Trump asks religious leaders to pray for Schwarzenegger’s ratings

President Donald Trump attended an annual prayer breakfast Thursday and asked assembled faith leaders to pray for Arnold Schwarzenegger’s television ratings.
On his maiden visit to the marquee political and religious event, Trump took a joking swipe at his successor as host of “The Apprentice.”
“They hired a big, big movie star, Arnold Schwarzenegger, to take my place, and we know how that turned out: The ratings went right down the tubes. It’s been a total disaster.”
“I want to just pray for Arnold, if we can for those ratings, okay?” Trump said.
Schwarzenegger took over as host of the show on NBC television after Trump ditched the boardroom for an improbable foray into politics.
Trump remains an executive producer on the show.
It is not the first time he has taken on “The Terminator” star. A few weeks before being sworn in as the 45th president of the United States, Trump took to Twitter to mock his “Apprentice” successor.
In a pair of early morning tweets, Trump ripped into the actor-turned-politician, ridiculing the audience numbers for the season premiere and calling himself a “ratings machine” by comparison.
“Wow, the ratings are in and Arnold Schwarzenegger got ‘swamped’ (or destroyed) by comparison to the ratings machine, DJT. So much for….
“being a movie star-and that was season 1 compared to season 14. Now compare him to my season 1. But who cares, he supported Kasich & Hillary,” Trump wrote.
Schwarzenegger, a former California governor, was among the Republican figures who refused to back Trump’s bid for the presidency.
He responded to Trump’s comments Thursday with a brief video statement.
“Hey, Donald, I have a great idea,” Schwarzenegger said. “Why don’t we switch jobs? You take over TV, because you’re such an expert in ratings. And I take over your job. And then people can finally sleep comfortably again.”
AFP
Related Articles
A 29-year-old tech founder named to the Forbes '30 Under 30' list shares his best entrepreneurship advice
After his internships Marinelli landed a job on the finance engineering team at Palantir, the big data company founded by billionaire Peter Thiel. "While working on
Here's the memo Larry Fink, the head of the world's largest investor, just sent to staff on these 'uneasy' times
"As we move forward in 2017, I ask each of you to help us better understand the many cultures and nations we serve," he said
Aaron Paul redeems himself for a crushing loss on 'The Price Is Right' 17 years ago
In 2000, when Paul would've been about 20 years old (and long before his "Breaking Bad" fame or even many acting jobs), he got the
Most Watched VideosView all posts
Imo state pensioners lament 77 months debt, blast Rochas Okorocha for delay
- Some pensioners in Imo state on Thursday, January 6, said the state has accumulated a backlog of 77 months pension debt - The pensioners said
CIA declassified intelligence revealed how Buhari's military government in 1984 made attempts to kidnap the late Umaru Dikko (photos, video)
A Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) declassified intelligence report has revealed how President Muhammadu Buhari's military government in 1984 made attempts to kidnap the late Umaru
Jesus is watching! MMM must come back as Nigerians refuse to give up, begin new battle
MMM participants are eagerly waiting for the return of the Ponzi scheme which froze all accounts in December 2016. Members were promised that their accounts will
Fear of herdsmen attack, Edo governor plans to set up ranches for herdsmen
- Edo state governor, Godwin Obaseki, has announced the state intention to set up ranches in the state for herdsmen - The state government said this
Ben Bruce Turns 'Wailing' Prophet, Predicts Plane Crash, Other Disasters In 2017 [VIDEO]
Senator Ben Murray-Bruce at the Plenary sitting on Thursday ripped into the calamitous state of the aviation industry in Nigeria. The common sense senator moved
Police Cadets Caught On Camera Having S3x During Training Day. Photos/Video
Two randy police cadets have been caught on CCTV appearing to have sex during a training day. The pair were filmed canoodling in the gym
Most Read NewsView all posts
Zahra Buhari's Wedding Was Modest Compared to GEJ's Daughter's Wedding - Adesina
Senior Special Assistant to President Muhammadu Buhari on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina, said that Zahra Buhari's wedding to Ahmed Indimi was a very modest
Ighalo Joins Mikel in China, Signs For Changchun Yatai
Watford have announced the sale of Odion Ighalo to Chinese Super League outfit, Changchun Yatai.A statement on the Premier League club’s official website read: “The
Police arrest four robbery suspects
Samuel Awoyinfa The Ogun State police command has arrested four suspected armed robbers at Oke-ira Ilashe area of Agbara, Ado-odo Ota Local Government Area of the
Town in Nigeria where homosexuals attack on children have become alarming
A report has emerged, revealing in details the cries of some residents of Maiduguri, over the increasing cases of child abuses by unscrupulous homosexual persons. The
New Music: Korra Obidi - 'Is a pass' ft Sound Sultan
After the success of 'kilibe', the Afro-trap banger featuring Mzkiss, off the “Woman Power Series” EP, Korra releases a street lingua inspired track titled ‘Is
Rita Dominic: Generous actress offers fans N100,000
Nollywood actress, Rita Dominic has promised to give two of her fans a sum of N50,000 each if they can answer questions relating to her
Most Watched Movies
All That Glitters Is Not Gold 2
Nigerian Movies 2016 Latest Full Movies This rural based drama is a very interesting movie on the gullibility of most villagers to the reality of
Regina On A Revenge Mission 2
Pikin ( Regina Daniels ) was born in ghetto and in a family of criminals then her father and brother was killed and her life
Dirty Mistakes 2
STORY: "She feels on top of the world committing all sorts of marital crimes. It's time for marriage and she thinks all is well. But
My Sex Client 2
Nollywood Wonder offers you this Latest Nigerian Movies 2016 Full Movie about A wife who is starved of sex, she started cheating on her husband
Crazy Sex Passion
This is a story of lust, betrayal and deceit. What would make a mother run away with her daughter's fiancee?. Enjoy this intriguing story. Starring; Kanayo
College Girls Are Back
Starring; Chinyere Wilfred, Harry B, Kelvin Books
Post Your Comment below: >>