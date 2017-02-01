Cloudy Weather Report Ramallah, Palestine +4°C, Cloudy


what an officer did to young lady at police station in broad daylight (photos,video)

"Demonic Manifestations"; See What Happened During Prayers In A Ugandan Church...

10 most iconic cars of all time

Wonders! Quran verses appear on baby's laps (photos)

Nigerians react to Lagos police plan to stop Tuface protest

The IPOB said Reverend Father Ejike Mbaka is poorly educated

Man Found Hanging On A Tree In An Apparent Suicide In Kano State. Graphic Photos

See What This Girl Posted Online About The Guy She Loves And Her Sister-in-law..

Crazy!! 15 Most Ridiculous Pickup Lines Women Hate, Guys Read and Learn

Terrorism Charge: Court adjourns Ndume’s trial till March 27

By Ikechukwu Nnochiri

ABUJA—A Federal High Court, sitting in Abuja yesterday, adjourned till March 27 to resume hearing on the four-count terrorism charge pending against Senator Mohammed Ndume.

Ndume, who is representing Borno South federal constituency, was docked before the court on December 3, 2013, over allegation that he was one of the top sponsors of the Boko Haram sect.

The Federal Government alleged that he was the one that hitherto furnished the sect with information that aided their terrorist operations in the country.

Mohammed Ndume

He was, among other things, alleged to have furnished them with the telephone numbers of top government officials and judges, among which was the phone number of the then Attorney General of the Federation.

The sect was said to have called some of those whose numbers were given to them and threatened to visit them with ‘fire and brimstone.’

Meanwhile, trial judge, Justice Gabriel Kolawale, adjourned the case to hear a no-case submission by the defendant.

Ndume had, through his lawyer, Mr. Ricky Tarfa (SAN), contended that government failed to establish a prima facie terrorism case against him.

He maintained that the proof of evidence adduced before the court did not nail him to any act of terrorism.

Consequently, he prayed the court to discharge and acquit him for want of nexus between him and the allegations.

