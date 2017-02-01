Construction of vice president’s gatehouse costs N250m – Melaye

Leke Baiyewu

The Chairman, Senate Committee of the Federal Capital Territory, Senator Dino Melaye, on Thursday said the lawmakers could call for a review of the contract awarded for the construction of the official residence of the vice president.

Professor Yemi Osinbajo is the current Vice President.

According to Melaye, the gatehouse of the three-bedroomed apartment will cost N250m.

He also described the cost of the official residence being constructed for the President of the Senate and the Speaker of the House of Representatives as inflated.

The senator made the revelations at a press briefing in Abuja.

Details later.