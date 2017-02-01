Osinbajo advocates State Police

By Levinus Nwabughiogu
ABUJA—Acting President Yemi Osinbajo, yesterday, in Abuja, advocated the introduction of state police, adding that there were ongoing efforts by the Federal Government to reform the Criminal Justice System in Nigeria. This, he said, will help in repositioning the courts and the entire judiciary.
According to him, the reforms would also take into consideration the methods of appointing judges, their salaries and other welfare packages.
Osinbajo said the new justice system will ensure stiffer penalties for corruption.
The acting President who fielded questions from participants of Course 25 of the National Defence College, NDC, Abuja, after he delivered a lecture entitled “Economic Dimension of the National Security: The Nigerian Experience,” said “The criminal justice system as you know is policing, it is prosecution. It touches on our jails and so on. One of the most important things that we have always talked about in the criminal justice system is community policing. State police is very important because there is no federation of our size that does not have state police. You need community policing to be able to be more effective just in detection.
“If you look at the countries of the world, it is important for there to be a police force in the local community that is homegrown and understands the language, whereas the army can be a national army because the army hardly engages itself in internal issues except in extreme situations. The police cannot afford to be a federal force, there must be a community force. That is one aspect.
VP Osinbajo
“The other aspect of it is the prosecution and detection. Of course there are so many issues around detection which we cannot go into now. Let’s just talk about prosecution.
“The prosecution of cases usually is a state affair and you find that if you have an effective investigation system, prosecutors will usually have good materials to work with but you also need the court system, the court system that is efficient. When a court system is inefficient, it is either for two reasons. One is structural and the other is an administrative issue.
“So, we need to build a system that is based on consequence for misdeeds and rewards for good conduct. Once that is put in place, most people are rational, there is nowhere in the world where people will run around doing what they like and the reason why they don’t is because there is a system in place. But once there is no system or the system doesn’t work, they do what they like.
“So, one of the critical things that we need to do is to ensure that people know that there is consequence for corruption especially within our system of justice. Once that is clearly outlined, it becomes easier to find judges or persons who will do their jobs diligently and who will not compromise.
“So, in the reform of the criminal justice system, we are in conversation with the relevant stakeholders, the Attorney- Generals and others, looking at what to do, how to do it, looking at the remuneration package, the appointment of judges, discipline and all that.
“Also, there are issues around the appellate system, trying to stop frivolous abuse of trials and the appellate courts must refuse any attempts to frustrate progress of trials in the lower courts. It is a whole comprehensive set of reforms that will be required.”
The acting President also admitted that there were divisions amongst the ethnic nationalities in Nigeria, saying that a new orientation was needed to tackle the issue.
Related Articles
Xiao Jianhua: Stocks linked to missing China billionaire plunge in Shanghai
Stocks linked to missing Chinese billionaire Xiao Jianhua tumbled Friday as investors ignored a statement saying business at his vast empire was “normal” following reports
Benjamin Netanyahu: White House says new Israeli settlements 'may not be helpful'
The White House said building new Israeli settlements or expanding existing ones "may not be helpful" in securing Middle East peace. "While we don't believe the
Goodluck Jonathan: Ex-President advises Buhari on how to end Niger Delta, Southern Kaduna crisis
Former President Goodluck Jonathan has said that the solution to the Niger Delta crisis is contained in the report submitted by members of the 2014
Most Watched VideosView all posts
48m malnourished children to get $3.3b from UNICEF
- The UNICEF has made a pledge to spend $3.3 billion on malnourished children, especially arising from conflicts and crises - Among the countries targeted is
Trump Inauguration: 7 memorable speeches in American history
Today, January 20, is a day many Americans will not forget. Donald J Trump against all odds is to be sworn in as the 45th
Buhari sacked the FRCN boss, Jim Obaze, for his controversial law
- The sacked executive secretary of FRCN that passed law removing Adeboye from office is a member of Redeemed Christian Church of God - He is
Ex-chief of defence built N100m churches and a mosque from stolen money - Witness
- A prosecution witness against Air Chief Marshal Alex Badeh has alleged that former chief of defence staff spent N100 million on a mosque and
How former Air Force chief allegedly laundered N21billion belonging to NAF - EFCC witness
- The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has revealed how former chief of air staff Adesola Amosu allegedly laundered N21billion - The case was brought
KOWA presidential candidate lists 4 things she would have done differently as a president
The presidential candidate for the 2015 general election for KOWA party Remi Sonaiya has highlighted issues of governance she would have handled differently if she
Most Read NewsView all posts
Justice: Osinbajo recommends day-to-day trials
Vice President, Professor Yemi Osinbajo on Monday identified delay in the administration of justice as a major challenge that must be jointly tackled by all
Guys,will you rock this Mr Eazi 'Ghana Must Go' inspired outfit? (WATCH)
[embedded content] Nigerian-born, Ghana based musician, Mr Eazi, who is gearing up for the release of his mixtape 'Accra To Lagos', shared these photos of
Federal government exempts South-east states from its empowerment scheme
- The federal government has started its economic empowerment and poverty alleviation programme - The government started by disbursing loans to 23,400 beneficiaries in 13 states
Presidency clarifies letter to the Senate on SGF
Abuja – The Presidency has given a clarification on the letter written to the Senate by President Muhammadu Buhari concerning the report of their investigation
Court rejects discrimination suit in school hijab ban
A Czech court on Friday rejected a discrimination suit by a Somali refugee who was banned from wearing a hijab in a nursing school, the
5 actions that could get you thrown out of your flight
You are probably wondering: Why would I be kicked off a plane when I have already spent money on the ticket, checked in and boarded?
Most Watched Movies
Mr Ibu in Child Dedication 2
A young woman(Chika Ike)suffered alot with her kids due to the curse that was placed on her by her supposed husband(clem ohameze)one of her daughter
African Beauty
Starring; Obi Okoli, Thelma Okoduwa
Main Stream
Nollywood movie starring Zack Orji, Jide Kosoko,Oge Okoye, Tunde Ojora Coker, Comfort Giwa, Chris Onyenso,Tunde Shado, Abiodun Adeshina
LADY BIANCA
Starring: Liz Benson
Jenifa The Tomato Seller 2
A New Nigerian Movies Latest 2016 full movies and African Nollywood 2016 Full Movies A stingy traditional doctor fell in love with a local tomato hawker.
Widows War 2
Cha Cha Eke as known spent her money to marry a musician she thought has a great future only to realise on his death and
Post Your Comment below: >>