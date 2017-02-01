BBN: Miyonse, Soma and Efe up for eviction

By Anozie Egole

AFTER a week of excitement and a mock eviction which shook the housemates and brought some of them to tears, Big Brother Naija is set for the first real eviction come Sunday, February 5. The housemate with the least number of votes will be evicted from the house, cutting short the dream of winning N25 million and SUV.

On Monday night, BBN fans witnessed the first live nomination show. The housemates were each given 45 seconds to nominate two fellow housemates for possible eviction.

However, new housemates Bassey and Debbie-Rise were exempted from nominating and being nominated this week. After the housemates’ individual sessions with ‘Biggie’, it was revealed that Miyonse, Soma and Gifty got the most nominations from other housemates. Perhaps the most shocking move was when TBoss, Miyonse’s on and off ‘girlfriend’ put him up for nomination!

From L-R: *Miyonse, *Soma & Efe

Then the moment came when Biggie asked the head of house (HoH), CoCoIce to save one of the nominated housemates and replace with another. CoCoIce then proceeded to save Gifty and replaced her with Efe. The first eviction show holds on Sunday, February 5.