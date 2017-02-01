Christians in northern Nigeria are suffering from Islamic revivalism and territorial conquest - Foreign report

- Christian villages attacked by Fulani herdsmen have become a regular occurrence in the north

A report by The UK Spectator has detailed how Christian villages are burned down in the north regularly and the Nigerian government look the other way.

Fulani herdsmen leave in their wake destruction after every attack

According to the report, every week, more massacres — another village burned, its church razed, its inhabitants killed or chased away.

A young woman, whose husband and two children have just been killed in front of her was quoted as saying, ‘‘Our parents told us about these people. But we lived in relative peace and we forgot what they said.’’

The report stated that Christians in northern Nigeria are suffering from Islamic revivalism and territorial conquest. And worst of all, the plight of these people is of no interest to the government.

''In fact, this ethnic and religious cleansing appears to be taking place with that government’s complicity or connivance,''' the report stated.

It continued: ''Every village has a similar story. A few days before any attack, a military helicopter is spotted dropping arms and other supplies into the areas inhabited by the Fulani tribes. Then the attack comes.

''For reasons of Islamic doctrine, the militia often deliver a letter of warning. Then they come, at any time of night or day, not down the dirt tracks, but silently through the foliage.

''The Christian villagers, who are forbidden to carry arms (everyone is, in theory), have no way to defend themselves. With some exceptions, they also tend to believe what they were taught about turning the other cheek.''

Across the surviving Christian villages of the north, thousands have been killed and hundreds of thousands have been displaced, the report added.

The report also accused President Muhammadu Buhari of being indifferent about the crisis in the region.

The report said: ''The army seems to have no interest in protecting the Christians, while the government in Abuja appears to care more about passing new laws on cattle-rustling than on protecting human lives.

''When challenged after a massacre, soldiers often claim that they didn’t receive any orders — or had been commanded not to intervene.

''The complicity between the army and the Fulani is obvious. Between Barakin-Ladi and Riyom — in sight of another army post — is a sacked Christian village which locals say now acts as a Fulani arms dump.''

