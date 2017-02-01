Stop politicising census, el-Rufai cautions

By Luka Binniyat

KADUNA—Governor Nasir el-Rufai of Kaduna State has cautioned against politicising census exercises in the country, pleading that collective national interest should drive its process and outcomes.

He stated this in his remarks at a three-day review workshop of legislation on National Population Commission held in Kaduna yesterday.

He said: “It is about planning for the welfare of the present and future generations and nothing but the collective national interest should drive its process and outcomes.

Gov. Nasir-El-Rufai

“Selfish political considerations should not be allowed to have a place in how census is conducted. The decision of the Commission to conduct a biometric-based census is, therefore, a step in the right direction as this will eliminate manipulation of census figures and the outcomes of the census credibility.

“The task of managing the country’s population is huge and too strategic for the nation and cannot be left alone to the Commission.

“I, therefore, urge government at all levels, traditional institutions, religious leaders and civil society to support the Commission in this noble bid.

“Any investment in population programmes will yield dividends in terms of improving the welfare of the people.”