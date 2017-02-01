Christians in northern Nigeria are suffering from Islamic revivalism and territorial conquest - Foreign report

- Christian villages attacked by Fulani herdsmen have become a regular occurrence in the north
- There are allegations of Christian cleansing in these areas
- The Nigerian Army is also said to be biased towards the militia men
A report by The UK Spectator has detailed how Christian villages are burned down in the north regularly and the Nigerian government look the other way.
Fulani herdsmen leave in their wake destruction after every attack
According to the report, every week, more massacres — another village burned, its church razed, its inhabitants killed or chased away.
A young woman, whose husband and two children have just been killed in front of her was quoted as saying, ‘‘Our parents told us about these people. But we lived in relative peace and we forgot what they said.’’
The report stated that Christians in northern Nigeria are suffering from Islamic revivalism and territorial conquest. And worst of all, the plight of these people is of no interest to the government.
''In fact, this ethnic and religious cleansing appears to be taking place with that government’s complicity or connivance,''' the report stated.
READ ALSO: Opinion: Who will save Christians in the north as they are massacred daily
It continued: ''Every village has a similar story. A few days before any attack, a military helicopter is spotted dropping arms and other supplies into the areas inhabited by the Fulani tribes. Then the attack comes.
''For reasons of Islamic doctrine, the militia often deliver a letter of warning. Then they come, at any time of night or day, not down the dirt tracks, but silently through the foliage.
''The Christian villagers, who are forbidden to carry arms (everyone is, in theory), have no way to defend themselves. With some exceptions, they also tend to believe what they were taught about turning the other cheek.''
Across the surviving Christian villages of the north, thousands have been killed and hundreds of thousands have been displaced, the report added.
The report also accused President Muhammadu Buhari of being indifferent about the crisis in the region.
The report said: ''The army seems to have no interest in protecting the Christians, while the government in Abuja appears to care more about passing new laws on cattle-rustling than on protecting human lives.
''When challenged after a massacre, soldiers often claim that they didn’t receive any orders — or had been commanded not to intervene.
''The complicity between the army and the Fulani is obvious. Between Barakin-Ladi and Riyom — in sight of another army post — is a sacked Christian village which locals say now acts as a Fulani arms dump.''
READ ALSO: Spate of attacks in southern Kaduna creates tension[embedded content]
Think it is important? Share with your friends!
Related Articles
A 29-year-old tech founder named to the Forbes '30 Under 30' list shares his best entrepreneurship advice
After his internships Marinelli landed a job on the finance engineering team at Palantir, the big data company founded by billionaire Peter Thiel. "While working on
Here's the memo Larry Fink, the head of the world's largest investor, just sent to staff on these 'uneasy' times
"As we move forward in 2017, I ask each of you to help us better understand the many cultures and nations we serve," he said
Aaron Paul redeems himself for a crushing loss on 'The Price Is Right' 17 years ago
In 2000, when Paul would've been about 20 years old (and long before his "Breaking Bad" fame or even many acting jobs), he got the
Most Watched VideosView all posts
Omokri wonders if the Sultan would also be forced to resign
- The recent retirement of Pastor Enoch Adeboye as the general overseer of the RCCG in charge of Nigeria has continued to generate reactions - Reno
IPOB revealed how it gets funds to sponsor its activities– IPOB (video)
- The Indigenous People of Biafra has revealed how it sponsors its activities within Nigeria and abroad - The group said it does not receiving funding
Mastermind of October 1 bombing allegedly in solitary confinement
- Charles Okah, the mastermind of the 2010 Independence Day Bombing is said to have been in solitary confinement - The suspect, SaharaReporters said has been
Hurricane Trump: President fired acting Attorney General Sally Yates (Video)
Emergng reports suggest that President Trump has fired the US attorney general for defiance of his Immigration Orders. Hurricane Trump: President fires US Attorney General for
Four female bombers crossing from Nigeria to Cameroon were killed by local security operatives
- Four women crossing from Nigeria to Cameroon were killed - The women were suspected to be terrorists possible fleeing Sambisa Since Boko Haram terrorists were dislodged
American businessman sues 5 Nigerians to court over N6.6 billion fraud
- An American man has sued five Nigerians for defrauding him - The 5 defendants are owing the American a sum of N6.6 billion which was
Most Read NewsView all posts
Lagos sighted on global metro of the future, see the other Nigerian city on the map
The fast growing human population will no doubt facilitate the development of certain structures that will suit the needs of the people. It may get
Iran Responds To Donald Trump’s Ban on Citizens
Iran will ban Americans from entering the country in response to President Donald Trump’s “insulting” order restricting arrivals from Iran and six other Muslim states,
Tolu: Nigerian pop singer goes provocative in new photos
Nigerian pop singer Tolu poses up a steamy storm in new sexy themed photoshoot, check out the shots... Tolu poses up a steamy storm in new
See what Harrysong was caught doing after police arrest (video)
Hours after his arrest and release by his former record label, Five Star Music, Harrysong seem to be having a swell time of his life. Harrysong The
Rough sex can break your manhood
Valentine Day is around the corner and, well, admit it, plenty sex happens on that day for obvious reasons. For those who are nursing ideas about
Pogba, Lingard Rocks Wizkid’s Song, Hush Up The Silence [VIDEO]
NigerianBulletin.com is one of Nigeria's leading on-line destinations for the latest Nigerian trending news and updates, helpful articles and a community sharing the best, latest
Most Watched Movies
Ghetto Gospel
Starring; Paul Udensi, Chukwudi Okoro, Benjamin Nwodo
Blind Lovers
About a young girl that was frustrated and angry at her mother,blames her for her blindness.because of this she was always angry with everybody then
Jezebel In Holy Land 2
They are daughters of Delilah seeking for who to destroy, stepping into the church to seek the down fall of pastors, they are into runs
Kiss On A Royal Balcony
A king is under pressure from the ruling council of the land to produce a male heir. He succeeds in meeting their demands only for
Regina On A Revenge Mission 2
Pikin ( Regina Daniels ) was born in ghetto and in a family of criminals then her father and brother was killed and her life
Dirty Mistakes
STORY: "She feels on top of the world committing all sorts of marital crimes. It's time for marriage and she thinks all is well. But
Post Your Comment below: >>