Airport closure: FG sets up security c’ttee for Abuja-Kaduna movement

By Favour Nnabugwu
Abuja—The Federal Government has inaugurated the security sub-committee for the movement of passengers through and from Abuja to Kaduna during the six weeks closure of Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, NAIA, Abuja.
Minister of State, Aviation, Senator Hadi Sirika, while inaugurating the committee in Abuja, yesterday, charged the members on the security of passengers and cargo during the period.
Sirika explained that the composition of the committee was necessitated by the fact that the expected volume of traffic at Abuja airport would be diverted to Kaduna Airport during the six weeks period.
He tasked the committee to ensure that security was water tight for the movement of passengers, cargos and other logistics to and from Kaduna.
He said: “The action is a testimony to our resolve to strengthen safety and security of our airspace and of course, this is a primary function of a government.
“Safeguarding lives and property of our citizens is a constitutional responsibility of the government of which we have not been found wanting. The major functions of this important committee as it were are to provide security at the Abuja and Kaduna airports, including air and rail transportation and of course, on the road.
“It is to also monitor traffic movement from Abuja to Kaduna airport and vice visa, inclusive of the road that links the two junctions in Kaduna up to the airport, that is, Nnamdi Azikiwe Road known as the Western bypass in Kaduna locally and the Mando road as well. Your task is to be proactive and deal with any security challenge.
“The committee is to also provide security to passengers and cargo between Abuja and Kaduna airports and vice visa as well as any other duty occidental to these functions.”
The committee, according to Sirika, will be chaired by Mr Alkali Usman, Assistant Inspector General of Police in charge of Federal Operations while Mr Talba Alkali, Director Technical and Safety, Ministry of Transportation serves as the secretary.
Members are the Office of the National Security Adviser, NSA; Office of the Minister of State, Aviation; Department of State Security Services, DSS; Nigerian Air Force; Nigerian Army; Nigerian Security and Civil Defense Corp, NSCDC; Nigeria Customs Service, NCS; Nigeria Immigration Service and Aviation Security of the Federal Airport Authority of Nigeria, AVSEC.
Also on the committee are, the Department of Air Transportation of the Ministry; the Nigerian Drug Law Enforcement Agencies, NDLEA and Federal Road Safety Corps, FRSC
