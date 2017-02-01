Airport closure: FG sets up security c’ttee for Abuja-Kaduna movement

Cloudy Weather Report Ramallah, Palestine +4°C, Cloudy


Breaking News

Latest News

View more
what an officer did to young lady at police station in broad daylight (photos,video)

what an officer did to young lady at police station in broad daylight (photos,video)

The video of a young lady being flogged mercilessly inside a police station by a uniformed official has gone viral. A screenshot from the viral video The

read more 03/02/2017 01:25:00
"Demonic Manifestations"; See What Happened During Prayers In A Ugandan Church...

"Demonic Manifestations"; See What Happened During Prayers In A Ugandan Church...

Dramatic moment was witnessed during a recent church programme organized by Ugandan Pastor, Robert Kayanja of Miracle Centre Ministries -when different members started behaving unusually

read more 02/02/2017 13:24:00
10 most iconic cars of all time

10 most iconic cars of all time

The automotive history is one of the fastest developing ones, which is why the looks and features of different vehicles change so fast. New models

read more 02/02/2017 03:45:00
Wonders! Quran verses appear on baby's laps (photos)

Wonders! Quran verses appear on baby's laps (photos)

- A baby was born in Dagestan started showing Quranic verses on his body - People claimed it was a miracle - Thousands of people went to

read more 02/02/2017 04:21:00
Nigerians react to Lagos police plan to stop Tuface protest

Nigerians react to Lagos police plan to stop Tuface protest

The Nigerian Police Force (NPF) in Lagos has announced plans to stop the planned protest being organized by Nigerian musician, Tuface Idibia. The protest which has

read more 02/02/2017 05:11:00
The IPOB said Reverend Father Ejike Mbaka is poorly educated

The IPOB said Reverend Father Ejike Mbaka is poorly educated

- The Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) has condemned comments made by the renowned Roman Catholic priest Reverend Father Ejike Mbaka - The group said the

read more 02/02/2017 05:13:00


Worth Reading

"Demonic Manifestations"; See What Happened During Prayers In A Ugandan Church...

"Demonic Manifestations"; See What Happened During Prayers In A Ugandan Church...

Dramatic moment was witnessed during a recent church programme organized by Ugandan Pastor, Robert Kayanja of Miracle Centre Ministries -when different members started behaving unusually

read more 02/02/2017 13:24:00
Man Found Hanging On A Tree In An Apparent Suicide In Kano State. Graphic Photos

Man Found Hanging On A Tree In An Apparent Suicide In Kano State. Graphic Photos

A middle-aged man identified as Nura was found hung on a tree plant in Tsamiya village of Gezawa local government area of Kano state, according

read more 02/02/2017 13:20:00
See What This Girl Posted Online About The Guy She Loves And Her Sister-in-law..

See What This Girl Posted Online About The Guy She Loves And Her Sister-in-law..

She literally murdered English! The problem with this type of English is that it leaves the reader more confused than before.  The main question is what

read more 02/02/2017 08:05:00
Crazy!! 15 Most Ridiculous Pickup Lines Women Hate, Guys Read and Learn

Crazy!! 15 Most Ridiculous Pickup Lines Women Hate, Guys Read and Learn

Getting the opposite s ex with the right choice of words is a mysterious form of art that requires strategic planning and execution. Despite this, a

read more 02/02/2017 08:02:00

Columnists

View more

Africa

View more
Home | News |

Airport closure: FG sets up security c’ttee for Abuja-Kaduna movement

By Favour Nnabugwu

Abuja—The Federal Government has inaugurated the security sub-committee for the movement of passengers through and from Abuja to Kaduna during the six weeks closure of Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, NAIA, Abuja.

Minister of State, Aviation, Senator Hadi Sirika, while inaugurating the committee in Abuja, yesterday, charged the members on the security of passengers and cargo during the period.

Sirika explained that the composition of the committee was necessitated by the fact that the expected volume of traffic at Abuja airport would be diverted to Kaduna Airport during the six weeks period.

He tasked the committee to ensure that security was water tight for the movement of passengers, cargos and other logistics to and from Kaduna.

He said: “The action is a testimony to our resolve to strengthen safety and security of our airspace and of course, this is a primary function of a government.

