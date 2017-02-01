Cloudy Weather Report Ramallah, Palestine +4°C, Cloudy


Media attacks don’t bother me – Theodore Orji

A former governor Abia, Sen. Theodore Orji, has said that he is not perturbed by media attacks from his political opponents.

Orji. representing Abia Central at the Senate, made this known in a statement by the former governor’s media adviser, Mr Norman Obinna, and made available to newsmen in Enugu on Thursday.

According to him, such attacks are borne out of envy of the former governor’s performance as a senator.

He said that such verbal criticisms were misdirected and a distortion of facts from people who could not sponsor any single bill nor attract any project during their time at the National Assembly.

“It is comical for former Rep Stanley Ohajuruka to hide under politics to attack the former governor and speak about the very constituency he stagnated for four years during his time at the National Assembly.”

He said that what a former lawmaker could not achieve in four years had been accomplished by Orji within his 20 months at the Senate.

“The ongoing rehabilitation of failed portions of the road is made possible due to pressure from the National Assembly members from the state, especially Orji and Chief Sam Onuigbo.

“Their pressure on FERMA and the Federal Ministry of Works for the rehabilitation of the road was so tense that the plan for the palliative work was unveiled and ratified..

“By facilitating the project and getting the Federal Government to respond to the immediate needs of his constituents, the former governor has discharged his responsibility.

“This gesture needed not be misconstrued as taking credit for a Federal Government project in the state,’’ he said.

Ohajuruka, in his reaction, said that it would be misleading for the former governor to take credit for a job President Muhammadu Buhari was doing for residents of the state.

