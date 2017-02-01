Okorocha VS Obiano: Imo Gov hits back at Obiano, says he is a noise-maker

By Emmanuel Aziken, Political Editor & Ugochukwu Alaribe
OWERRI— Governor Rochas Okorocha of Imo State, yesterday, challenged Governor Willie Obiano of Anambra State to make a public declaration of his achievements in office, saying that after nearly four years in office, he has been better known as a noise-maker.
Flaunting what he said was his integrity, popularity and wealth which he claimed were achieved through hard work, Okorocha, in a statement, affirmed that he has never been once associated with corruption in and out of government even as he claimed that Governor Obiano was motivated by other elements to attack him.
In the statement issued on his behalf by his Chief Press Secretary, Sam Onwuemeodo, Okorocha said: “We still maintain our challenge on Governor Obiano to publish his achievements as governor in Anambra and let Okorocha also do the same.
“Governor Okorocha has never lived overseas. He has lived all his life in this country. His wealth and popularity are all products of hard work and God’s grace. And it is an enviable record that a man of his status has never been associated with any corrupt practice in this country either by an individual or by a group.
“Leveraging on his hard earned popularity, Okorocha defeated an incumbent governor in 2011 on the platform of APGA that had no structure, before he came on board and with the incumbent then, enjoying massive federal might.
“And in 2015, he joined the merger from a zone that could be regarded as the ‘headquarters’ of the PDP. He resisted all the storms, including the federal might that was deployed against him and was elected for second term. They could only give him the name, ”Alhaji in Douglas House’.
“Obiano is a governor. Okorocha is a governor. Let them begin the contest by publishing their achievements in their respective states for Nigerians to see. It is not a noise-making venture or name-calling enterprise.
“Anambra State has remained as Obiano met it. Awka, the state capital has remained as Obiano met it. Government House Awka has remained like that. Let him prove us wrong. That is what we want to achieve.”
•Okorocha: Imo governor and •Obiano: Anambra governor
Imo APGA blasts Okorocha
Meantime, the Imo State chapter of the All Progressives Grand Alliance, APGA, yesterday, joined in the media war between Governors Okorocha and Obiano.
The state publicity committee chairman of the Imo State chapter of APGA, Mr Vincent Amadi, yesterday, in Owerri blasted Okorocha, asking him to accept that he was the one who has taken Imo State backward.
The committee gave its reasons, saying that with the level of hardship and anger in the state, Okorocha had no basis to be compared with Obiano.
They said: “With the level of hardship, hunger and anger in Imo arising from concentration of contracts within family members,Okorocha should state at what point he would be placed side by side with Obiano.”
The committee also said workers were owed and pensioners were not paid in Imo State, adding that Anambra State has an impressive record in terms of managing the welfare of their civil servants.
S/East town unions express concern
Piqued by the exchange of words between Okorocha and Obiano, the Association of South East Town Unions, ASETU, has lambasted the two governors over what it described as a shameful outing undeserving of their position.
The union insisted that the two governors had drawn the attention of the public to some critical issues of governance in their states and urged them to do a sober reflection on how they have exercised the mandate entrusted to them.
In an interview with Vanguard in Aba, Chairman of ASETU, Chief Emeka Diwe, said his group was worried that Okorocha and Obiano chose to cast aspersions on each other, and thereby bringing Ndigbo to ridicule.
He said: “It is unfortunate that the two governors chose to throw caution to the wind by casting aspersions on each other, bringing Ndigbo to ridicule. As a grassroots organization in Igbo land, we are worried that our governors chose to descend too low.
“We are the highest risk bearers. If there is good governance, we are the greatest beneficiaries; if there is bad governance, we are the most affected.
“Therefore, we are concerned. It is the grass that suffers when two elephants fight. We are not taking sides, but are analyzing facts from the altercation.”
S-East Governors’ Forum
Diwe further stated that the exchange between Okorocha and Obiano had exposed the lack of cohesion and cooperation within South-East governors, stressing that the development is unhealthy for the zone.
He said: “Now, we are forced to ask, does the South East Governors’ Forum still exist? Who is the chairman? Is there any form of cohesion or cooperation among South East Governors? This is where our governors are not getting it right. Instead of our governors to cooperate to make life more meaningful to their people, they are quarreling over who will defect to this or that party.
“Why can’t they learn from their counterparts in the North and South West zones who aside party affiliations have always met to discuss issues of common interest of their blocs? We talk of Igbo presidency, is this how we are going to rule Nigeria?”
Related Articles
Xiao Jianhua: Stocks linked to missing China billionaire plunge in Shanghai
Stocks linked to missing Chinese billionaire Xiao Jianhua tumbled Friday as investors ignored a statement saying business at his vast empire was “normal” following reports
Benjamin Netanyahu: White House says new Israeli settlements 'may not be helpful'
The White House said building new Israeli settlements or expanding existing ones "may not be helpful" in securing Middle East peace. "While we don't believe the
Goodluck Jonathan: Ex-President advises Buhari on how to end Niger Delta, Southern Kaduna crisis
Former President Goodluck Jonathan has said that the solution to the Niger Delta crisis is contained in the report submitted by members of the 2014
Most Watched VideosView all posts
Nigeria to be self-sufficient in petroleum products production
- Nigeria may be on the path to becoming self-sufficient in the production of petroleum products - The federal government expects to increase the country’s refining
EFCC asked for permanent forfeiture of Deziani Alison-Madueke's alleged N9.08b
- Mrs Deziani Alison-Madueke recently denied all the allegations made against her by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) - But teh anti-graft agency maintains
No retirement plan for leadership of Deeper Life Bible church
- The report that Pastor Kumuyi of Deeper Life Bible Church is retiring is unfounded - The church pastors say there's no plan in that direction -
Don’t just raise only girls, also raise boys to become good husbands - Nigerian writes an open letter to mothers
Editor’s note: With the high rate of divorce and marital discords in Africa, especially among Nigerians, several reasons have been adduced as to why some
[Video] Nigeria 10-01-2017: Nnamdi Kanu and Today's Other News Highlights
This video highlights the top news updates in Nigeria as we saw it on Nigerian Bulletin on Tuesday, 10 January, 2017 Donald Trump Names Son-in-law As
How Osun pensioners are dying daily because of non-payment of their entitlements - retirees
- Recently, retirees in Osun state shocked Nigerians when they formed an internally displaced pensioners camp - The governor of the state, Rauf Aregbesola, reportedly accused
Most Read NewsView all posts
Fresh Fulani Herdsmen vs Farmers Clash in Taraba: 12 Killed, 80 Houses Razed
A fresh spate of violence has erupted in Lau LGA, Taraba state between Fulani herdsmen and Mummeye farmers, Vanguard reports. Pockets of attacks started last Friday
Britain will ‘abide by EU rules’ on trade deals: Hammond
Britain will continue to obey EU rules on negotiating trade deals as long as it remains a full-fledged member of the bloc, finance minister Philip
Trump: People in red states protest US President's immigration ban
Tens of thousands of Americans spent parts of their weekends protesting President Donald Trump's executive order to restrict people from seven Muslim-majority countries from entering
We Won't Allow Killing Of Christians To Continue – Trump
President Donald Trump has shown solidarity to Christians in the Middle East.In a tweet on Sunday, Trump tweeted his disagreement with their alleged mass murder.He
Pupil killed as school building collapses in Benue
John Charles, Makurdi A seven-year- old pupil of Victory International Nursery and Primary School, Daudu in Guma Local Government Area of Benue state has died after
Trump, Australian PM in war of words – report
President Donald Trump ripped into his Australian counterpart during their call last week, reports said, castigating a refugee accord he later described on Twitter as
Most Watched Movies
Jezebel In Holy Land 2
They are daughters of Delilah seeking for who to destroy, stepping into the church to seek the down fall of pastors, they are into runs
The Checkmate Season 1
Starring; Yul Edochie, Eve Essien
Heart Of Darkness
Starring; Charles Nwachukwu, Chris Omenyi, Chigozie Okoye
Barakatu Unfaithful Wife
Barakatu Unfaithful Wife
Book Of Haragon 2
The solution to the deadly spiritual torment upon the land lies in the missing book of haragon. Will the book ever be retrieved? Find out...
Mr Ibu in Child Dedication 4
A young woman(Chika Ike)suffered alot with her kids due to the curse that was placed on her by her supposed husband(clem ohameze)one of her daughter
Post Your Comment below: >>