I will forever be grateful to Arsenal – Fabregas

Cesc Fabregas tried to make peace with Arsenal as the Chelsea midfielder hailed his old club’s influence on his career ahead of Saturday’s clash between the London rivals.
Fabregas made his name at Arsenal after arriving from Barcelona as a teenager, spending eight years as the club’s midfield lynchpin.
The 29-year-old rejoined Barcelona in 2011 before signing for Chelsea three years later when Gunners boss Arsene Wenger declined to take up an option on his former captain.
Many Arsenal supporters have turned on Fabregas for joining their bitter rivals, but on the eve of a crucial showdown between leaders Chelsea and third placed Arsenal at Stamford Bridge, the Spain international insists there is no bad blood from his point of view.
“Yes, forever. There’s something that will never change,” Fabregas told presenter Natacha Tannous in a YouTube interview when asked if he had fond memories of his time at Arsenal.
“There’s many things said about me, about Arsenal. I don’t really care what people think about me any more. It’s just about what I feel towards them.
“Arsenal will always be the team that believed in me the most. I was a young kid, 16 years old, playing for Barcelona.
“Arsene Wenger, especially, and Arsenal Football Club, gave me everything.
“Without them I would not be a World Cup winner, a European Championship winner.
“I would not have experienced all of this that I’m doing in my life. I will always forever be grateful.”
AFP
Related Articles
A 29-year-old tech founder named to the Forbes '30 Under 30' list shares his best entrepreneurship advice
After his internships Marinelli landed a job on the finance engineering team at Palantir, the big data company founded by billionaire Peter Thiel. "While working on
Here's the memo Larry Fink, the head of the world's largest investor, just sent to staff on these 'uneasy' times
"As we move forward in 2017, I ask each of you to help us better understand the many cultures and nations we serve," he said
Aaron Paul redeems himself for a crushing loss on 'The Price Is Right' 17 years ago
In 2000, when Paul would've been about 20 years old (and long before his "Breaking Bad" fame or even many acting jobs), he got the
Most Watched VideosView all posts
20 Best House Of Craze Skit Compilation
20 Best House Of Craze Skit Compilation
Boko Haram is not yet over in Nigeria - Junaid Muhammed
- A former House of Representatives member, Junaid Muhammed has warned that Boko Haram insurgence is not yet over - Muhammed also said there is a
NAF carry out 43 missions, spend impressive N28.5m on jet fuel per week in BH operations
- The Nigeria Air Force (NAF) says it has spent about N28.5 million to deploy its fighter jets to various Boko Haram locations in the
Oil Mogul Ifeanyi Ubah DISQUALIFIES beauty contestants
- Nnewi town was robbed of a beauty queen after contestants failed to answer question fielded by sponsor of the event - The contestants did not
Imo community goes spiritual over herdsmen attack
- A community in Imo state has asked God to intervene in the ongoing attacks by herdsmen in the state - The community also called on
Meet the 80-year-old Spiritual Healer Who Cures Blindness by Licking Patients’ Eyeballs (Photos+Video)
A really old woman has stunned many people with her incredible healing power which she employs in curing people’s poor eyesight. Hava Celebic, or ‘nana Hava’
Most Read NewsView all posts
John Hurt: Harry Potter actor dies at 77
British actor John Hurt, known for his roles in "Elephant Man" and "Harry Potter", has died aged 77. Reports citing his agent say that he died
Suleja depot fire won’t affect supply of petroleum products – NNPC
The Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation says a fire outbreak at its Suleja depot in Niger will not affect steady supply of petroleum products in and
Ondo Youths protest Gov. Mimiko’s planned budget presentation
Some youths in Ondo State on Wednesday in Akure protested against Gov. Olusegun Mimiko over planned presentation of the 2017 budget at the state House
Ibrahim Magu: EFCC boss says men more corrupt than women
Mr Ibrahim Magu, Acting Chairman, Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), has said that corrupt tendencies were more pronounced among males than females. “Looking at the
Sign death warrants to decongest prisons, Delta CJ urges governors
The Chief Judge of Delta, Justice Marshal Umukoro, has urged state governors to sign death warrant of inmates on death sentence in order to decongest
Senator Kashamu Mobbed As He Sprays Money At A High Profile Wedding In Ogun (WATCH)
[embedded content] There was a mild commotion at the traditional wedding of the Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director of Wesco Pools and Lottery in
Most Watched Movies
Hour of Grace
Hour of Grace
Blind Lovers 2
About a young girl that was frustrated and angry at her mother,blames her for her blindness.because of this she was always angry with everybody then
Doro Queens 2
Starring : Angela Okorie, Cha Cha Ikeh
Widows War 2
Cha Cha Eke as known spent her money to marry a musician she thought has a great future only to realise on his death and
Crying Without Tears 2
Starring; Van Vicker, Mercy Johnson
Hour of Grace 3
Hour of Grace 3
Post Your Comment below: >>