Dramatic moment was witnessed during a recent church programme organized by Ugandan Pastor, Robert Kayanja of Miracle Centre Ministries -when different members started behaving unusually

The automotive history is one of the fastest developing ones, which is why the looks and features of different vehicles change so fast. New models

- A baby was born in Dagestan started showing Quranic verses on his body - People claimed it was a miracle - Thousands of people went to

The Nigerian Police Force (NPF) in Lagos has announced plans to stop the planned protest being organized by Nigerian musician, Tuface Idibia. The protest which has

- The Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) has condemned comments made by the renowned Roman Catholic priest Reverend Father Ejike Mbaka - The group said the

The masterpieces created by the hands of the ancient masters still amaze human imagination with its beauty, grace, perfect proportions, and the accuracy of the

Dramatic moment was witnessed during a recent church programme organized by Ugandan Pastor, Robert Kayanja of Miracle Centre Ministries -when different members started behaving unusually

A middle-aged man identified as Nura was found hung on a tree plant in Tsamiya village of Gezawa local government area of Kano state, according

She literally murdered English! The problem with this type of English is that it leaves the reader more confused than before.  The main question is what

Getting the opposite s ex with the right choice of words is a mysterious form of art that requires strategic planning and execution. Despite this, a

‎Ekiti Assembly summons ex-Gov Fayemi

Kamarudeen Ogundele, Ado Ekiti
The he Ekiti State House of Assembly has summoned a former governor of the state, Dr. Kayode Fayemi, to appear before it on Tuesday.
The assembly threatened to invoke Section 129 (d) of the 1999 Constitution by issuing a warrant of arrest against him if he failed to appear.
The House had invited the former governor twice on the allegation of misappropriation and diversion of public funds.
The decision came a few days after Fayemi sued a member of the assembly and chairman, Committee on Information, Dr. Samuel Omotosho, and a Special Adviser to Governor Ayodele Fayose on Public Communications and New Media, Lere Olayinka.
The assembly at its plenary on Thursday decried the nonchalant attitude of the Minister of Steel and Mines Development to previous invitations and described this as unbecoming of a public figure who had also served the people.
The Leader of Business, Olatunji Akinyele, who moved the motion for the invitation said the former governor was needed to shed light on the allegations of misappropriation and diversion of public funds made against him.
Omotoso described the court action instituted by Fayemi against him and Olayinka as a blackmail and diversionary tactics.
“The idea of going to court and looking for damages against myself and Lere (Olayinka) is a diversionary tactics. The former Fayemi is actually playing to the gallery.
“We have serious allegations of financial misappropriation against him, misapplication of funds, and fraudulent malpractices while he was the governor of Ekiti State.

