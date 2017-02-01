TRUMP: 'When you hear about the tough phone calls I'm having, don't worry about it'

"The world is in trouble, but we're gonna straighten it out," he said at the National Prayer Breakfast. "That's what I do. I fix things. We're gonna straighten it out."
He continued: "When you hear about the tough phone calls I'm having, don't worry about it. Just don't worry about it. They're tough. We have to be tough. It's time we're gonna be a little tough, folks. We're taken advantage of by every nation in the world, virtually. It's not gonna happen anymore."
Trump's comments came a day after reports surfaced of two contentious phone call he had with world leaders.
The first was with Mexican President Enrique Peña Nieto on Friday, during which he reportedly disparaged Mexico and threatened to use military force against the drug trade. A US official later said the comments were "lighthearted."
The other, reports of which surfaced late Wednesday, was a call with Australian Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull, during which Trump reportedly called a refugee agreement with the nation the "worst deal ever."
Trump also tweeted on Thursday morning that "Iran has been formally PUT ON NOTICE" in response to its recent test of a ballistic missile.
"Should have been thankful for the terrible deal the US made with them!" Trump tweeted. "Iran was on its last legs and ready to collapse until the US came along and gave it a life-line in the form of the Iran Deal: $150 billion."
Related Articles
A 29-year-old tech founder named to the Forbes '30 Under 30' list shares his best entrepreneurship advice
After his internships Marinelli landed a job on the finance engineering team at Palantir, the big data company founded by billionaire Peter Thiel. "While working on
Here's the memo Larry Fink, the head of the world's largest investor, just sent to staff on these 'uneasy' times
"As we move forward in 2017, I ask each of you to help us better understand the many cultures and nations we serve," he said
Aaron Paul redeems himself for a crushing loss on 'The Price Is Right' 17 years ago
In 2000, when Paul would've been about 20 years old (and long before his "Breaking Bad" fame or even many acting jobs), he got the
Most Watched VideosView all posts
A Nigerian man erected Goodluck Jonathan's statue at the University of Port Harcourt (photos)
- A Nigerian man has erected Dr Goodluck Jonathan's statue at the University of Port Harcourt (UNIPORT) - Comrade Onyekachi Divine said he embarked on the
After visiting Bishop Oyedepo, Fani-Kayode showers praises on TB Joshua
The former minister of aviation Femi Fani-Kayode on Monday, January 23, showered praises on the general overseer of the Synagogue Church of All Nations Temitope
Muslim women hail Army for routing out Boko Haram
- A Muslim women organisation has commended the Nigerian Army for crushing the Boko Haram - The group urged the federal government to find a lasting
Emotional VIDEO of Celebrities, Americans Sharing Their Favorite Obama Moment
Americans are beginning to say goodbye to President Barack Obama as he nears the end of his tenure. A video made by the White House features
Breaking: Fayose stops DSS from arresting Apostle Johnson Suleman in Ekiti (photo, video)
Ayodele Fayose, the Ekiti state governor and the chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Governors’s Forum, in the early hours of Wednesday, January 25,
2017 budget, constitutional amendment top National Assembly agenda
- Nigeria's National Assembly has resumed sitting after the Christmas and New Year break for 2017 legislative business - The two National Assembly chambers have prioritised
Most Read NewsView all posts
Write your perfect CV – the best advice
Each of us begins to look for work sooner or later. It is natural that all people want to find work closer to the house
We Need Bridges, Not Walls – Senator Shehu Sani Tells Trump
Senator Shehu Sani representing Kaduna central Senatorial district has criticised President Donald Trump over US immigration ban on seven Muslims dominating countries.Senator Sani said: “We
Heavenly Connection: Pastor prays for recharge cards from heaven to enter phones
Heavenly Connection Pastor prays for recharge cards from heaven to enter phones A man of God in Malawi is now the butt of laughter after he
Elon Musk: Businessman really isn't as aligned with Trump on manufacturing as it seems
Elon Musk is getting cozy with the Trump administration. Musk, the CEO of Tesla and SpaceX, is now part of two advisory committees under President Donald
Lingerie Lust: Girl talk, cupcakes, bottomless mimosas, others at pop-up event this February
Lingerie Lust presents a Pop-Up and Brunch- an afternoon of bottomless mimosas, cupcakes, lingerie shopping and girl talk. Whether you are looking to spice up things
NSCDC seals four private guards companies in Borno
The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps in Borno has sealed four private guards companies for alleged illegal operation in the state. The NSCDC Commandant in
Most Watched Movies
Love On Trial
Chidera, played by Tonto Dikeh is a brilliant student who lives with two friends Cynthia and Bukky on campus, played by Bhaira Mcwhizu and Zainab
Blind Lovers 3
About a young girl that was frustrated and angry at her mother,blames her for her blindness.because of this she was always angry with everybody then
Book Of Haragon 2
The solution to the deadly spiritual torment upon the land lies in the missing book of haragon. Will the book ever be retrieved? Find out...
Blind Lovers 2
About a young girl that was frustrated and angry at her mother,blames her for her blindness.because of this she was always angry with everybody then
A Cry For Help
A Cry For Help
Lazy Men
This Nigerian Nollywood Ghallywood Movie is a 2016 movie is about Omenka and his ways, he tries every way to make means meet but with
Post Your Comment below: >>