quiet when serious govs are talking — Obiano

Obiano vs Okorocha: Okorocha should keep quiet when serious govs are talking — Obiano

12 hours ago
RECESSION: Foreign investment inflow down by $4.5bn in 2016

RECESSION: Foreign investment inflow down by $4.5bn in 2016

12 hours 9 minutes ago
Stockbroker in N4.8bn share scam, remanded in Ikoyi prison

Stockbroker in N4.8bn share scam, remanded in Ikoyi prison

12 hours 15 minutes ago
Women Spark Outrage After Removing Their Bikini Tops On A Crowded Beach. Photos

Women Spark Outrage After Removing Their Bikini Tops On A Crowded Beach. Photos

01/02/2017 11:46:00
See 5 Shocking Reasons Why You Shouldn’t Shave Off Your Pub!c Hair

See 5 Shocking Reasons Why You Shouldn’t Shave Off Your Pub!c Hair

01/02/2017 10:26:00
Must Read : A Story of S3x and Scam: Check Out the ‘Lucrative’ Offers of Lagos Sugar Mummies

Must Read : A Story of S3x and Scam: Check Out the ‘Lucrative’ Offers of Lagos Sugar Mummies

01/02/2017 10:24:00
This Vitamin is Proven to Reduce Anxiety!

This Vitamin is Proven to Reduce Anxiety!

01/02/2017 10:22:00
Unbelievable!! Kill Sinus Infection Within Minutes, With What You Have In Your Kitchen!

Unbelievable!! Kill Sinus Infection Within Minutes, With What You Have In Your Kitchen!

01/02/2017 10:20:00
MUST READ : You Will Never Eat Suya Without Vegetables After Seen This

MUST READ : You Will Never Eat Suya Without Vegetables After Seen This

01/02/2017 10:18:00
EFCC Arraigns Former MTN Staff for Forgery. Photo

EFCC Arraigns Former MTN Staff for Forgery. Photo

01/02/2017 10:15:00
Gunman Follows Bride And Groom To Wedding, Opens Fire Inside Church. Photos

Gunman Follows Bride And Groom To Wedding, Opens Fire Inside Church. Photos

01/02/2017 10:12:00
Newly-Wedded Lady Dies Hours After Giving Birth To A Bouncing Baby. Photos

Newly-Wedded Lady Dies Hours After Giving Birth To A Bouncing Baby. Photos

01/02/2017 10:08:00

About the Author:

Related Articles

0 News 02/02/2017 12:27:00 A 29-year-old tech founder named to the Forbes '30 Under 30' list shares his best entrepreneurship advice

A 29-year-old tech founder named to the Forbes '30 Under 30' list shares his best entrepreneurship advice

After his internships Marinelli landed a job on the finance engineering team at Palantir, the big data company founded by billionaire Peter Thiel. "While working on

0 News 02/02/2017 12:27:00 Here's the memo Larry Fink, the head of the world's largest investor, just sent to staff on these 'uneasy' times

Here's the memo Larry Fink, the head of the world's largest investor, just sent to staff on these 'uneasy' times

"As we move forward in 2017, I ask each of you to help us better understand the many cultures and nations we serve," he said

0 News 02/02/2017 12:27:00 Aaron Paul redeems himself for a crushing loss on 'The Price Is Right' 17 years ago

Aaron Paul redeems himself for a crushing loss on 'The Price Is Right' 17 years ago

In 2000, when Paul would've been about 20 years old (and long before his "Breaking Bad" fame or even many acting jobs), he got the

Most Watched Videos

View all posts
0 Videos 09/01/2017 04:27:00 Omokri wonders if the Sultan would also be forced to resign

Omokri wonders if the Sultan would also be forced to resign

- The recent retirement of Pastor Enoch Adeboye as the general overseer of the RCCG in charge of Nigeria has continued to generate reactions - Reno

0 Videos 30/01/2017 04:16:00 IPOB revealed how it gets funds to sponsor its activities– IPOB (video)

IPOB revealed how it gets funds to sponsor its activities– IPOB (video)

- The Indigenous People of Biafra has revealed how it sponsors its activities within Nigeria and abroad - The group said it does not receiving funding