“Safeguarding lives and property of our citizens is a constitutional responsibility of the government of which we have not been found wanting.  The major functions of this important committee as it were are to provide security at the Abuja and Kaduna airports, including air and rail transportation and of course, on the road.

“It is to also monitor traffic movement from Abuja to Kaduna airport and vice visa, inclusive of the road that links the two junctions in Kaduna up to the airport, that is, Nnamdi Azikiwe Road known as the Western bypass in Kaduna locally and the Mando road as well. Your task is to be proactive and deal with any security challenge.

“The committee is to also provide security to passengers and cargo between Abuja and Kaduna airports and vice visa as well as any other duty occidental to these functions.”

The committee, according to Sirika, will be chaired by Mr Alkali  Usman, Assistant Inspector General of Police in charge of Federal Operations while Mr Talba Alkali, Director Technical and Safety, Ministry of Transportation serves as the secretary.

Members are the Office of the National Security Adviser, NSA; Office of the Minister of State, Aviation; Department of State Security Services, DSS; Nigerian Air Force; Nigerian Army; Nigerian Security and Civil Defense Corp, NSCDC;  Nigeria Customs Service, NCS; Nigeria Immigration Service and Aviation Security of the Federal Airport Authority of Nigeria, AVSEC.

Also on the committee are, the Department of Air Transportation of the Ministry; the Nigerian Drug Law Enforcement Agencies, NDLEA and Federal Road Safety Corps, FRSC

Tags

No tags for this article

Post Your Comment below: >>
Disclaimer: Opinions expressed here are those of the writers and do not reflect those of Nigeriadailynews.com. Nigeriadailynews.com accepts no responsibility legal or otherwise for their accuracy of content. Please report any inappropriate content to us, and we will evaluate it as a matter of priority.
What's next
"Demonic Manifestations"; See What Happened During Prayers In A Ugandan Church...

"Demonic Manifestations"; See What Happened During Prayers In A Ugandan Church...

13 hours 35 minutes ago
Man Found Hanging On A Tree In An Apparent Suicide In Kano State. Graphic Photos

Man Found Hanging On A Tree In An Apparent Suicide In Kano State. Graphic Photos

13 hours 39 minutes ago
See What This Girl Posted Online About The Guy She Loves And Her Sister-in-law..

See What This Girl Posted Online About The Guy She Loves And Her Sister-in-law..

18 hours 54 minutes ago
Crazy!! 15 Most Ridiculous Pickup Lines Women Hate, Guys Read and Learn

Crazy!! 15 Most Ridiculous Pickup Lines Women Hate, Guys Read and Learn

18 hours 57 minutes ago
8 Different Kisses And Their Hidden Meanings!

8 Different Kisses And Their Hidden Meanings!

19 hours 5 minutes ago
For Beginners: The Good Girl’s Guide to Rough S3x (18+)

For Beginners: The Good Girl’s Guide to Rough S3x (18+)

19 hours 9 minutes ago
Do You Guys Know That Rough S3x Can Break Your Manh00d?

Do You Guys Know That Rough S3x Can Break Your Manh00d?

19 hours 14 minutes ago
Man High On Cocaine Spotted Casually Strolling The Streets While On FIRE. Photos

Man High On Cocaine Spotted Casually Strolling The Streets While On FIRE. Photos

19 hours 19 minutes ago
4-Year-Old Boy Miraculously Saved After Being Involved In A Fatal Accident. Photos

4-Year-Old Boy Miraculously Saved After Being Involved In A Fatal Accident. Photos

19 hours 23 minutes ago
Choir Teacher Arrested After Exposing Her Private Part In Front Of Underaged Students. Photos

Choir Teacher Arrested After Exposing Her Private Part In Front Of Underaged Students. Photos

19 hours 26 minutes ago
Indian Guy Kills African Girl After A Fight In His Apartment. Graphic Photos/Video

Indian Guy Kills African Girl After A Fight In His Apartment. Graphic Photos/Video

19 hours 30 minutes ago
Shocker! Snake Gets Stuck In Woman's Stretched Earlobe. See Photos

Shocker! Snake Gets Stuck In Woman's Stretched Earlobe. See Photos

19 hours 34 minutes ago
Obiano vs Okorocha: Okorocha should keep quiet when serious govs are talking — Obiano

Obiano vs Okorocha: Okorocha should keep quiet when serious govs are talking — Obiano

