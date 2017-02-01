Reps summon Bauchi SSG, Chief of Staff, others over harassment of citizens

Cloudy Weather Report Ramallah, Palestine +4°C, Cloudy


what an officer did to young lady at police station in broad daylight (photos,video)

what an officer did to young lady at police station in broad daylight (photos,video)

The video of a young lady being flogged mercilessly inside a police station by a uniformed official has gone viral. A screenshot from the viral video The

read more 03/02/2017 01:25:00
"Demonic Manifestations"; See What Happened During Prayers In A Ugandan Church...

"Demonic Manifestations"; See What Happened During Prayers In A Ugandan Church...

Dramatic moment was witnessed during a recent church programme organized by Ugandan Pastor, Robert Kayanja of Miracle Centre Ministries -when different members started behaving unusually

read more 02/02/2017 13:24:00
10 most iconic cars of all time

10 most iconic cars of all time

The automotive history is one of the fastest developing ones, which is why the looks and features of different vehicles change so fast. New models

read more 02/02/2017 03:45:00
Wonders! Quran verses appear on baby's laps (photos)

Wonders! Quran verses appear on baby's laps (photos)

- A baby was born in Dagestan started showing Quranic verses on his body - People claimed it was a miracle - Thousands of people went to

read more 02/02/2017 04:21:00
Nigerians react to Lagos police plan to stop Tuface protest

Nigerians react to Lagos police plan to stop Tuface protest

The Nigerian Police Force (NPF) in Lagos has announced plans to stop the planned protest being organized by Nigerian musician, Tuface Idibia. The protest which has

read more 02/02/2017 05:11:00
The IPOB said Reverend Father Ejike Mbaka is poorly educated

The IPOB said Reverend Father Ejike Mbaka is poorly educated

- The Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) has condemned comments made by the renowned Roman Catholic priest Reverend Father Ejike Mbaka - The group said the

read more 02/02/2017 05:13:00


"Demonic Manifestations"; See What Happened During Prayers In A Ugandan Church...

"Demonic Manifestations"; See What Happened During Prayers In A Ugandan Church...

Dramatic moment was witnessed during a recent church programme organized by Ugandan Pastor, Robert Kayanja of Miracle Centre Ministries -when different members started behaving unusually

read more 02/02/2017 13:24:00
Man Found Hanging On A Tree In An Apparent Suicide In Kano State. Graphic Photos

Man Found Hanging On A Tree In An Apparent Suicide In Kano State. Graphic Photos

A middle-aged man identified as Nura was found hung on a tree plant in Tsamiya village of Gezawa local government area of Kano state, according

read more 02/02/2017 13:20:00
See What This Girl Posted Online About The Guy She Loves And Her Sister-in-law..

See What This Girl Posted Online About The Guy She Loves And Her Sister-in-law..

She literally murdered English! The problem with this type of English is that it leaves the reader more confused than before.  The main question is what

read more 02/02/2017 08:05:00
Crazy!! 15 Most Ridiculous Pickup Lines Women Hate, Guys Read and Learn

Crazy!! 15 Most Ridiculous Pickup Lines Women Hate, Guys Read and Learn

Getting the opposite s ex with the right choice of words is a mysterious form of art that requires strategic planning and execution. Despite this, a

read more 02/02/2017 08:02:00

Reps summon Bauchi SSG, Chief of Staff, others over harassment of citizens

By Emman Ovuakporie & Johnbosco Agbakwuru

ABUJA—THE House of Representatives Ad hoc Committee investigating the alleged cases of harassment, intimidation and gross breach of constitutional rights of indigenes and residents of Bauchi State, yesterday, summoned the Secretary to State Government, SSG, and the Chief of Staff to the Governor to appear on Thursday, February 16, to react to the allegations.

Also invited alongside the duo are the Special Adviser to the Governor on Political Affairs as well as the Special Adviser on Student Matters and they were told to submit their memoranda before the date.

House of Representatives

Recall that the former governor of the state, Mallam Isa Yuguda, and many others had petitioned the Gabriel Onyenwife-led Ad hoc Committee, accusing the state Police Command of colluding with the state government to harass and intimidate residents of the state perceived to be political opponents.

However, appearing before the Committee yesterday, the state’s Commissioner of Police, Ahmed Zaki, explained that his actions were security measures taken to safeguard the life and property of the former governor and the state at large, considering intelligence reports at the command’s disposal, prevailing security threats in the state and the letter from the former governor where he (Yuguda) cited “apparent insecurity in Bauchi, threat of Boko Haram re-establishing their presence in the state and also the hostility of the state government.”

Chairman of the Committee, Gabriel Onyenwife, who promised to give everybody fair hearing, frowned at the absence of key functionaries of the Bauchi State government.

On the alleged harassment of people, especially those who submitted petitions against the police, Onyenwife said: “The CP should call his men to order. There should be no harassment, no intimidation of citizens.”

"Demonic Manifestations"; See What Happened During Prayers In A Ugandan Church...

"Demonic Manifestations"; See What Happened During Prayers In A Ugandan Church...

13 hours 35 minutes ago
Man Found Hanging On A Tree In An Apparent Suicide In Kano State. Graphic Photos

Man Found Hanging On A Tree In An Apparent Suicide In Kano State. Graphic Photos

13 hours 39 minutes ago
See What This Girl Posted Online About The Guy She Loves And Her Sister-in-law..

See What This Girl Posted Online About The Guy She Loves And Her Sister-in-law..

18 hours 54 minutes ago
Crazy!! 15 Most Ridiculous Pickup Lines Women Hate, Guys Read and Learn

Crazy!! 15 Most Ridiculous Pickup Lines Women Hate, Guys Read and Learn

18 hours 57 minutes ago
8 Different Kisses And Their Hidden Meanings!

8 Different Kisses And Their Hidden Meanings!

19 hours 5 minutes ago
For Beginners: The Good Girl's Guide to Rough S3x (18+)

For Beginners: The Good Girl’s Guide to Rough S3x (18+)

19 hours 9 minutes ago
Do You Guys Know That Rough S3x Can Break Your Manh00d?

Do You Guys Know That Rough S3x Can Break Your Manh00d?

19 hours 14 minutes ago
Man High On Cocaine Spotted Casually Strolling The Streets While On FIRE. Photos

Man High On Cocaine Spotted Casually Strolling The Streets While On FIRE. Photos

19 hours 19 minutes ago
4-Year-Old Boy Miraculously Saved After Being Involved In A Fatal Accident. Photos

4-Year-Old Boy Miraculously Saved After Being Involved In A Fatal Accident. Photos

19 hours 23 minutes ago
Choir Teacher Arrested After Exposing Her Private Part In Front Of Underaged Students. Photos

Choir Teacher Arrested After Exposing Her Private Part In Front Of Underaged Students. Photos

19 hours 26 minutes ago
Indian Guy Kills African Girl After A Fight In His Apartment. Graphic Photos/Video

Indian Guy Kills African Girl After A Fight In His Apartment. Graphic Photos/Video

19 hours 30 minutes ago
Shocker! Snake Gets Stuck In Woman's Stretched Earlobe. See Photos

Shocker! Snake Gets Stuck In Woman's Stretched Earlobe. See Photos

19 hours 34 minutes ago
Obiano vs Okorocha: Okorocha should keep quiet when serious govs are talking — Obiano

Obiano vs Okorocha: Okorocha should keep quiet when serious govs are talking — Obiano

21 hours 51 minutes ago
RECESSION: Foreign investment inflow down by $4.5bn in 2016

RECESSION: Foreign investment inflow down by $4.5bn in 2016

22 hours ago
Stockbroker in N4.8bn share scam, remanded in Ikoyi prison

Stockbroker in N4.8bn share scam, remanded in Ikoyi prison

22 hours 6 minutes ago
Women Spark Outrage After Removing Their Bikini Tops On A Crowded Beach. Photos

