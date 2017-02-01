This year’s Valentine may not be so sweet —Stargazers

Stargazers have warned that this year’s Valentine Day may not be as sweet as many lovers would want it to be!

A professional astrologer with an MSc in Counseling Psychology, Donna Page, has said this February isn’t going to be “business as usual.”

“That’s because Venus, the planet of love and romance, is about to go into retrograde, making you feel like slowing down and rethinking your love life,” she warned.

She counselled that this is the best time to take stock of your relationship, examining what’s working and what’s not.