MIT designed a cubicle that comes down from the ceiling for Google's open offices

"Demonic Manifestations"; See What Happened During Prayers In A Ugandan Church...

Dramatic moment was witnessed during a recent church programme organized by Ugandan Pastor, Robert Kayanja of Miracle Centre Ministries -when different members started behaving unusually

read more 02/02/2017 13:24:00
10 most iconic cars of all time

The automotive history is one of the fastest developing ones, which is why the looks and features of different vehicles change so fast. New models

read more 02/02/2017 03:45:00
Wonders! Quran verses appear on baby's laps (photos)

- A baby was born in Dagestan started showing Quranic verses on his body - People claimed it was a miracle - Thousands of people went to

read more 02/02/2017 04:21:00
Nigerians react to Lagos police plan to stop Tuface protest

The Nigerian Police Force (NPF) in Lagos has announced plans to stop the planned protest being organized by Nigerian musician, Tuface Idibia. The protest which has

read more 02/02/2017 05:11:00
The IPOB said Reverend Father Ejike Mbaka is poorly educated

- The Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) has condemned comments made by the renowned Roman Catholic priest Reverend Father Ejike Mbaka - The group said the

read more 02/02/2017 05:13:00
What are the 7 wonders of the ancient world?

The masterpieces created by the hands of the ancient masters still amaze human imagination with its beauty, grace, perfect proportions, and the accuracy of the

read more 01/02/2017 09:58:00


"Demonic Manifestations"; See What Happened During Prayers In A Ugandan Church...

Dramatic moment was witnessed during a recent church programme organized by Ugandan Pastor, Robert Kayanja of Miracle Centre Ministries -when different members started behaving unusually

read more 02/02/2017 13:24:00
Man Found Hanging On A Tree In An Apparent Suicide In Kano State. Graphic Photos

A middle-aged man identified as Nura was found hung on a tree plant in Tsamiya village of Gezawa local government area of Kano state, according

read more 02/02/2017 13:20:00
See What This Girl Posted Online About The Guy She Loves And Her Sister-in-law..

She literally murdered English! The problem with this type of English is that it leaves the reader more confused than before.  The main question is what

read more 02/02/2017 08:05:00
Crazy!! 15 Most Ridiculous Pickup Lines Women Hate, Guys Read and Learn

Getting the opposite s ex with the right choice of words is a mysterious form of art that requires strategic planning and execution. Despite this, a

read more 02/02/2017 08:02:00

MIT designed a cubicle that comes down from the ceiling for Google's open offices

But since there are no cubicles, it can be hard to find a quiet space to get work done or to conduct important phone calls.

To solve this issue, Google consulted MIT to create a giant cubicle, called the Transformable Meeting Space, that comes down from the ceiling. MIT's team also worked with architect Michelle Kaufmann, who is running the Research and Development Lab for Google and Alphabet's campus set to open in 2018.

By maneuvering a lightweight pulley, Googlers can make the Transformable Meeting Space wrap around them. Measuring about 10 feet in diameter, it was installed at Google's San Francisco office in late 2016.

nullplay

null

(MIT Self-Assembly Lab/Google/Michelle Kaufmann)

"We were going after the challenge of office environments, where there are totally open spaces. They were trendy, but now there's a bit of a backlash on them," MIT's Skylar Tibbits tells Business Insider. "It's great because you can have privacy in fixed offices; but it's also not great, because you can't have flexibility or different functions."

He's the founder of MIT's Self-Assembly Lab, which created Google's Transformable Meeting Space and experiments with "4D materials" that can transform, adapt, and assemble entirely by themselves.

4D materials aren't robotic. They use natural elements — like changes in temperature, pressure, and moisture — to transform or even repair themselves.

The Transformable Meeting Space.play

The Transformable Meeting Space.

(MIT Self-Assembly Lab/Google/Michelle Kaufmann)

Tibbits compares the Transformable Meeting Space to a Chinese finger trap because of the way that it morphs. The counter-weights help change the shape of the structure, which is made primarily of braided fiber glass and partially blocks outside noise.

Its frame changes shape like a puppet, just by pulling a few ropes.

MIT's Self-Assembly team is working on all kinds of similar projects. It has also built a system for cell phone parts that can self-assemble, orthodontic braces that can automatically move teeth, and an Ikea-style table that can build itself in a few seconds. The Lab collaborates with companies from various industries, including medicine, aerospace, and automotive, to create these systems.

Tibbits sees them as cost-effective alternatives to traditional robotics.

"Today, if companies want to make something smart, they tend to just turn it into a robot," he says. "The problem is that costs a lot, it fails often, it adds assembly time, and complexity."

These materials could make manufacturing more efficient in coming years, especially in consumer electronics. In the case of the self-building cell phone, the device's magnetic parts bounce around in a tumbler. Almost like magic, the pieces find each other to form the cell phone without human intervention.

Google's Transformable Meeting Space was one of the more mechanical prototypes the team has designed.

"It doesn't need temperature or moisture or sunlight to activate it, but it geometrically transforms," Tibbits says.

Check it out in action below:

