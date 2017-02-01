Cloudy Weather Report Ramallah, Palestine +4°C, Cloudy


The highest-paid players in the Super Bowl

Combined, the New England Patriots and Atlanta Falcons have just four players ranked among the 50 highest-paid players in the NFL. If we go a step further, the Falcons don't have any players ranked in the top 30 and the Patriots' only player among the top 50 is Tom Brady, who is ranked fifth overall.

Here are the ten highest-paid players in Super Bowl LI based on total earnings this season, according to data obtained from Spotrac.

10. Keanu Neal — $6.5 million

10. Keanu Neal — $6.5 millionplay

10. Keanu Neal — $6.5 million

(Tim Warner/Getty Images)

Team: Atlanta Falcons

Position: Safety

2016 earnings breakdown: $450,000, $6.0 million signing bonus

One thing to know: Neal was the 17th pick in the first round of the 2016 NFL Draft. He is in the first season of a four-year, $10.7 million contract and ranked 32nd among all safeties, according to the grades of ProFootballFocus.

9. Dont'a Hightower — $7.8 million

9. Dont'a Hightower — $7.8 millionplay

9. Dont'a Hightower — $7.8 million

(Bob Levey/Getty Images)

Team: New England Patriots

Position: Linebacker

2016 earnings breakdown: $7.8 million salary

One thing to know: Hightower is in the final year of the rookie contract he signed after being selected in the first round of the 2012 NFL Draft. According to Jason Cole of Bleacher Report, the four-year, $50 million contract recently signed by Jamie Collins is the "baseline" for the contract Hightower will be seeking this offseason.

8. Mohamed Sanu — $8.0 million

8. Mohamed Sanu — $8.0 millionplay

8. Mohamed Sanu — $8.0 million

(Tim Warner/Getty Images)

Team: Atlanta Falcons

Position: Wide receiver

2016 earnings breakdown: $1.0 million salary, $8.0 million signing bonus

One thing to know: Sanu is in the first season of the five-year. $32.5 million contract he signed last spring after spending four seasons with the Bengals. He had a career-high 59 receptions and was the 19th-best wide receiver, according to the PFF grades.

7. Devin McCourty — $9.9 million

7. Devin McCourty — $9.9 millionplay

7. Devin McCourty — $9.9 million

(Devin McCourty)

Team: New England Patriots

Position: Free safety

2016 earnings breakdown: $760,000 salary, $5.0 million signing bonus, and $4.2 million in other bonuses.

One thing to know: McCourty is in the second season of his five-year, $47.5 million contract. His cap hit was just $5.1 million this season, but more than doubles next season to $10.9 million.

6. Marcus Cannon — $10.7 million

6. Marcus Cannon — $10.7 millionplay

6. Marcus Cannon — $10.7 million

(Bob Levey/Getty Images)

Team: New England Patriots

Position: Left tackle

2016 earnings breakdown: $3.4 million salary, $10.0 million signing bonus, and $287,500 in other bonuses.

One thing to know: Cannon, charged with protecting Tom Brady's backside, signed a five-year, $32.4 million extension earlier this season. His contract includes bonuses for each game he plays in ($31,250 per game), a $50,000 workout bonus each season, and a $100,000 bonus for maintaining his weight each season, according to ESPN.

5. Robert Alford — $10.9 million

5. Robert Alford — $10.9 millionplay

5. Robert Alford — $10.9 million

(Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

Team: Atlanta Falcons

Position: Cornerback

2016 earnings breakdown: $868,827 salary, $10.0 million signing bonus

One thing to know: Alford signed a four-year, $38 million extension in December. This came after he made a total of $2.5 million in his first three seasons in the NFL after being a second-round pick in 2013.

4. Alex Mack — $13.3 million

4. Alex Mack — $13.3 millionplay

4. Alex Mack — $13.3 million

(Bob Levey/Getty Images)

Team: Atlanta Falcons

Position: Center

2016 earnings breakdown: $1.8 million salary, $11.5 million signing bonus

One thing to know: Mack signed a five-year, $45 million contract in free agency last spring after spending his first seven NFL seasons with the Cleveland Browns. He was rated as the third-best center in the NFL this season.

3. Julio Jones — $13.5 million

3. Julio Jones — $13.5 millionplay

3. Julio Jones — $13.5 million

(Tim Warner/Getty Images)

Team: Atlanta Falcons

Position: Wide receiver

2016 earnings breakdown: $9.5 million salary, $4.0 million roster bonus

One thing to know: The Falcons mortgaged their future to draft Jones in 2011, even though Bill Belichick told them that he thought it was a idea. It seems to have worked out well for the Falcons.

2. Matt Ryan — $15.8 million

2. Matt Ryan — $15.8 millionplay

2. Matt Ryan — $15.8 million

(Tim Warner/Getty Images)

Team: Atlanta Falcons

Position: Quarterback

2016 earnings breakdown: $15.8 million salary

One thing to know: Matt Ryan still has two seasons left on his five-year, $103.8 million contract. His $23.8 million cap hit this season will be the same in 2017 and actually goes down to $21.7 million in 2018.

1. Tom Brady — $28.8 million

1. Tom Brady — $28.8 millionplay

1. Tom Brady — $28.8 million

(Tim Warner/Getty Images)

Team: New England Patriots

Position: Quarterback

2016 earnings breakdown: $764,705 salary, $28.0 million signing bonus

One thing to know: Brady has said that he wants to play until he is 45 (through the 2022 season) and that he wants to play 10 more seasons (through the 2025 season).

