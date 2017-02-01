FG earmarks over N30bn for housing programme for civil servants

By Favour Nnabugwu

Abuja—The Federal Government, yesterday, said it has already committed over N30 billion for the execution of affordable houses for civil servants under the Federal Integrated Staff Housing, FISH, programme.

Head of the Civil service of the Federation, Mrs. Winifred Oyo-Ita, made the disclosure at a one day FISH housing workshop in Abuja, adding that the programme was a strategic initiative designed as an intervention project for massive housing delivery to federal civil servants meant to solicit for group land allocation with Title deeds and relevant documents from the Federal Capital Territory Administration and the states.

Winifred Oyo-Ita

She said over 23,000 civil servants across the country have been duly registered under the programme.

According to her, ‘’The financial commitments in this arrangements which is currently in the region of N30bn brought us to the realization that we require innovative strategies in financing the FISH project beyond the traditional sources like, the Federal government Staff Housing Loans Board, FGSHLB and the Federal Mortgage Bank of Nigeria, FMBN. The FGBN grant housing loans to public servants at three percent and FMBN grant mortgage at six percent interest rate through primary mortgage institutions to civil servants and other Nigerians who are contributors to the National Housing Funds.’.

She added that the FISH programme launched by the Federal Government last year is aimed at reducing the bottlenecks encountered in securing land for good cause projects and most importantly, to eliminate middlemen and land speculations from the housing value-chain.”