Women Spark Outrage After Removing Their Bikini Tops On A Crowded Beach. Photos

01/02/2017 11:46:00
See 5 Shocking Reasons Why You Shouldn't Shave Off Your Pub!c Hair

See 5 Shocking Reasons Why You Shouldn’t Shave Off Your Pub!c Hair

01/02/2017 10:26:00
Must Read : A Story of S3x and Scam: Check Out the 'Lucrative' Offers of Lagos Sugar Mummies

Must Read : A Story of S3x and Scam: Check Out the ‘Lucrative’ Offers of Lagos Sugar Mummies

01/02/2017 10:24:00
This Vitamin is Proven to Reduce Anxiety!

This Vitamin is Proven to Reduce Anxiety!

01/02/2017 10:22:00
Unbelievable!! Kill Sinus Infection Within Minutes, With What You Have In Your Kitchen!

Unbelievable!! Kill Sinus Infection Within Minutes, With What You Have In Your Kitchen!

01/02/2017 10:20:00
MUST READ : You Will Never Eat Suya Without Vegetables After Seen This

MUST READ : You Will Never Eat Suya Without Vegetables After Seen This

01/02/2017 10:18:00
EFCC Arraigns Former MTN Staff for Forgery. Photo

EFCC Arraigns Former MTN Staff for Forgery. Photo

01/02/2017 10:15:00
Gunman Follows Bride And Groom To Wedding, Opens Fire Inside Church. Photos

Gunman Follows Bride And Groom To Wedding, Opens Fire Inside Church. Photos

01/02/2017 10:12:00
Newly-Wedded Lady Dies Hours After Giving Birth To A Bouncing Baby. Photos

Newly-Wedded Lady Dies Hours After Giving Birth To A Bouncing Baby. Photos

01/02/2017 10:08:00

0 News 02/02/2017 22:19:00 Xiao Jianhua: Stocks linked to missing China billionaire plunge in Shanghai

Xiao Jianhua: Stocks linked to missing China billionaire plunge in Shanghai

Stocks linked to missing Chinese billionaire Xiao Jianhua tumbled Friday as investors ignored a statement saying business at his vast empire was “normal” following reports

0 News 02/02/2017 22:25:00 Benjamin Netanyahu: White House says new Israeli settlements 'may not be helpful'

Benjamin Netanyahu: White House says new Israeli settlements 'may not be helpful'

The White House said building new Israeli settlements or expanding existing ones "may not be helpful" in securing Middle East peace. "While we don't believe the

Goodluck Jonathan: Ex-President advises Buhari on how to end Niger Delta, Southern Kaduna crisis

Goodluck Jonathan: Ex-President advises Buhari on how to end Niger Delta, Southern Kaduna crisis

Former President Goodluck Jonathan has said that the solution to the Niger Delta crisis is contained in the report submitted by members of the 2014

0 Videos 10/01/2017 13:24:00 Spider attacks 40cm snake, drinks all its juices in scene never before witnessed (photos)

Spider attacks 40cm snake, drinks all its juices in scene never before witnessed (photos)

- A huge tarantula was seen eating a 40cm long snake in Brazil - The spider attacked the reptile with its fangs and then turned its

0 Videos 27/01/2017 04:08:00 Judges are not owed four months salary – Senate

Judges are not owed four months salary – Senate

- The Nigerian Senate has denied claims that judge are being owed - The Senate committee on judiciary said the judges have been paid up to

0 Videos 16/01/2017 03:22:00 KOWA presidential candidate lists 4 things she would have done differently as a president

KOWA presidential candidate lists 4 things she would have done differently as a president

The presidential candidate for the 2015 general election for KOWA party Remi Sonaiya has highlighted issues of governance she would have handled differently if she