21 hours 51 minutes ago
RECESSION: Foreign investment inflow down by $4.5bn in 2016

RECESSION: Foreign investment inflow down by $4.5bn in 2016

22 hours ago
Stockbroker in N4.8bn share scam, remanded in Ikoyi prison

Stockbroker in N4.8bn share scam, remanded in Ikoyi prison

22 hours 6 minutes ago
Women Spark Outrage After Removing Their Bikini Tops On A Crowded Beach. Photos

Women Spark Outrage After Removing Their Bikini Tops On A Crowded Beach. Photos

01/02/2017 11:46:00
See 5 Shocking Reasons Why You Shouldn’t Shave Off Your Pub!c Hair

See 5 Shocking Reasons Why You Shouldn’t Shave Off Your Pub!c Hair

01/02/2017 10:26:00
Must Read : A Story of S3x and Scam: Check Out the ‘Lucrative’ Offers of Lagos Sugar Mummies

Must Read : A Story of S3x and Scam: Check Out the ‘Lucrative’ Offers of Lagos Sugar Mummies

01/02/2017 10:24:00
This Vitamin is Proven to Reduce Anxiety!

This Vitamin is Proven to Reduce Anxiety!

01/02/2017 10:22:00
Unbelievable!! Kill Sinus Infection Within Minutes, With What You Have In Your Kitchen!

Unbelievable!! Kill Sinus Infection Within Minutes, With What You Have In Your Kitchen!

01/02/2017 10:20:00
MUST READ : You Will Never Eat Suya Without Vegetables After Seen This

MUST READ : You Will Never Eat Suya Without Vegetables After Seen This

01/02/2017 10:18:00
EFCC Arraigns Former MTN Staff for Forgery. Photo

EFCC Arraigns Former MTN Staff for Forgery. Photo

01/02/2017 10:15:00
Gunman Follows Bride And Groom To Wedding, Opens Fire Inside Church. Photos

Gunman Follows Bride And Groom To Wedding, Opens Fire Inside Church. Photos

01/02/2017 10:12:00
Newly-Wedded Lady Dies Hours After Giving Birth To A Bouncing Baby. Photos

Newly-Wedded Lady Dies Hours After Giving Birth To A Bouncing Baby. Photos

01/02/2017 10:08:00

About the Author:

Related Articles

0 News 02/02/2017 22:19:00 Xiao Jianhua: Stocks linked to missing China billionaire plunge in Shanghai

Xiao Jianhua: Stocks linked to missing China billionaire plunge in Shanghai

Stocks linked to missing Chinese billionaire Xiao Jianhua tumbled Friday as investors ignored a statement saying business at his vast empire was “normal” following reports

0 News 02/02/2017 22:25:00 Benjamin Netanyahu: White House says new Israeli settlements 'may not be helpful'

Benjamin Netanyahu: White House says new Israeli settlements 'may not be helpful'

The White House said building new Israeli settlements or expanding existing ones "may not be helpful" in securing Middle East peace. "While we don't believe the

0 News 02/02/2017 22:58:00 Goodluck Jonathan: Ex-President advises Buhari on how to end Niger Delta, Southern Kaduna crisis

Goodluck Jonathan: Ex-President advises Buhari on how to end Niger Delta, Southern Kaduna crisis

Former President Goodluck Jonathan has said that the solution to the Niger Delta crisis is contained in the report submitted by members of the 2014

Most Watched Videos

View all posts
0 Videos 23/01/2017 08:31:00 Nnamdi Kanu ready to drag Buhari, FG to ICC - Lawyer

Nnamdi Kanu ready to drag Buhari, FG to ICC - Lawyer

- The lawyer representing the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra has threatened to drag the Nigerian government to the International Criminal Court - Ifeanyi

0 Videos 01/02/2017 11:13:00 Gunmen kill 5 UN workers in Nigeria-Cameroun border

Gunmen kill 5 UN workers in Nigeria-Cameroun border

A report by Reuters indicates an armed group has attacked a United Nations technical team working along the border between Nigeria and Cameroon. Aid workers in

0 Videos 13/01/2017 08:04:00 Ex-chief of defence built N100m churches and a mosque from stolen money - Witness

Ex-chief of defence built N100m churches and a mosque from stolen money - Witness

- A prosecution witness against Air Chief Marshal Alex Badeh has alleged that former chief of defence staff spent N100 million on a mosque and

