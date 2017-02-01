Kidnapping: Ambode orders perimeter fencing of Lagos schools

By Monsuru Olowoopejo
lagos—As part of measures to checkmate the spate of kidnapping in Lagos schools, Governor Akinwunmi Ambode has approved the construction of perimeter fence around public schools.
Ambode, who disclosed the approval at the foundation laying ceremony of new model school building at Awori College, Ojo Local Government, yesterday, added that contracts for the construction of eight blocks of classrooms and renovation of 174 others have been awarded. The governor, who was represented by his deputy, Dr. Idiat Adebule, explained that the construction of the perimeter fence aimed at strengthening security in the face of the recent security breaches in schools in the state.
Gov. Ambode
According to the governor; “I want to assure residents of Lagos that we will continue to do our best to ensure that our schools are safe from intruders. And that is why we have put in place measures to secure our pupils, students, teaching and non-teaching staff because we know that our standard are high and we will continue to make them better.”
He further disclosed that the design adopted for the new buildings was borne out of the need for improved security in schools, saying, aside from aesthetic value to teaching and learning in the state, it would enhance security of students, staff and school materials. Ambode stated that in order to improve standard of education, 30 laboratories were constructed and 40,000 furniture are being supplied quarterly to clear the identified shortfall of 160, 000 furniture in schools.
He stressed that the reason for embarking on the projects was to build a future of great opportunities, possibilities and prosperity through the provision of qualitative education that will be consistent with demands of 21st century. Earlier, the permanent secretary of ministry of education, Mr. Adeshina Odeyemi, said that the intervention of the present administration has yielded improvement in education sector of Lagos State.
Odeyemi said “we measure the success of policies and programme by the improved students’ performance outcome in the result of examination national and international competitions, improved morals, etiquette and confidence in public speaking of students.”
