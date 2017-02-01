Stop politicising census, el-Rufai cautions

By Luka Binniyat
KADUNA—Governor Nasir el-Rufai of Kaduna State has cautioned against politicising census exercises in the country, pleading that collective national interest should drive its process and outcomes.
He stated this in his remarks at a three-day review workshop of legislation on National Population Commission held in Kaduna yesterday.
He said: “It is about planning for the welfare of the present and future generations and nothing but the collective national interest should drive its process and outcomes.
Gov. Nasir-El-Rufai
“Selfish political considerations should not be allowed to have a place in how census is conducted. The decision of the Commission to conduct a biometric-based census is, therefore, a step in the right direction as this will eliminate manipulation of census figures and the outcomes of the census credibility.
“The task of managing the country’s population is huge and too strategic for the nation and cannot be left alone to the Commission.
“I, therefore, urge government at all levels, traditional institutions, religious leaders and civil society to support the Commission in this noble bid.
“Any investment in population programmes will yield dividends in terms of improving the welfare of the people.”
Related Articles
Xiao Jianhua: Stocks linked to missing China billionaire plunge in Shanghai
Stocks linked to missing Chinese billionaire Xiao Jianhua tumbled Friday as investors ignored a statement saying business at his vast empire was “normal” following reports
Benjamin Netanyahu: White House says new Israeli settlements 'may not be helpful'
The White House said building new Israeli settlements or expanding existing ones "may not be helpful" in securing Middle East peace. "While we don't believe the
Goodluck Jonathan: Ex-President advises Buhari on how to end Niger Delta, Southern Kaduna crisis
Former President Goodluck Jonathan has said that the solution to the Niger Delta crisis is contained in the report submitted by members of the 2014
Most Watched VideosView all posts
Buhari speaks on joining military, religious killings
- President Muhammadu Buhari has said that the Nigerian military never took side in protecting the country's national security - Buhari said the military during his
You will be JEALOUS when you see the number of private jets parked at Lagos airport (photos, video)
While some Nigerians are lamenting over the economic hardship in the country, some others are acquiring private jets and other luxury cars. The number of private
LIST: See phones that can no longer use Whatsapp (Be careful when buying)
As we announced last year, Whatsapp has made good on its announcement that it would stop supporting some phones starting 2017. See full list of phones
USA declares Osama Bin Ladin's son a terrorist
- United States has declared Osama Bin Laden’s son as a ‘global terrorist’ - Bin Laden’s son, Hamza bin Laden was added to the US counter-terrorism
NUPENG suspended its three-day nationwide warning strike
- NUPENG has called off the three-day warning strike which affected activities nationwide - The oil workers had commenced on a strike over several unresolved issues
Religious war! Southern Kaduna killings: CAN blasts Council of Imams
- The Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), has replied the council of Imams and Ulama in kaduna state after the later asked for their president
Most Read NewsView all posts
Philip Morris makes progress on less harmful smoking
Prince Okafor Philip Morris International Inc. (PMI), makers of cigarette, has announced that more than one million adult smokers have converted to IQOS, a less harmful
Wonders! Quran verses appear on baby's laps (photos)
- A baby was born in Dagestan started showing Quranic verses on his body - People claimed it was a miracle - Thousands of people went to
NUT protests planned handover of primary schools to LGs
Friday Olokor, Abuja The Nigeria Union of Teachers, an affiliate of the Nigeria Labour Congress, on Thursday asked the Federal and State governments to jettison the
CNN: TV channel offers alternative fact on inauguration ratings
CNN conflated two statistics this week to falsely suggest that its ratings were equivalent to Fox News' during last week's coverage of President Donald Trump's
N630m Rent Scam: Group Releases Evidence Against Saraki, Dogara, Others
Citizens Action to Take Back Nigeria (CATBAN), an advocacy group, has released evidence in support of its allegation that Senate President Bukola Saraki, his deputy,
"5ive": Watch episode 13 of web series
Selhurst Media Entertainment, Anchor Digital Media in association with Fountain Pictures have released episode 13 of "5ive. play Character posters for "5ive" ALSO READ: "HUSH" IS BRINGING BACK NIGERIAN
Most Watched Movies
Mercy Johnson The Area Girl
Starring; Mercy Johnson
Tears Of Sacrifice
Now showing on Nollywood Picturestv is this magnificent romance that plays on every emotion. The relationship between Mary (Monalisa Chinda)a young beautiful lady and Desmond(Jim
Hour of Grace 3
Hour of Grace 3
The Checkmate Season 1
Starring; Yul Edochie, Eve Essien
Test of Kindness
Now showing on Nollywoodpicturestv is this magnificent romance that plays on every emotion, Starring Chiwetalu Agu, Bob Manuel Udokwu,Chiege Alisigwe, Charles okafor.
The Checkmate Season 2
Starring; Yul Edochie, Eve Essien
Post Your Comment below: >>