Construction of vice president’s gatehouse costs N250m – Melaye

Cloudy Weather Report Ramallah, Palestine +4°C, Cloudy


Breaking News

Latest News

View more
"Demonic Manifestations"; See What Happened During Prayers In A Ugandan Church...

"Demonic Manifestations"; See What Happened During Prayers In A Ugandan Church...

Dramatic moment was witnessed during a recent church programme organized by Ugandan Pastor, Robert Kayanja of Miracle Centre Ministries -when different members started behaving unusually

read more 02/02/2017 13:24:00
10 most iconic cars of all time

10 most iconic cars of all time

The automotive history is one of the fastest developing ones, which is why the looks and features of different vehicles change so fast. New models

read more 02/02/2017 03:45:00
Wonders! Quran verses appear on baby's laps (photos)

Wonders! Quran verses appear on baby's laps (photos)

- A baby was born in Dagestan started showing Quranic verses on his body - People claimed it was a miracle - Thousands of people went to

read more 02/02/2017 04:21:00
Nigerians react to Lagos police plan to stop Tuface protest

Nigerians react to Lagos police plan to stop Tuface protest

The Nigerian Police Force (NPF) in Lagos has announced plans to stop the planned protest being organized by Nigerian musician, Tuface Idibia. The protest which has

read more 02/02/2017 05:11:00
The IPOB said Reverend Father Ejike Mbaka is poorly educated

The IPOB said Reverend Father Ejike Mbaka is poorly educated

- The Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) has condemned comments made by the renowned Roman Catholic priest Reverend Father Ejike Mbaka - The group said the

read more 02/02/2017 05:13:00
What are the 7 wonders of the ancient world?

What are the 7 wonders of the ancient world?

The masterpieces created by the hands of the ancient masters still amaze human imagination with its beauty, grace, perfect proportions, and the accuracy of the

read more 01/02/2017 09:58:00


Worth Reading

"Demonic Manifestations"; See What Happened During Prayers In A Ugandan Church...

"Demonic Manifestations"; See What Happened During Prayers In A Ugandan Church...

Dramatic moment was witnessed during a recent church programme organized by Ugandan Pastor, Robert Kayanja of Miracle Centre Ministries -when different members started behaving unusually

read more 02/02/2017 13:24:00
Man Found Hanging On A Tree In An Apparent Suicide In Kano State. Graphic Photos

Man Found Hanging On A Tree In An Apparent Suicide In Kano State. Graphic Photos

A middle-aged man identified as Nura was found hung on a tree plant in Tsamiya village of Gezawa local government area of Kano state, according

read more 02/02/2017 13:20:00
See What This Girl Posted Online About The Guy She Loves And Her Sister-in-law..

See What This Girl Posted Online About The Guy She Loves And Her Sister-in-law..

She literally murdered English! The problem with this type of English is that it leaves the reader more confused than before.  The main question is what

read more 02/02/2017 08:05:00
Crazy!! 15 Most Ridiculous Pickup Lines Women Hate, Guys Read and Learn

Crazy!! 15 Most Ridiculous Pickup Lines Women Hate, Guys Read and Learn

Getting the opposite s ex with the right choice of words is a mysterious form of art that requires strategic planning and execution. Despite this, a

read more 02/02/2017 08:02:00

Columnists

View more

Africa

View more
Home | News |

Construction of vice president’s gatehouse costs N250m – Melaye

Leke Baiyewu

The Chairman, Senate Committee of the Federal Capital Territory, Senator Dino Melaye, on Thursday said the lawmakers could call for a review of the contract awarded for the construction of the official residence of the vice president.

Professor Yemi Osinbajo is the current Vice President.

According to Melaye, the gatehouse of the three-bedroomed apartment will cost N250m.

He also described the cost of the official residence being constructed for the President of the Senate and the Speaker of the House of Representatives as inflated.

The senator made the revelations at a press briefing in Abuja.

Details later.

Tags

No tags for this article

Post Your Comment below: >>
Disclaimer: Opinions expressed here are those of the writers and do not reflect those of Nigeriadailynews.com. Nigeriadailynews.com accepts no responsibility legal or otherwise for their accuracy of content. Please report any inappropriate content to us, and we will evaluate it as a matter of priority.
What's next
"Demonic Manifestations"; See What Happened During Prayers In A Ugandan Church...

"Demonic Manifestations"; See What Happened During Prayers In A Ugandan Church...

3 hours 45 minutes ago
Man Found Hanging On A Tree In An Apparent Suicide In Kano State. Graphic Photos

Man Found Hanging On A Tree In An Apparent Suicide In Kano State. Graphic Photos

3 hours 49 minutes ago
See What This Girl Posted Online About The Guy She Loves And Her Sister-in-law..

See What This Girl Posted Online About The Guy She Loves And Her Sister-in-law..

9 hours 4 minutes ago
Crazy!! 15 Most Ridiculous Pickup Lines Women Hate, Guys Read and Learn

Crazy!! 15 Most Ridiculous Pickup Lines Women Hate, Guys Read and Learn

9 hours 7 minutes ago
8 Different Kisses And Their Hidden Meanings!

