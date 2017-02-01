A 29-year-old tech founder named to the Forbes '30 Under 30' list shares his best entrepreneurship advice

After his internships Marinelli landed a job on the finance engineering team at Palantir, the big data company founded by billionaire Peter Thiel.
"While working on Palantir's finance engineering team I quickly realized the degree to which many parts of the financial services industry were not up to speed with technology," he told Business Insider.
Ultimately this epiphany led Marinelli and his two cofounders to launch Blend Labs, a fintech startup that aims to make the mortgage process quicker and more affordable for lenders and big banks.
Blend does this by putting the entire process online and stripping it off its arcane elements such as the fax machines, massive amounts of paperwork, and of course, humans. Using algorithms that determine whether a person is worthy to receive a loan, Blend says it lessens the time it takes to close a mortgage from the close to 40-day average to minutes.
The 29-year-old Marinelli told Business Insider that aspiring entrepreneurs should expect trial and error. He said idea for Blend didn't come to fruition until after another idea had been scrapped.
"Me and my cofounders were originally trying to tackle too much with our first idea," Marinelli told Business Insider. "Peter Thiel knew my cofounders from their time at Clarium Capital and he told us we were spreading ourselves too thin with our original idea, making it difficult to gain traction."
Peter Thiel, founder of Palantir and Paypal(Fred Prouser / Reuters)
"Thiel's advice put us on the right track and ultimately it led to us coming up with the idea for Blend Labs," he said.
In 2012 Marinelli's Blend Labs raised $2.5 million from the billionaire and venture-capital firm Andreessen Horowitz.
Marinelli attributes much of his success to finding something that no one else was paying attention to. He encourages inspiring entrepeneurs to follow suit.
"We embarked on a journey to improve something that seemed boring at first glance," Marinelli said. "I would encourage all aspiring entrepreneurs to do exactly that. Find a niche that most tech enthusiasts wouldn't care to fix, and fix it," Marinelli said.
"Finding the right team is also key to entrepreneurial success" he added. "You have to be working with the right people — especially early on — who compliment your strengths and weaknesses."
Related Articles
A 29-year-old tech founder named to the Forbes '30 Under 30' list shares his best entrepreneurship advice
After his internships Marinelli landed a job on the finance engineering team at Palantir, the big data company founded by billionaire Peter Thiel. "While working on
Here's the memo Larry Fink, the head of the world's largest investor, just sent to staff on these 'uneasy' times
"As we move forward in 2017, I ask each of you to help us better understand the many cultures and nations we serve," he said
Aaron Paul redeems himself for a crushing loss on 'The Price Is Right' 17 years ago
In 2000, when Paul would've been about 20 years old (and long before his "Breaking Bad" fame or even many acting jobs), he got the
Most Watched VideosView all posts
Mexican man with world's largest penis aims for porn career in United States
Roberto Esquivel Cabrera from Saltillo, Mexico, has the longest p*nis in the world, with a member measuring a mammoth 18.9 inches, making Jonah Falcon’s famed
Main symptoms of stomach cancer
Stomach cancer is one of the most common diseases in oncology. Stomach cancer ranks second, after lung cancer, in mortality from cancer: 15% males and
Spider attacks 40cm snake, drinks all its juices in scene never before witnessed (photos)
- A huge tarantula was seen eating a 40cm long snake in Brazil - The spider attacked the reptile with its fangs and then turned its
Mastermind of October 1 bombing allegedly in solitary confinement
- Charles Okah, the mastermind of the 2010 Independence Day Bombing is said to have been in solitary confinement - The suspect, SaharaReporters said has been
JUST IN: Boko Haram reportedly kills Nigerian Army captain, lieutenant
- Two Nigerian Army officers have reportedly lost their lives after an IED planted by Boko Haram terrorists exploded in Borno state - Report suggests that
Only Nigerians doctor abandon patients and go on strike – Minister of Health
- Minister of State for Health has called on Nigerian doctors to desist from going on strike as a form of protest - He said it
Most Read NewsView all posts
Comparing Okorocha to WIllie Obiano is like comparing Messi to a secondary school player
- The governor of Imo state Rochas Okorocha has said that he is better than his Imo state counterpart Willie Obiano - Okorocha said comparing him
Only 40 super-rich Nigerians pay correct tax — Govt report
Kemi Lanre-Aremu Only 40 super -rich Nigerians pay correct tax on their income, a government report commissioned by the Federal Inland Revenue Service and the Joint
JUST IN: Naira in an all-time low CRASH at N500 to $1
As speculated recently, the Nigerian naira on Monday, January 30 hit its all-time low against the United States dollar now at N500 at the parallel
I was blackmailed for allegedly putting UCTH funds in MMM— Prof. Agan, CMD
•’ICPC threatened to jail us for paying for outsourced services’ By Emmanuel Una Professor Thomas Agan is the Chief Medical Director of University of Calabar Teaching
Ligue 1: Last-gasp Silva rescues Monaco at PSG
Bernardo Silva struck an injury-time equaliser as Monaco salvaged a deserved point in a 1-1 draw at reigning champions Paris Saint-Germain to keep the visitors
Lady Smarts: Female Anatomy: Your ultimate guide
That's right, we're shining a spotlight on the almighty vajayjay. And it's about time. Given the ridiculous amount of maintenance it requires — gynecologist visits, bikini waxes,
Most Watched Movies
Queen Of The Niger 2
Nollywood movie starring :Jibola Dabo, Angela Okorie, Emma Blaq, Lilian Madu, Prince Christopher
4 Brothers Season 1
This movie is poignant and thought provoking offering a solidly crafted, well acted and a must see experience for the audience.In the movie, four blood
Jealous War 2
Starring: Mike Ezuruonye, Ini Edo, Ngozi Ezeonu
Dangerous Models 2
Nollywood Wonder offers you this nollywood movies 2016 latest full movies about Natasha and her flat mate are all ladies from a village who come
Wind Of Sin
Starring; Jackie Appiah
Billionaires Children
The Children of Chief Adam had to converge after the death of their father. Each with their different life style had to device a way
Post Your Comment below: >>