Court remands 30-year-old herdsman for grazing on N25m farmland

A 30-year-old herdsman, Abubakar Usman, on Thursday, February 2, was remanded by an Ado-Ekiti magistrate court for grazing on a cassava farmland “valued at N25 million”.
According to The Cable, Bankole Olasunkanmi, the prosecutor, told the court that the accused and others at large, committed the offence at Iyemero farm settlement camp in Ikole-Ekiti, sometimes in December, 2016.
The prosecutor said Usman unlawfully allowed his cattle to graze on the 70 hectares cassava farmland property of Bunmi Akingba.
He said the offence contravened section 2 (i) and punishable under section 7 of prohibition of cattle and other ruminants grazing, Ekiti state law 2016.
Olasunkanmi also said the accused and others at large, had in their possession offensive weapons contrary to Section 4 (1) of the prohibition of cattle and other ruminants grazing of Ekiti and punishable under section 11 of Ekiti state kidnap and terrorism (prohibition) law 2015.
Olasunkanmi told the court that he had forwarded the case file to the office of the Director of Public Prosecution (DPP) for legal advice.
The magistrate, Idowu Ayenimo, adjourned the case till March 3 for mention.
In another development, some armed men alleged to be Fulani herdsmen were today, February 2, arrested at Samaru Kataf roundabout, Kaduna.
An eye witness stated that the herdsmen were arrested around 7:30 am by the vigilant policemen stationed at the Samaru Kataf roundabout, Kaduna state.[embedded content]
