PHOTOS: Arrested Seun Egbegbe in Police Station

The embattled film maker, Seun Egbegbe was Thursday arrested for an alleged $60,ooo fraud.
He was taken to Police Area H Command, Ogudu, Lagos.
See photos below:
Related Articles
A 29-year-old tech founder named to the Forbes '30 Under 30' list shares his best entrepreneurship advice
After his internships Marinelli landed a job on the finance engineering team at Palantir, the big data company founded by billionaire Peter Thiel. "While working on
Here's the memo Larry Fink, the head of the world's largest investor, just sent to staff on these 'uneasy' times
"As we move forward in 2017, I ask each of you to help us better understand the many cultures and nations we serve," he said
Aaron Paul redeems himself for a crushing loss on 'The Price Is Right' 17 years ago
In 2000, when Paul would've been about 20 years old (and long before his "Breaking Bad" fame or even many acting jobs), he got the
Most Watched VideosView all posts
What This Girl Did Inside a Swimming Pool Will Shock You
What This Girl Did Inside a Swimming Pool Will Shock You
IPOB gets VIP slot at Trump's inauguration
The Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) has announced the invitation of one of its members to the inauguration of the President-elect of the United States
JUST IN: Boko Haram reportedly kills Nigerian Army captain, lieutenant
- Two Nigerian Army officers have reportedly lost their lives after an IED planted by Boko Haram terrorists exploded in Borno state - Report suggests that
Mastermind of October 1 bombing allegedly in solitary confinement
- Charles Okah, the mastermind of the 2010 Independence Day Bombing is said to have been in solitary confinement - The suspect, SaharaReporters said has been
Group calls for immediate arrest of Kashamu
- A human rights group, the CPPM, criticises Senator Buruji Kashamu for allegedly threatening the public peace over his indictment for drug-related offences by the
Don’t just raise only girls, also raise boys to become good husbands - Nigerian writes an open letter to mothers
Editor’s note: With the high rate of divorce and marital discords in Africa, especially among Nigerians, several reasons have been adduced as to why some
Most Read NewsView all posts
Pulse Style: Outfit of the day
Pulse Style Outfit of the day Pulse Style's daily fashion inspiration where fashion enthusiasts/ fashion loving individual styles are broken down to serve as a style
Burkina Faso dare Egypt
Weariness will worry Egypt as they seek to extend an Africa Cup of Nations semi-finals winning streak to six matches by beating Burkina Faso in
Mourinho: Manchester United cries foul over fixture pile-up - again
Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho complained about the lack of help being afforded his team by the football authorities as he attempts to win silverware
Investment inflow drops to ten year low at $5.12bn
Ifeanyi Onuba, Abuja The Nigerian economy recorded its worst investment inflow in ten years with the country attracting a total investment of $5.12bn in the 2016
If you have nothing to hide, try Dasuki in the open, Fayose tells FG
By Rotimi OjomoyelaAdo-Ekiti-Ekiti State Governor and Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Governor’ Forum, Mr Ayodele Fayose has described as satanic and undemocratic democracy,
Donald Trump: US President’s immigration policy sparks protests in JFK airport [VIDEO]
The immigration ban ordered by the United States President, Donald Trump, has sparked protests at the John F. Kennedy International Airport Protesters are angry over the
Most Watched Movies
Hour of Grace
Hour of Grace
Jezebel In Holy Land
They are daughters of Delilah seeking for who to destroy, stepping into the church to seek the down fall of pastors, they are into runs
LADY BIANCA
Starring: Liz Benson
The Unveiling Secret in my marriage 2
Starring; Juliet Ibrahim
Lazy Men 2
This Nigerian Nollywood Ghallywood Movie is a 2016 movie is about Omenka and his ways, he tries every way to make means meet but with
4 Brothers Season 3
This movie is poignant and thought provoking offering a solidly crafted, well acted and a must see experience for the audience.In the movie, four blood
Post Your Comment below: >>