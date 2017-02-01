Cloudy Weather Report Ramallah, Palestine +4°C, Cloudy


Minister of health denies having knowledge that a Nigerian Professor found HIV/AIDS cure

- The minister of health has denied having any knowledge that a Nigerian Professor has found the cure for HIV/AIDS

- The vice chancellor of Michael Okpara University made this claim that a professor of the University have created a drug that can cure the disease

Following a claim by the vice chancellor of Michael Okpara university of Agriculture, Umudike, Abia state, that a professor of the university, one Professor Maduike Ezeibe, has found a cure for HIV/AIDS, the Nigeria minister for Health has denied having any knowledge of such breakthrough.

Ezeibe, who is a professor of Veterinary Medicine and Clinical Virology, said that the drug was produced with Aluminum Silicate and Magnesium Silicate (Synthetic Aluminum-Magnesium Silicate).

I am not aware of claims that a Nigeria Professor found HIV/AIDS cure - Minister of health

I am not aware of claims that a Nigeria Professor found HIV/AIDS cure - Minister of health

READ ALSO: BREAKING: Acting chief justice Onnoghen begs Nigerians over non-confirmation by Buhari

According to Punch, Health Minister Adewole, in a text message sent through the Director Media & Public Relations at the Ministry of Health, Mrs. Boade Akinola, wrote: “I’m not aware of his claims.

“There are standard ways of disseminating such information.

“The Nigerian Institute of Medical Research, in conjunction with the College of Medicine University of Ibadan, has been mandated to verify two claims of cure for HIV in Nigeria.

“We shall make our findings public when ready.”

READ ALSO: Nigerians must give priority to Buhari’s health – Lai Mohammed

Meanwhile, Minister of State for Health, Dr. Ehanire Osagie has advised Nigerian doctors to stop going and abandoning patients who could lose their lives on sick beds.

Osagie said there are better approaches the doctors can use to show discontent over government or work situation but going on strike is not the best of options.

[embedded content]

