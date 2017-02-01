Cloudy Weather Report Ramallah, Palestine +4°C, Cloudy


what an officer did to young lady at police station in broad daylight (photos,video)

The video of a young lady being flogged mercilessly inside a police station by a uniformed official has gone viral.

"Demonic Manifestations"; See What Happened During Prayers In A Ugandan Church...

Dramatic moment was witnessed during a recent church programme organized by Ugandan Pastor, Robert Kayanja of Miracle Centre Ministries -when different members started behaving unusually

10 most iconic cars of all time

The automotive history is one of the fastest developing ones, which is why the looks and features of different vehicles change so fast.

Wonders! Quran verses appear on baby's laps (photos)

- A baby was born in Dagestan started showing Quranic verses on his body - People claimed it was a miracle - Thousands of people went to

Nigerians react to Lagos police plan to stop Tuface protest

The Nigerian Police Force (NPF) in Lagos has announced plans to stop the planned protest being organized by Nigerian musician, Tuface Idibia.

The IPOB said Reverend Father Ejike Mbaka is poorly educated

- The Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) has condemned comments made by the renowned Roman Catholic priest Reverend Father Ejike Mbaka - The group said the

Nollywood filmmaker, Seun Egbegbe arrested for N6.3m forex scam

By Ayo Onikoyi & Rotimi Agbana

LAGOS—Less than six days to his appearance before Magistrate A. J. Atunwa at Roseline Omotosho Court House in Ikeja, GRA, for alleged theft of nine iPhone sets, Nollywood filmmaker, Seun Egbegbe, who had a celebrated romance with popular actress, Toyin Aimakhu, has been arrested for a case of fraud at the Gbagada General Hospital, Lagos.

The reports, supported by a video clip, which has since gone viral on social media, claims that the filmmaker, disguised as a doctor, attempted to defraud a Bureau de Change operator of hard currency of an amount above N6 million.

Confirming the report, the Lagos State Police Command has issued a statement signed by the Police Public Relations Officer, Dolapo Badmus.

Seun Egbegbe

In the statement, entitled Arrest of Fraudsters, the PPRO explained how the incident happened: “Today (yesterday) at about 1p.m., one Seun Karim, a.k.a. Egbegbe, and one Ayo Oyekan, disguised as the MD of Gbagada General Hospital and the other as a patient.

“They lured one Alhaji Isa Adamu and Abdullahi Haruna, both Bureau de Change members, from different locations, that they needed US9,000 dollars and £3,000 pounds.

“The unsuspecting victims brought same to the suspects at the hospital, where they collected the said amount and attempted to escape with the money.

“The victims raised alarm and subsequently the suspects were arrested by the policemen attached to the hospital.

“Further to the arrest of the fraudsters, many members of the bureau de change are trooping to the office with similar complaint against the suspects.”

At the official rate of N305 to one US$, 9,000 dollars would approximate N2,742,740.12, while at N381.64 official rate for the one pound, £3,000 comes to N1,144,915.27.

However, at the parallel market where one USD goes for N497, $9,000 would fetch N4,473,000, while £3,000 would fetch N1,836,000, with N612 pursuing one British pound. The total street value of the forex involved comes to N6,309,000.

Recall that last November, Seun Egbegbe was arrested after he was beaten to a pulp at the Computer Village, Ikeja, for allegedly attempting to cart away nine sets of iPhones.

He was subsequently charged to court and is due to appear in court February 8, after the first hearing in the case was adjourned.

