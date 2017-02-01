The highest-paid players in the Super Bowl

Combined, the New England Patriots and Atlanta Falcons have just four players ranked among the 50 highest-paid players in the NFL. If we go a step further, the Falcons don't have any players ranked in the top 30 and the Patriots' only player among the top 50 is Tom Brady, who is ranked fifth overall.
Here are the ten highest-paid players in Super Bowl LI based on total earnings this season, according to data obtained from Spotrac.
10. Keanu Neal — $6.5 million
10. Keanu Neal — $6.5 million(Tim Warner/Getty Images)
Team: Atlanta Falcons
Position: Safety
2016 earnings breakdown: $450,000, $6.0 million signing bonus
One thing to know: Neal was the 17th pick in the first round of the 2016 NFL Draft. He is in the first season of a four-year, $10.7 million contract and ranked 32nd among all safeties, according to the grades of ProFootballFocus.
9. Dont'a Hightower — $7.8 million
9. Dont'a Hightower — $7.8 million(Bob Levey/Getty Images)
Team: New England Patriots
Position: Linebacker
2016 earnings breakdown: $7.8 million salary
One thing to know: Hightower is in the final year of the rookie contract he signed after being selected in the first round of the 2012 NFL Draft. According to Jason Cole of Bleacher Report, the four-year, $50 million contract recently signed by Jamie Collins is the "baseline" for the contract Hightower will be seeking this offseason.
8. Mohamed Sanu — $8.0 million
8. Mohamed Sanu — $8.0 million(Tim Warner/Getty Images)
Team: Atlanta Falcons
Position: Wide receiver
2016 earnings breakdown: $1.0 million salary, $8.0 million signing bonus
One thing to know: Sanu is in the first season of the five-year. $32.5 million contract he signed last spring after spending four seasons with the Bengals. He had a career-high 59 receptions and was the 19th-best wide receiver, according to the PFF grades.
7. Devin McCourty — $9.9 million
7. Devin McCourty — $9.9 million(Devin McCourty)
Team: New England Patriots
Position: Free safety
2016 earnings breakdown: $760,000 salary, $5.0 million signing bonus, and $4.2 million in other bonuses.
One thing to know: McCourty is in the second season of his five-year, $47.5 million contract. His cap hit was just $5.1 million this season, but more than doubles next season to $10.9 million.
6. Marcus Cannon — $10.7 million
6. Marcus Cannon — $10.7 million(Bob Levey/Getty Images)
Team: New England Patriots
Position: Left tackle
2016 earnings breakdown: $3.4 million salary, $10.0 million signing bonus, and $287,500 in other bonuses.
One thing to know: Cannon, charged with protecting Tom Brady's backside, signed a five-year, $32.4 million extension earlier this season. His contract includes bonuses for each game he plays in ($31,250 per game), a $50,000 workout bonus each season, and a $100,000 bonus for maintaining his weight each season, according to ESPN.
5. Robert Alford — $10.9 million
5. Robert Alford — $10.9 million(Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)
Team: Atlanta Falcons
Position: Cornerback
2016 earnings breakdown: $868,827 salary, $10.0 million signing bonus
One thing to know: Alford signed a four-year, $38 million extension in December. This came after he made a total of $2.5 million in his first three seasons in the NFL after being a second-round pick in 2013.
4. Alex Mack — $13.3 million
4. Alex Mack — $13.3 million(Bob Levey/Getty Images)
Team: Atlanta Falcons
Position: Center
2016 earnings breakdown: $1.8 million salary, $11.5 million signing bonus
One thing to know: Mack signed a five-year, $45 million contract in free agency last spring after spending his first seven NFL seasons with the Cleveland Browns. He was rated as the third-best center in the NFL this season.
3. Julio Jones — $13.5 million
3. Julio Jones — $13.5 million(Tim Warner/Getty Images)
Team: Atlanta Falcons
Position: Wide receiver
2016 earnings breakdown: $9.5 million salary, $4.0 million roster bonus
One thing to know: The Falcons mortgaged their future to draft Jones in 2011, even though Bill Belichick told them that he thought it was a idea. It seems to have worked out well for the Falcons.
2. Matt Ryan — $15.8 million
2. Matt Ryan — $15.8 million(Tim Warner/Getty Images)
Team: Atlanta Falcons
Position: Quarterback
2016 earnings breakdown: $15.8 million salary
One thing to know: Matt Ryan still has two seasons left on his five-year, $103.8 million contract. His $23.8 million cap hit this season will be the same in 2017 and actually goes down to $21.7 million in 2018.
