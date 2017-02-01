Football should be self-sustaining —Galadima

By Jude Opara, Abuja
EVEN as the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) continues to claim that it is cash strapped, a former chairman of the then Nigeria Football Association (NFA), Alhaji Ibrahim Galadima says if well managed, football is supposed to be self sustaining with little or no financial support from the government.
•Alhaji Ibrahim Galadima
Galadima who is also the chairman of the Kano State Sports Commission told Sports Vanguard in Abuja that money is vital in the administration of football and that with quality initiatives and planning, the federation is in a pole position to secure quality sponsorship that will make government’s involvement insignificant.
“Money is always a factor but I believe that it is not all about money but your initiative and how you manage the situation and whatever you have. Football should try and secure quality sponsorship and not to depend solely on government. Honestly, football should be self sustaining.
