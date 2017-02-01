Reps summon Bauchi SSG, Chief of Staff, others over harassment of citizens

By Emman Ovuakporie & Johnbosco Agbakwuru
ABUJA—THE House of Representatives Ad hoc Committee investigating the alleged cases of harassment, intimidation and gross breach of constitutional rights of indigenes and residents of Bauchi State, yesterday, summoned the Secretary to State Government, SSG, and the Chief of Staff to the Governor to appear on Thursday, February 16, to react to the allegations.
Also invited alongside the duo are the Special Adviser to the Governor on Political Affairs as well as the Special Adviser on Student Matters and they were told to submit their memoranda before the date.
House of Representatives
Recall that the former governor of the state, Mallam Isa Yuguda, and many others had petitioned the Gabriel Onyenwife-led Ad hoc Committee, accusing the state Police Command of colluding with the state government to harass and intimidate residents of the state perceived to be political opponents.
However, appearing before the Committee yesterday, the state’s Commissioner of Police, Ahmed Zaki, explained that his actions were security measures taken to safeguard the life and property of the former governor and the state at large, considering intelligence reports at the command’s disposal, prevailing security threats in the state and the letter from the former governor where he (Yuguda) cited “apparent insecurity in Bauchi, threat of Boko Haram re-establishing their presence in the state and also the hostility of the state government.”
Chairman of the Committee, Gabriel Onyenwife, who promised to give everybody fair hearing, frowned at the absence of key functionaries of the Bauchi State government.
On the alleged harassment of people, especially those who submitted petitions against the police, Onyenwife said: “The CP should call his men to order. There should be no harassment, no intimidation of citizens.”
Related Articles
Xiao Jianhua: Stocks linked to missing China billionaire plunge in Shanghai
Stocks linked to missing Chinese billionaire Xiao Jianhua tumbled Friday as investors ignored a statement saying business at his vast empire was “normal” following reports
Benjamin Netanyahu: White House says new Israeli settlements 'may not be helpful'
The White House said building new Israeli settlements or expanding existing ones "may not be helpful" in securing Middle East peace. "While we don't believe the
Goodluck Jonathan: Ex-President advises Buhari on how to end Niger Delta, Southern Kaduna crisis
Former President Goodluck Jonathan has said that the solution to the Niger Delta crisis is contained in the report submitted by members of the 2014
Most Watched VideosView all posts
Spider attacks 40cm snake, drinks all its juices in scene never before witnessed (photos)
- A huge tarantula was seen eating a 40cm long snake in Brazil - The spider attacked the reptile with its fangs and then turned its
Judges are not owed four months salary – Senate
- The Nigerian Senate has denied claims that judge are being owed - The Senate committee on judiciary said the judges have been paid up to
KOWA presidential candidate lists 4 things she would have done differently as a president
The presidential candidate for the 2015 general election for KOWA party Remi Sonaiya has highlighted issues of governance she would have handled differently if she
60 Yr Old Man Gets 12 Yr Old Girl Pregnant
60 Yr Old Man Pregnant 12 yr old girl
Jesus is watching! MMM must come back as Nigerians refuse to give up, begin new battle
MMM participants are eagerly waiting for the return of the Ponzi scheme which froze all accounts in December 2016. Members were promised that their accounts will
Police issues stern warning to IPOB ahead of Trump's solidarity rally
- The police has warned the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) not to disrupt the peace in Port Harcourt, Rivers state - The police said the
Most Read NewsView all posts
NFL: First 'Skills Challenge' wasn't perfect but it could be huge for the Pro Bowl
On Thursday night, ESPN aired the NFL's first ever "Pro Bowl Skills Challenge," in which members of the AFC and NFC Pro Bowl teams were
Late UNIMAID Prof’s. brother writes letter to Boko Haram leader, Shekau
Malam Usman Abbas, a younger brother to late Prof. Aliyu Usman Mani, who was killed during a suicide bomb attack at the University of Maiduguri
Fani-Kayode Hosts Fayose, Describe Him As A Lion [PHOTOS]
Former Aviation Minister Femi Fani-Kayode and his Wife, Precious Chikwendu on Friday hosted Governor Ayodele Fayose of Ekiti in Abuja.Femi Fani-Kayode wrote; 'Wonderful time with
11 STUNNINGLY WEIRD photos that will make every Nigerian forget about their sufferings
Stress is one of the challenges peculiar to people living in Nigeria as they go about their daily activities.In order to ease out this week's
One policeman dead, others injured as Boko Haram ambush convoy in Borno
Suspected Boko Haram members have killed a police corporal in an ambush on a convoy on a highway in Borno state on Tuesday, January 31. Boko
Lai Mohammed - Nigerians are Already Seeing the Change We Promised
Nigeria’s minister of information, culture and tourism Lai Mohammed said that the 'change' promise of the ruling party has started manifesting.Lai Mohammed made the claim
Most Watched Movies
Wife Or Sex Mate
She is a well known prostitute...but found a man whom she love. Will she be respected as a wife or just a sex mate? Find
African Magic 2
Tony sold his wife’s soul to the devil to become rich and when the need for them to have children came, it was discovered that
The Unveiling Secret in my marriage
Starring; Juliet Ibrahim
Seductive Electrician
This movie is such an intriguing one as a handsome, sex appealing looking young electrician who gets down with every woman he sees in the
African Beauty
Starring; Obi Okoli, Thelma Okoduwa
Holy Drunkard 2
Nigerian movies. Nigerian movies are known to be the best of Nigerian movies and this is one of the Nigerian movies you would love. This Nigerian
Post Your Comment below: >>