1. Tom Brady — $28.8 million
1. Tom Brady — $28.8 million(Tim Warner/Getty Images)
Team: New England Patriots
Position: Quarterback
2016 earnings breakdown: $764,705 salary, $28.0 million signing bonus
One thing to know: Brady has said that he wants to play until he is 45 (through the 2022 season) and that he wants to play 10 more seasons (through the 2025 season).
Related Articles
A 29-year-old tech founder named to the Forbes '30 Under 30' list shares his best entrepreneurship advice
After his internships Marinelli landed a job on the finance engineering team at Palantir, the big data company founded by billionaire Peter Thiel. "While working on
Here's the memo Larry Fink, the head of the world's largest investor, just sent to staff on these 'uneasy' times
"As we move forward in 2017, I ask each of you to help us better understand the many cultures and nations we serve," he said
Aaron Paul redeems himself for a crushing loss on 'The Price Is Right' 17 years ago
In 2000, when Paul would've been about 20 years old (and long before his "Breaking Bad" fame or even many acting jobs), he got the
Most Watched VideosView all posts
KOWA presidential candidate lists 4 things she would have done differently as a president
The presidential candidate for the 2015 general election for KOWA party Remi Sonaiya has highlighted issues of governance she would have handled differently if she
Buhari sacked the FRCN boss, Jim Obaze, for his controversial law
- The sacked executive secretary of FRCN that passed law removing Adeboye from office is a member of Redeemed Christian Church of God - He is
Governor under probe after girlfriend allegedly disappears with $10 million state fund
- A Nigeria governor is reportedly being investigated by the EFCC after his mistress disappeared with $10 million bailout fund he diverted to personal use -
Nnamdi Kanu ready to drag Buhari, FG to ICC - Lawyer
- The lawyer representing the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra has threatened to drag the Nigerian government to the International Criminal Court - Ifeanyi
How to distinguish plastic rice from the ordinary one?
Rice made from plastic is often called Chinese rice because it is manufactured there. Many people think that such a product should not be consumed
Chief Judge begs state governors to sentence prisoners to death
- The chief judge of Delta state, Marshal Umukoro, says the signing of the death warrant would help reduce prison congestion and serve as deterrent
Most Read NewsView all posts
Premier League: Week 23 fixtures
Tuesday,31 JanuaryArsenal vs Watford- 8:45pmSwansea vs Southampton- 8:45pmSunderland vs Tottenham- 8:45pmMiddlesbrough vs West Brom- 8:45pmBournemouth vs Crystal Palace- 8:45pmBurnley vs Leicester City- 8:45pmLiverpool vs Chelsea-
Agbomhere: El Rufai Ordered DSS to Arrest Apostle Suleiman
Blessing Agbomhere, the Deputy Director of Buhari Support Organization, has hinted that Governor Nasir El-Rufai of Kaduna state gave the order for the initial arrest
Wellness Tips: 6 personal grooming tips to adopt
Good grooming is key and should be practised amongst both ladies and men. It's essentially maintaining good hygiene techniques from simple things like taking a bath
In Kwara: Private hospitals groan under huge patients debts
Some Chief Medical Directors (CMD) of hospitals in Kwara are lamenting that the economic situation in the country is negative affecting their operations as many
Oil marketer jailed 69 years, to return N754m to FG
Ramon Oladimeji Justice Latee Okunnu of the Lagos State High Court in Ikeja on Thursday sentenced the Managing Director of Ontario Oil and Gas Limited, Mrs.
Pregnant Corps members and nursing mothers at NYSC Orientation camp, Abuja (WATCH)
[embedded content] Some pregnant Corps members, 2016 Batch ‘B’ Stream 2 are spotted during the swearing-in and opening of the Orientation Course at Kubwa camp,
Most Watched Movies
Game Of Romance 2
Jim swore to marry a rich lady no matter what,in the quest of realizing his dreams he hurts several women,later he met Charlene who possessed
The Unveiling Secret in my marriage
Starring; Juliet Ibrahim
Jezebel In Holy Land
They are daughters of Delilah seeking for who to destroy, stepping into the church to seek the down fall of pastors, they are into runs
Must I Cry Because I Want To Get Married
A company, whose staff were having all kinds of issues, and was showing signs of fatigue and stress, needed time out to refresh and to refocus.
Sex Slave Boy In America
Nigerian Romance Movies 2016 latest Full Movies about a guy who left for the USA with high hopes of finding greener pastures. Unfortunately it wasn't
Ghost In Love
Latest 2016 Nigerian Nollywood Full Movies She made a promise to the dead not to marry another except him.....but she failed to keep her promise
Post Your Comment below: >>