8 Different Kisses And Their Hidden Meanings!

9 hours 15 minutes ago
For Beginners: The Good Girl’s Guide to Rough S3x (18+)

For Beginners: The Good Girl’s Guide to Rough S3x (18+)

9 hours 19 minutes ago
Do You Guys Know That Rough S3x Can Break Your Manh00d?

Do You Guys Know That Rough S3x Can Break Your Manh00d?

9 hours 24 minutes ago
Man High On Cocaine Spotted Casually Strolling The Streets While On FIRE. Photos

Man High On Cocaine Spotted Casually Strolling The Streets While On FIRE. Photos

9 hours 29 minutes ago
4-Year-Old Boy Miraculously Saved After Being Involved In A Fatal Accident. Photos

4-Year-Old Boy Miraculously Saved After Being Involved In A Fatal Accident. Photos

9 hours 33 minutes ago
Choir Teacher Arrested After Exposing Her Private Part In Front Of Underaged Students. Photos

Choir Teacher Arrested After Exposing Her Private Part In Front Of Underaged Students. Photos

9 hours 36 minutes ago
Indian Guy Kills African Girl After A Fight In His Apartment. Graphic Photos/Video

Indian Guy Kills African Girl After A Fight In His Apartment. Graphic Photos/Video

9 hours 40 minutes ago
Shocker! Snake Gets Stuck In Woman's Stretched Earlobe. See Photos

Shocker! Snake Gets Stuck In Woman's Stretched Earlobe. See Photos

9 hours 44 minutes ago
Obiano vs Okorocha: Okorocha should keep quiet when serious govs are talking — Obiano

Obiano vs Okorocha: Okorocha should keep quiet when serious govs are talking — Obiano

12 hours 1 minute ago
RECESSION: Foreign investment inflow down by $4.5bn in 2016

RECESSION: Foreign investment inflow down by $4.5bn in 2016

12 hours 10 minutes ago
Stockbroker in N4.8bn share scam, remanded in Ikoyi prison

Stockbroker in N4.8bn share scam, remanded in Ikoyi prison

12 hours 16 minutes ago
Women Spark Outrage After Removing Their Bikini Tops On A Crowded Beach. Photos

Women Spark Outrage After Removing Their Bikini Tops On A Crowded Beach. Photos

01/02/2017 11:46:00
See 5 Shocking Reasons Why You Shouldn’t Shave Off Your Pub!c Hair

See 5 Shocking Reasons Why You Shouldn’t Shave Off Your Pub!c Hair

01/02/2017 10:26:00
Must Read : A Story of S3x and Scam: Check Out the ‘Lucrative’ Offers of Lagos Sugar Mummies

Must Read : A Story of S3x and Scam: Check Out the ‘Lucrative’ Offers of Lagos Sugar Mummies

01/02/2017 10:24:00
This Vitamin is Proven to Reduce Anxiety!

This Vitamin is Proven to Reduce Anxiety!

01/02/2017 10:22:00
Unbelievable!! Kill Sinus Infection Within Minutes, With What You Have In Your Kitchen!

Unbelievable!! Kill Sinus Infection Within Minutes, With What You Have In Your Kitchen!

01/02/2017 10:20:00
MUST READ : You Will Never Eat Suya Without Vegetables After Seen This

MUST READ : You Will Never Eat Suya Without Vegetables After Seen This

01/02/2017 10:18:00
EFCC Arraigns Former MTN Staff for Forgery. Photo

EFCC Arraigns Former MTN Staff for Forgery. Photo

01/02/2017 10:15:00
Gunman Follows Bride And Groom To Wedding, Opens Fire Inside Church. Photos

Gunman Follows Bride And Groom To Wedding, Opens Fire Inside Church. Photos

01/02/2017 10:12:00
Newly-Wedded Lady Dies Hours After Giving Birth To A Bouncing Baby. Photos

Newly-Wedded Lady Dies Hours After Giving Birth To A Bouncing Baby. Photos

01/02/2017 10:08:00

About the Author:

Related Articles

0 News 02/02/2017 12:27:00 A 29-year-old tech founder named to the Forbes '30 Under 30' list shares his best entrepreneurship advice

A 29-year-old tech founder named to the Forbes '30 Under 30' list shares his best entrepreneurship advice

After his internships Marinelli landed a job on the finance engineering team at Palantir, the big data company founded by billionaire Peter Thiel. "While working on

0 News 02/02/2017 12:27:00 Here's the memo Larry Fink, the head of the world's largest investor, just sent to staff on these 'uneasy' times

Here's the memo Larry Fink, the head of the world's largest investor, just sent to staff on these 'uneasy' times

"As we move forward in 2017, I ask each of you to help us better understand the many cultures and nations we serve," he said

0 News 02/02/2017 12:27:00 Aaron Paul redeems himself for a crushing loss on 'The Price Is Right' 17 years ago

Aaron Paul redeems himself for a crushing loss on 'The Price Is Right' 17 years ago

