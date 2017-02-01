Cloudy Weather Report Ramallah, Palestine +4°C, Cloudy


what an officer did to young lady at police station in broad daylight (photos,video)

what an officer did to young lady at police station in broad daylight (photos,video)

The video of a young lady being flogged mercilessly inside a police station by a uniformed official has gone viral.

"Demonic Manifestations"; See What Happened During Prayers In A Ugandan Church...

"Demonic Manifestations"; See What Happened During Prayers In A Ugandan Church...

Dramatic moment was witnessed during a recent church programme organized by Ugandan Pastor, Robert Kayanja of Miracle Centre Ministries -when different members started behaving unusually

10 most iconic cars of all time

10 most iconic cars of all time

The automotive history is one of the fastest developing ones, which is why the looks and features of different vehicles change so fast.

Wonders! Quran verses appear on baby's laps (photos)

Wonders! Quran verses appear on baby's laps (photos)

- A baby was born in Dagestan started showing Quranic verses on his body - People claimed it was a miracle - Thousands of people went to

Nigerians react to Lagos police plan to stop Tuface protest

Nigerians react to Lagos police plan to stop Tuface protest

The Nigerian Police Force (NPF) in Lagos has announced plans to stop the planned protest being organized by Nigerian musician, Tuface Idibia.

The IPOB said Reverend Father Ejike Mbaka is poorly educated

The IPOB said Reverend Father Ejike Mbaka is poorly educated

- The Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) has condemned comments made by the renowned Roman Catholic priest Reverend Father Ejike Mbaka - The group said the

Home | News |

Stop politicising census, el-Rufai cautions

By Luka Binniyat

KADUNA—Governor Nasir el-Rufai of Kaduna State has cautioned against politicising census exercises in the country, pleading that collective national interest should drive its process and outcomes.

He stated this in his remarks at a three-day review workshop of legislation on National Population Commission held in Kaduna yesterday.

He said: “It is about planning for the welfare of the present and future generations and nothing but the collective national interest should drive its process and outcomes.

Gov. Nasir-El-Rufai

“Selfish political considerations should not be allowed to have a place in how census is conducted. The decision of the Commission to conduct a biometric-based census is, therefore, a step in the right direction as this will eliminate manipulation of census figures and the outcomes of the census credibility.

“The task of managing the country’s population is huge and too strategic for the nation and cannot be left alone to the Commission.

“I, therefore, urge government at all levels, traditional institutions, religious leaders and civil society to support the Commission in this noble bid.

“Any investment in population programmes will yield dividends in terms of improving the welfare of the people.”

