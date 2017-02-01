Alleged Arsenal fan slumps, dies while jogging in Lagos

By Bose Adelaja
LAGOS—An unidentified man, alleged to be an Arsenal FC fan and who, reportedly slumped, yesterday morning, while jogging at Ilupeju By-pass area was confirmed dead at the Lagos State University Teaching Hospital, LASUTH, where he was rushed to by the response unit of Lagos State Emergency Management Agency, LASEMA.
It was gathered from police officers at the scene of the incident that the man, believed to be in his 20s, was wearing Arsenal FC branded jersey, with no other form of identification on him.
Arsenal logo
Vanguard gathered that LASEMA’s Emergency Response Team, alongside paramedics, immediately attended to the victim, moved him in its ambulance to LASUTH, where he was confirmed dead.
His body has since been moved by the State Environmental Health Monitoring Unit, SEHMU to the Mainland Hospital mortuary.
The General Manager of LASEMA, Mr. Adesina Tiamiyu, advised that any person with relevant information on a missing person said to be on early morning jogging exercise around Mushin/Ilupeju/Fatai Atere/Coker Road/Palm Avenue junction axis, should contact the Police Public Relations Officer or Olosan Police Station.
He, however, advised that individuals should carry out routine medical check-up to ascertain their fitness before embarking on early morning jogging or any other exercise to avoid such unfortunate incident.
Related Articles
Xiao Jianhua: Stocks linked to missing China billionaire plunge in Shanghai
Stocks linked to missing Chinese billionaire Xiao Jianhua tumbled Friday as investors ignored a statement saying business at his vast empire was “normal” following reports
Benjamin Netanyahu: White House says new Israeli settlements 'may not be helpful'
The White House said building new Israeli settlements or expanding existing ones "may not be helpful" in securing Middle East peace. "While we don't believe the
Goodluck Jonathan: Ex-President advises Buhari on how to end Niger Delta, Southern Kaduna crisis
Former President Goodluck Jonathan has said that the solution to the Niger Delta crisis is contained in the report submitted by members of the 2014
Most Watched VideosView all posts
No Electricity Tariff Hike For Now - Fashola
- The federal government has said that it will not approve a fresh electricity tariff hike at least for now - The government says it is
Imo community goes spiritual over herdsmen attack
- A community in Imo state has asked God to intervene in the ongoing attacks by herdsmen in the state - The community also called on
Illuminati members in Kenya – Top 10 list
Do you think Illuminati rule the world? Do the members of this surreptitious society know all the world top-secrets? Many people on the planet believe
I gave birth to my son, i did not give birth to his Boko Haram lifestyle - Old woman cries out
The mother of a Boko Haram member has spoken on her experiences and how she currently feels about the actions of her son. Boko Haram members Her
12yr old girl commits suicide by hanging herself and live streams it (video)
A 12 year old girl named Katelyn Nichole Davis hanged herself on December 30th and live streamed the suicide. She was from Silver Creek, Polk
NAF carry out 43 missions, spend impressive N28.5m on jet fuel per week in BH operations
- The Nigeria Air Force (NAF) says it has spent about N28.5 million to deploy its fighter jets to various Boko Haram locations in the
Most Read NewsView all posts
Tesla: Short sellers are piling into company
Short sellers are setting their sights on Tesla. Data compiled by S3 Partners shows short interest now makes up more than 35% of the float, or
This time last year, I was in a really bad place – Toke Makinwa
By Omobola Sadiq “I remember February most especially because it was not a good time last year! Today the 1st, a year after and all I
We Wont Follow You To DSS Office – CAN Tells Apostle Suleman
The Christian Association of Nigeria, CAN, has restated its support for the founder of the Omega Fire Ministries, Johnson Suleman, after he was invited by
Cadillac: Automaker has solved one of the most annoying problems with modern cars
I don't feel like I'm alone when I say my cellphone and I are inseparable. This also applies when I'm commuting by car. Although handheld phone
Signs of a perfect match to marry - Top 5
You have a great relationship, and you`re good together. Friends, acquaintances, and especially older relatives regularly ask you a question — when is the wedding?
Pulse Album Review: Hip-hop never sounded quite so real on Kay's "Appetizers"
EP - AppetizersArtiste - KayRecord Label - Indie (2017)Duration- 53 minutes Kay is an emerging Nigerian lyricist who shows originality and depth in his delivery. He
Most Watched Movies
Regina On A Revenge Mission
Pikin ( Regina Daniels ) was born in ghetto and in a family of criminals then her father and brother was killed and her life
Jezebel In Holy Land 3
They are daughters of Delilah seeking for who to destroy, stepping into the church to seek the down fall of pastors, they are into runs
Go Slow 2
After receiving a letter from their brother Obinna, Shanka and Loco accompanied by Zoro have now sort to an alternative means of getting money, while
God Of Elijah
After twenty years of marriage, Nneka and Caleb are still childless, this drives Nneka to meet a priestess as all other means have proved unproductive.
Book Of Haragon 2
The solution to the deadly spiritual torment upon the land lies in the missing book of haragon. Will the book ever be retrieved? Find out...
Mercy Johnson The Area Girl 2
Starring; Mercy Johnson
Post Your Comment below: >>