In 2000, when Paul would've been about 20 years old (and long before his "Breaking Bad" fame or even many acting jobs), he got the

Most Watched Videos

View all posts
0 Videos 22/01/2017 10:20:00 Nigeria Quiz: Nigeria's Top Daily News Snapshot - 21-01-2017 (Day 231)

Nigeria Quiz: Nigeria's Top Daily News Snapshot - 21-01-2017 (Day 231)

For a chance to win N3000 in recharge cards in the NB Daily recharge competitions, please review the video below and answer the simple question

0 Videos 04/01/2017 04:15:00 Closure of Abuja airport postponed, new date given

Closure of Abuja airport postponed, new date given

- The Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport in Abuja will now be closed on March 8 - The airport was earlier scheduled to be closed for six

0 Videos 23/01/2017 05:36:00 This is how to end killings in southern Kaduna - El-Rufai

This is how to end killings in southern Kaduna - El-Rufai

- Governor El-Rufai has mentioned 3 steps the Kaduna state goverment is taking to end violence in southern Kaduna - He also revealed the government's plan

0 Videos 20/01/2017 02:52:00 Trump Inauguration: 7 memorable speeches in American history

Trump Inauguration: 7 memorable speeches in American history

Today, January 20, is a day many Americans will not forget. Donald J Trump against all odds is to be sworn in as the 45th

0 Videos 30/01/2017 09:28:00 Boko Haram is an offshoot of the Salafi movement in northern Nigeria

Boko Haram is an offshoot of the Salafi movement in northern Nigeria

Editor's note: An assistant professor at Georgetown University’s Walsh School of Foreign Service. Alex Thurston writes on the origin of terrorist group, Boko Haram in

0 Videos 10/01/2017 02:14:00 Buhari sacked the FRCN boss, Jim Obaze, for his controversial law

Buhari sacked the FRCN boss, Jim Obaze, for his controversial law

- The sacked executive secretary of FRCN that passed law removing Adeboye from office is a member of Redeemed Christian Church of God - He is

Most Read News

View all posts
0 News 28/01/2017 05:29:00 IPOB accuses ECOWAS court of lacking courage to deliver judgment on Nnamdi Kalu’s case

IPOB accuses ECOWAS court of lacking courage to deliver judgment on Nnamdi Kalu’s case

By Vincent Ujumadu, AwkaTHE Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) has accused the ECOWAS Community Court of Justice (ECCJ) of lacking the courage to deliver justice

0 News 02/02/2017 10:43:00 Pastor Adeboye: Cleric challenges church members to better, Godly leaders

Pastor Adeboye: Cleric challenges church members to better, Godly leaders

Pastor Enoch A. Adeboye has called out church leaders and pinpointed the cause of corruption in Nigeria. Speaking at the 3rd Annual Birthday Public Lecture organised in

0 News 27/01/2017 09:22:00 Eviction scare heats up #BBNaija house

Eviction scare heats up #BBNaija house

After the emotional campaigns by Big Brother Naija housemates that saw ThinTallTony striping naked before everyone in the house, the house has become more heated

0 News 01/02/2017 02:42:00 Lets Educate The Illiterate - Black Face Slams Tuface On planned Protest

Lets Educate The Illiterate - Black Face Slams Tuface On planned Protest

The war between Black Face and 2face Idibia, is yet to come to an end as the rapper and former band mate to 2Face, has

0 News 01/02/2017 09:01:00 Suspects behind Turkish school kidnap confess to killing popular journalist Aisha Ali-Balogun

Suspects behind Turkish school kidnap confess to killing popular journalist Aisha Ali-Balogun

Two more suspects who took part in the kidnap of 8 schoolgirls and staff of Nigeria Turkish International College (NTIC) Ogun state, last month, have

0 News 27/01/2017 09:24:00 Man sexually abuse two brothers in Niger

Man sexually abuse two brothers in Niger

A 20-year-old man, Ibrahim also known as ‘Ibro’, has been arrested by the Niger Child Rights Protection Agency for alleged sexual harassment of two minors

Most Watched Movies

0 Movies 28/06/2016 12:50:00 College Girls Are Back

College Girls Are Back

Starring; Chinyere Wilfred, Harry B, Kelvin Books

0 Movies 12/01/2017 12:09:00 Go Slow 2

Go Slow 2

After receiving a letter from their brother Obinna, Shanka and Loco accompanied by Zoro have now sort to an alternative means of getting money, while

0 Movies 29/07/2016 12:16:00 Hour of Grace

Hour of Grace

Hour of Grace

0 Movies 26/04/2016 11:35:00 African Beauty 2

African Beauty 2

Starring; Obi Okoli, Thelma Okoduwa

0 Movies 26/04/2016 12:05:00 Widows War 2

Widows War 2

Cha Cha Eke as known spent her money to marry a musician she thought has a great future only to realise on his death and

0 Movies 21/07/2016 13:11:00 Crazy Sex Passion 2

Crazy Sex Passion 2

This is a story of lust, betrayal and deceit. What would make a mother run away with her daughter's fiancee?. Enjoy this intriguing story.    Starring; Kanayo