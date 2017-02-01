APC leaders lament delay in appointment of commissioners by Obaseki

By Simon Ebegbulem
BENIN CITY—THERE is anxiety in Edo State chapter of All Progressives Congress, APC, over what some leaders perceived as unnecessary delay in the appointment of members of the state Executive Council by Governor Godwin Obaseki.
But the Secretary to the Edo State Government, Osarodion Ogie, dismissed issue of delay, explaining that the process of appointing commissioners was on and that the governor needed to set up a template for the commissioners to tap into when they come on board.
According to him, “there is no delay at all because when a new government comes in you expect it to take stock, look around and know how to run the administration before making appointments. You must get your priorities right and if you know the governor very well, he is somebody that does not like making mistakes. He wants things to be done properly.
Governor of Edo State, Mr Godwin Obaseki
“Like he told party leaders, they are going to give him capable hands to be appointed and that process is on. So, there is no problem at all. The party leaders understand the policies of this government because the governor takes out time to explain this to them. Last December, he did it in the three senatorial districts. In fact, the governor is someone that likes delegating duties to people. So, he wants to have commissioners as quickly as possible. There is no problem at all.”
Crisis looms in Assembly
Meanwhile, crisis is looming in the APC dominated House of Assembly following threat by some lawmakers to move against the House leadership led by Speaker Justin Okonoboh, if the leadership failed to check the excesses of the administration.
However, while the lawmakers are angry that the governor is not receptive to some of their needs as it was with the previous government and accused the governor of bad-mouthing them each time any of them visited Government House without invitation, it was gathered that some APC leaders felt uncomfortable after the governor recently declared that Government House was not a place for sharing money.
Some politicians believe that the comment was targeted at them and at the time of this report, political meetings were being held in different parts of the state to discuss what one of them told Vanguard was a reckless comment against them.
Vanguard learned that some of the APC lawmakers met, Tuesday night, where they reviewed their relationship with the current administration and concluded that they were being taken for granted by the governor and vowed to impeach the entire leadership if they failed to ensure the release of all their entitlements from the executive.