0 Videos 13/01/2017 13:51:00 60 Yr Old Man Gets 12 Yr Old Girl Pregnant

60 Yr Old Man Gets 12 Yr Old Girl Pregnant

60 Yr Old Man  Pregnant 12 yr old girl

0 Videos 05/01/2017 10:39:00 Jesus is watching! MMM must come back as Nigerians refuse to give up, begin new battle

Jesus is watching! MMM must come back as Nigerians refuse to give up, begin new battle

MMM participants are eagerly waiting for the return of the Ponzi scheme which froze all accounts in December 2016. Members were promised that their accounts will

0 Videos 19/01/2017 09:06:00 Police issues stern warning to IPOB ahead of Trump's solidarity rally

Police issues stern warning to IPOB ahead of Trump's solidarity rally

- The police has warned the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) not to disrupt the peace in Port Harcourt, Rivers state - The police said the

0 News 28/01/2017 07:05:00 NFL: First 'Skills Challenge' wasn't perfect but it could be huge for the Pro Bowl

NFL: First 'Skills Challenge' wasn't perfect but it could be huge for the Pro Bowl

On Thursday night, ESPN aired the NFL's first ever "Pro Bowl Skills Challenge," in which members of the AFC and NFC Pro Bowl teams were

0 News 02/02/2017 06:33:00 Late UNIMAID Prof’s. brother writes letter to Boko Haram leader, Shekau

Late UNIMAID Prof's. brother writes letter to Boko Haram leader, Shekau

Malam Usman Abbas, a younger brother to late Prof. Aliyu Usman Mani, who was killed during a suicide bomb attack at the University of Maiduguri

0 News 28/01/2017 04:54:00 Fani-Kayode Hosts Fayose, Describe Him As A Lion [PHOTOS]

Fani-Kayode Hosts Fayose, Describe Him As A Lion [PHOTOS]

Former Aviation Minister Femi Fani-Kayode and his Wife, Precious Chikwendu on Friday hosted Governor Ayodele Fayose of Ekiti in Abuja.Femi Fani-Kayode wrote; 'Wonderful time with

0 News 02/02/2017 09:21:00 11 STUNNINGLY WEIRD photos that will make every Nigerian forget about their sufferings

11 STUNNINGLY WEIRD photos that will make every Nigerian forget about their sufferings

Stress is one of the challenges peculiar to people living in Nigeria as they go about their daily activities.In order to ease out this week's

0 News 01/02/2017 10:49:00 One policeman dead, others injured as Boko Haram ambush convoy in Borno

One policeman dead, others injured as Boko Haram ambush convoy in Borno

Suspected Boko Haram members have killed a police corporal in an ambush on a convoy on a highway in Borno state on Tuesday, January 31. Boko

0 News 02/02/2017 05:56:00 Lai Mohammed - Nigerians are Already Seeing the Change We Promised

Lai Mohammed - Nigerians are Already Seeing the Change We Promised

Nigeria’s minister of information, culture and tourism Lai Mohammed said that the 'change' promise of the ruling party has started manifesting.Lai Mohammed made the claim

0 Movies 13/06/2016 10:48:00 Wife Or Sex Mate

Wife Or Sex Mate

She is a well known prostitute...but found a man whom she love. Will she be respected as a wife or just a sex mate? Find

0 Movies 19/04/2016 08:27:00 African Magic 2

African Magic 2

Tony sold his wife’s soul to the devil to become rich and when the need for them to have children came, it was discovered that

0 Movies 02/09/2016 11:38:00 The Unveiling Secret in my marriage

The Unveiling Secret in my marriage

Starring; Juliet Ibrahim

0 Movies 26/04/2016 11:53:00 Seductive Electrician

Seductive Electrician

This movie is such an intriguing one as a handsome, sex appealing looking young electrician who gets down with every woman he sees in the

0 Movies 26/04/2016 11:37:00 African Beauty

African Beauty

Starring; Obi Okoli, Thelma Okoduwa

0 Movies 29/07/2016 12:45:00 Holy Drunkard 2

Holy Drunkard 2

Nigerian movies. Nigerian movies are known to be the best of Nigerian movies and this is one of the Nigerian movies you would love.  This Nigerian