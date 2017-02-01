TRUMP: 'When you hear about the tough phone calls I'm having, don't worry about it'

"The world is in trouble, but we're gonna straighten it out," he said at the National Prayer Breakfast. "That's what I do. I fix things. We're gonna straighten it out."

He continued: "When you hear about the tough phone calls I'm having, don't worry about it. Just don't worry about it. They're tough. We have to be tough. It's time we're gonna be a little tough, folks. We're taken advantage of by every nation in the world, virtually. It's not gonna happen anymore."

Trump's comments came a day after reports surfaced of two contentious phone call he had with world leaders.

The first was with Mexican President Enrique Peña Nieto on Friday, during which he reportedly disparaged Mexico and threatened to use military force against the drug trade. A US official later said the comments were "lighthearted."

The other, reports of which surfaced late Wednesday, was a call with Australian Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull, during which Trump reportedly called a refugee agreement with the nation the "worst deal ever."

Trump also tweeted on Thursday morning that "Iran has been formally PUT ON NOTICE" in response to its recent test of a ballistic missile.

"Should have been thankful for the terrible deal the US made with them!" Trump tweeted. "Iran was on its last legs and ready to collapse until the US came along and gave it a life-line in the form of the Iran Deal: $150 billion."