0 Videos 05/01/2017 10:39:00 Jesus is watching! MMM must come back as Nigerians refuse to give up, begin new battle

Jesus is watching! MMM must come back as Nigerians refuse to give up, begin new battle

MMM participants are eagerly waiting for the return of the Ponzi scheme which froze all accounts in December 2016. Members were promised that their accounts will

0 Videos 24/01/2017 07:07:00 Donald Trump is a prophet, this is the evidence (Photos, Video)

Donald Trump is a prophet, this is the evidence (Photos, Video)

For many who believe that Donald Trump just woke up one morning and decided to run for presidency, that thought should be purged, because the

0 Videos 11/01/2017 05:21:00 Probe of govt officials: Buhari, AGF hold closed-door meeting

Probe of govt officials: Buhari, AGF hold closed-door meeting

The report on allegations of fraud against some top government officials by the Attorney General of the Federation, Abubakar Malami (SAN) is ready, Daily Trust

Most Read News

View all posts
0 News 02/02/2017 23:13:00 APC leaders lament delay in appointment of commissioners by Obaseki

APC leaders lament delay in appointment of commissioners by Obaseki

By Simon Ebegbulem BENIN CITY—THERE is anxiety in Edo State chapter of All Progressives Congress, APC, over what some leaders perceived as unnecessary delay in the

0 News 01/02/2017 10:36:00 2baba, President Buhari and the limits of activism in Nigeria

2baba, President Buhari and the limits of activism in Nigeria

Editor's note: Nigerian singer, 2baba last week, announced his intention to organize a nationwide protest against President Buhari administration’s which he said had left too

0 News 01/02/2017 11:37:00 APGA has strong hold to win any election – Oye

APGA has strong hold to win any election – Oye

Dr Victor Oye, the National Chairman of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA), has said that the party has a strong hold on Anambra to

0 News 01/02/2017 09:42:00 3 die as farmers clash with Fulani herdsmen in Adamawa

3 die as farmers clash with Fulani herdsmen in Adamawa

- No fewer than three people have been reportedly killed in Adamawa state - They died during a between Fulani herdsmen and farmers in Gereng community

0 News 02/02/2017 10:34:00 Because we campaigned for change does not mean Buhari cannot do medical checkup abroad – Lai Mohammed

Because we campaigned for change does not mean Buhari cannot do medical checkup abroad – Lai Mohammed

Lai Mohammed, Nigeria’s minister of Information, Culture and Tourism has called on Nigerians to understand that it is necessary to give priority to the president’s

0 News 27/01/2017 06:01:00 $1.2bn Malabu scam: Court grants FG interim ownership of Dan Etete’s oil blocs

$1.2bn Malabu scam: Court grants FG interim ownership of Dan Etete’s oil blocs

ABUJA —A Federal High Court sitting in Abuja, yesterday, granted an interim order awarding ownership of controversial Oil Prospecting Licence, OPL 245, owned by former

Most Watched Movies

0 Movies 06/07/2016 12:39:00 Jealous War

Jealous War

A woman gives birth to a set of twins and died but the babies were seperated at birth.years later one of them becomes a robber

0 Movies 21/07/2016 12:44:00 Jenifa The Tomato Seller 2

Jenifa The Tomato Seller 2

A New Nigerian Movies Latest 2016 full movies and African Nollywood 2016 Full Movies A stingy traditional doctor fell in love with a local tomato hawker.

0 Movies 13/06/2016 11:10:00 Heart Of Darkness

Heart Of Darkness

Starring; Charles Nwachukwu, Chris Omenyi, Chigozie Okoye

0 Movies 26/04/2016 11:14:00 Game Of Romance 2

Game Of Romance 2

Jim swore to marry a rich lady no matter what,in the quest of realizing his dreams he hurts several women,later he met Charlene who possessed

0 Movies 10/08/2016 10:25:00 Regina On A Revenge Mission 2

Regina On A Revenge Mission 2

Pikin ( Regina Daniels ) was born in ghetto and in a family of criminals then her father and brother was killed and her life

0 Movies 02/09/2016 11:42:00 Book Of Haragon 2

Book Of Haragon 2

The solution to the deadly spiritual torment upon the land lies in the missing book of haragon. Will the book ever be retrieved? Find out...