0 Videos 24/01/2017 05:52:00 Mastermind of October 1 bombing allegedly in solitary confinement

Mastermind of October 1 bombing allegedly in solitary confinement

- Charles Okah, the mastermind of the 2010 Independence Day Bombing is said to have been in solitary confinement - The suspect, SaharaReporters said has been

0 Videos 31/01/2017 01:51:00 Hurricane Trump: President fired acting Attorney General Sally Yates (Video)

Hurricane Trump: President fired acting Attorney General Sally Yates (Video)

Emergng reports suggest that President Trump has fired the US attorney general for defiance of his Immigration Orders. Hurricane Trump: President fires US Attorney General for

0 Videos 12/01/2017 01:24:00 Four female bombers crossing from Nigeria to Cameroon were killed by local security operatives

Four female bombers crossing from Nigeria to Cameroon were killed by local security operatives

- Four women crossing from Nigeria to Cameroon were killed - The women were suspected to be terrorists possible fleeing Sambisa Since Boko Haram terrorists were dislodged

0 Videos 27/01/2017 03:14:00 American businessman sues 5 Nigerians to court over N6.6 billion fraud

American businessman sues 5 Nigerians to court over N6.6 billion fraud

- An American man has sued five Nigerians for defrauding him - The 5 defendants are owing the American a sum of N6.6 billion which was

Most Read News

View all posts
0 News 27/01/2017 09:53:00 Lagos sighted on global metro of the future, see the other Nigerian city on the map

Lagos sighted on global metro of the future, see the other Nigerian city on the map

The fast growing human population will no doubt facilitate the development of certain structures that will suit the needs of the people. It may get

0 News 28/01/2017 13:07:00 Iran Responds To Donald Trump’s Ban on Citizens

Iran Responds To Donald Trump’s Ban on Citizens

Iran will ban Americans from entering the country in response to President Donald Trump’s “insulting” order restricting arrivals from Iran and six other Muslim states,

0 News 27/01/2017 09:45:00 Tolu: Nigerian pop singer goes provocative in new photos

Tolu: Nigerian pop singer goes provocative in new photos

Nigerian pop singer Tolu poses up a steamy storm in new sexy themed photoshoot, check out the shots... Tolu poses up a steamy storm in new

0 News 28/01/2017 10:28:00 See what Harrysong was caught doing after police arrest (video)

See what Harrysong was caught doing after police arrest (video)

Hours after his arrest and release by his former record label, Five Star Music, Harrysong seem to be having a swell time of his life. Harrysong The

0 News 01/02/2017 16:13:00 Rough sex can break your manhood

Rough sex can break your manhood

Valentine Day is around the corner and, well, admit it, plenty sex happens on that day for obvious reasons. For those who are nursing ideas about

0 News 01/02/2017 05:33:00 Pogba, Lingard Rocks Wizkid’s Song, Hush Up The Silence [VIDEO]

Pogba, Lingard Rocks Wizkid’s Song, Hush Up The Silence [VIDEO]

NigerianBulletin.com is one of Nigeria's leading on-line destinations for the latest Nigerian trending news and updates, helpful articles and a community sharing the best, latest

Most Watched Movies

0 Movies 19/04/2016 07:36:00 Ghetto Gospel

Ghetto Gospel

Starring; Paul Udensi, Chukwudi Okoro, Benjamin Nwodo      

0 Movies 02/09/2016 11:52:00 Blind Lovers

Blind Lovers

About a young girl that was frustrated and angry at her mother,blames her for her blindness.because of this she was always angry with everybody then

0 Movies 28/06/2016 12:39:00 Jezebel In Holy Land 2

Jezebel In Holy Land 2

They are daughters of Delilah seeking for who to destroy, stepping into the church to seek the down fall of pastors, they are into runs

0 Movies 21/07/2016 12:58:00 Kiss On A Royal Balcony

Kiss On A Royal Balcony

A king is under pressure from the ruling council of the land to produce a male heir. He succeeds in meeting their demands only for

0 Movies 10/08/2016 10:25:00 Regina On A Revenge Mission 2

Regina On A Revenge Mission 2

Pikin ( Regina Daniels ) was born in ghetto and in a family of criminals then her father and brother was killed and her life

0 Movies 26/04/2016 12:17:00 Dirty Mistakes

Dirty Mistakes

STORY: "She feels on top of the world committing all sorts of marital crimes. It's time for marriage and she thinks all is well. But