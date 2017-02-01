Cloudy Weather Report Ramallah, Palestine +4°C, Cloudy


what an officer did to young lady at police station in broad daylight (photos,video)

The video of a young lady being flogged mercilessly inside a police station by a uniformed official has gone viral. A screenshot from the viral video The

"Demonic Manifestations"; See What Happened During Prayers In A Ugandan Church...

Dramatic moment was witnessed during a recent church programme organized by Ugandan Pastor, Robert Kayanja of Miracle Centre Ministries -when different members started behaving unusually

10 most iconic cars of all time

The automotive history is one of the fastest developing ones, which is why the looks and features of different vehicles change so fast. New models

Wonders! Quran verses appear on baby's laps (photos)

- A baby was born in Dagestan started showing Quranic verses on his body - People claimed it was a miracle - Thousands of people went to

Nigerians react to Lagos police plan to stop Tuface protest

The Nigerian Police Force (NPF) in Lagos has announced plans to stop the planned protest being organized by Nigerian musician, Tuface Idibia. The protest which has

The IPOB said Reverend Father Ejike Mbaka is poorly educated

- The Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) has condemned comments made by the renowned Roman Catholic priest Reverend Father Ejike Mbaka - The group said the

Alleged Arsenal fan slumps, dies while jogging in Lagos

By Bose Adelaja

LAGOS—An unidentified man, alleged to be an Arsenal FC fan and who, reportedly slumped, yesterday morning, while jogging at Ilupeju By-pass area was confirmed dead at the Lagos State University Teaching Hospital, LASUTH, where he was rushed to by the response unit of Lagos State Emergency Management Agency, LASEMA.

It was gathered from police officers at the scene of the incident that the man, believed to be in his 20s, was wearing Arsenal FC branded jersey, with no other form of identification on him.

Arsenal logo

Vanguard gathered that LASEMA’s Emergency Response Team, alongside paramedics, immediately attended to the victim, moved him in its ambulance to LASUTH, where he was confirmed dead.

His body has since been moved by the State Environmental Health Monitoring Unit, SEHMU to the Mainland Hospital mortuary.

The General Manager of LASEMA, Mr. Adesina Tiamiyu, advised that any person with relevant information on a missing person said to be on early morning jogging exercise around Mushin/Ilupeju/Fatai Atere/Coker Road/Palm Avenue junction axis, should contact the Police Public Relations Officer or Olosan Police Station.

He, however, advised that individuals should carry out routine medical check-up to ascertain their fitness before embarking on early morning jogging or any other exercise to avoid such unfortunate incident.

