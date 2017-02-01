Cloudy Weather Report Ramallah, Palestine +4°C, Cloudy


Dramatic moment was witnessed during a recent church programme organized by Ugandan Pastor, Robert Kayanja of Miracle Centre Ministries -when different members started behaving unusually

The automotive history is one of the fastest developing ones, which is why the looks and features of different vehicles change so fast. New models

- A baby was born in Dagestan started showing Quranic verses on his body - People claimed it was a miracle - Thousands of people went to

The Nigerian Police Force (NPF) in Lagos has announced plans to stop the planned protest being organized by Nigerian musician, Tuface Idibia. The protest which has

- The Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) has condemned comments made by the renowned Roman Catholic priest Reverend Father Ejike Mbaka - The group said the

The masterpieces created by the hands of the ancient masters still amaze human imagination with its beauty, grace, perfect proportions, and the accuracy of the

Aaron Paul redeems himself for a crushing loss on 'The Price Is Right' 17 years ago

In 2000, when Paul would've been about 20 years old (and long before his "Breaking Bad" fame or even many acting jobs), he got the chance to play "The Price Is Right." It turned out that his knowledge of what items were worth was pretty good and he made it all the way to the show's final game, the Showcase Showdown. That's when his luck changed, though. He ended up overbidding on the prize package, a sports car, by a mere $132.

"I got to be honest," Paul said on Wednesday's episode of Corden's "Late Late Show," "When I did the show, I was struggling, had no money, and it was really a source of possible income. When I lost that damn car, I was so depressed for so long."

Corden gave Paul an opportunity for a do-over. In the sketch, the pair breaks in to the game show's set and then goes through the various motions of the show.

"The Price Is Right" host Drew Carey also drops in and agrees to help Paul in his quest to redeem his former Showcase Showdown blunder. Will Paul accomplish his goal and walk away with one less life regret?

Watch the "Late Late Show" video of Paul's new "Price Is Right" adventure below:

