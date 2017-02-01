Osinbajo, Saraki, Dogara meet again

Olalekan Adetayo, Abuja

The Acting President, Yemi Osinbajo, is currently meeting behind closed doors with the leadership of the National Assembly.

The meeting being attended by the President of the Senate, Bukola Saraki; and the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Yakubu Dogara, is holding inside the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

This is the second time the three leaders will be meeting this week.