'South Park' creators explain why it's too hard to make fun of Trump: 'Satire has become reality'

During the presidential election, "South Park" certainly turned to Trump for some scathing plotlines. But the men behind the Comedy Central show, Trey Parker and Matt Stone, now say that they're wary of wading too much into material about the president.
"It's tricky now because satire has become reality," Parker told the Australian current-affairs program "7.30." "It's really hard to make fun of and in the last season of 'South Park,' which just ended a month and a half ago, we were really trying to make fun of what was going on, but we couldn't keep up. And what was actually happening was much funnier than anything we could come up with. So we decided to kind of back off and let them do their comedy and we'll do ours."
Stone said that the controversial events coming out out of President Trump's administration don't make their jobs easier as some imagine.
"People say to us all the time, 'Oh, you guys are getting all this good material,' like we're happy about some of this stuff that's happening," Stone said. "But I don't know if that's true. It doesn't feel that way."
Watch the interview with "7.30" here.
