Iyanya, TMC to headline entrainment confab at Georgetown University

Cloudy Weather Report Ramallah, Palestine +4°C, Cloudy


Breaking News

Latest News

View more
what an officer did to young lady at police station in broad daylight (photos,video)

what an officer did to young lady at police station in broad daylight (photos,video)

The video of a young lady being flogged mercilessly inside a police station by a uniformed official has gone viral. A screenshot from the viral video The

read more 03/02/2017 01:25:00
"Demonic Manifestations"; See What Happened During Prayers In A Ugandan Church...

"Demonic Manifestations"; See What Happened During Prayers In A Ugandan Church...

Dramatic moment was witnessed during a recent church programme organized by Ugandan Pastor, Robert Kayanja of Miracle Centre Ministries -when different members started behaving unusually

read more 02/02/2017 13:24:00
10 most iconic cars of all time

10 most iconic cars of all time

The automotive history is one of the fastest developing ones, which is why the looks and features of different vehicles change so fast. New models

read more 02/02/2017 03:45:00
Wonders! Quran verses appear on baby's laps (photos)

Wonders! Quran verses appear on baby's laps (photos)

- A baby was born in Dagestan started showing Quranic verses on his body - People claimed it was a miracle - Thousands of people went to

read more 02/02/2017 04:21:00
Nigerians react to Lagos police plan to stop Tuface protest

Nigerians react to Lagos police plan to stop Tuface protest

The Nigerian Police Force (NPF) in Lagos has announced plans to stop the planned protest being organized by Nigerian musician, Tuface Idibia. The protest which has

read more 02/02/2017 05:11:00
The IPOB said Reverend Father Ejike Mbaka is poorly educated

The IPOB said Reverend Father Ejike Mbaka is poorly educated

- The Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) has condemned comments made by the renowned Roman Catholic priest Reverend Father Ejike Mbaka - The group said the

read more 02/02/2017 05:13:00


Worth Reading

"Demonic Manifestations"; See What Happened During Prayers In A Ugandan Church...

"Demonic Manifestations"; See What Happened During Prayers In A Ugandan Church...

Dramatic moment was witnessed during a recent church programme organized by Ugandan Pastor, Robert Kayanja of Miracle Centre Ministries -when different members started behaving unusually

read more 02/02/2017 13:24:00
Man Found Hanging On A Tree In An Apparent Suicide In Kano State. Graphic Photos

Man Found Hanging On A Tree In An Apparent Suicide In Kano State. Graphic Photos

A middle-aged man identified as Nura was found hung on a tree plant in Tsamiya village of Gezawa local government area of Kano state, according

read more 02/02/2017 13:20:00
See What This Girl Posted Online About The Guy She Loves And Her Sister-in-law..

See What This Girl Posted Online About The Guy She Loves And Her Sister-in-law..

She literally murdered English! The problem with this type of English is that it leaves the reader more confused than before.  The main question is what

read more 02/02/2017 08:05:00
Crazy!! 15 Most Ridiculous Pickup Lines Women Hate, Guys Read and Learn

Crazy!! 15 Most Ridiculous Pickup Lines Women Hate, Guys Read and Learn

Getting the opposite s ex with the right choice of words is a mysterious form of art that requires strategic planning and execution. Despite this, a

read more 02/02/2017 08:02:00

Columnists

View more

Africa

View more
Home | News |

Iyanya, TMC to headline entrainment confab at Georgetown University

By Benjamin Njoku

MAVIN records latest artiste, Iyanya and Temple Management Company will be headlining an entertainment panel at the Africa Business Conference, holding at the prestigious Georgetown University, Washington DC, USA.

The “Up 2 Something” crooner, who joined Mavin Records last year, will be joined  by Terfa Tilley-Gyado, Director of Communications, Temple Management Company, who will moderate  the entertainment and sports panel at the confab. Also joining them on the panel is Mr. Fela Oke, Head of Commercial at TMC.

The confab, which takes place tomorrow, will be hosted by Georgetown’s McDonough School of Business in conjunction with the African Studies Programme.

*Iyanya

Business leaders and investors

It’s themed; “Time for Ownership: The Future of Business and Governance in Africa.”

Expected to attract business leaders and investors from across the globe, the conference will take place at the Rafik B. Hariri building on the main campus of Georgetown University. A letter conveying the invitation was signed by Adeleke Adegbulugbe, Head Partnerships/ Georgetown Africa Business Conference, Georgetown University, Mcdonough School Of Business.

“Leveraging the internet and digital platforms, Afrobeats and Nigerian movies dominate continental airwaves and many diaspora playlists. What has been the development of the music and film industries across the continent? This panel will also discuss the potential of commercialization of sports,” Adegbulugbe said.

Also speaking, Femi Salawu, Media Executive, Temple Management Company, revealed that Iyanya and the TMC team left the country, Thursday for America, ahead of the confab.

He added that the singer will also leverage the opportunity to discuss with international partners. Currently in its second edition, organizers projected the Africa Business conference to bring together over 30 leaders from across Africa to discuss the developments of various industries – including banking, energy, healthcare, and entertainment.

Tags

No tags for this article

Post Your Comment below: >>
Disclaimer: Opinions expressed here are those of the writers and do not reflect those of Nigeriadailynews.com. Nigeriadailynews.com accepts no responsibility legal or otherwise for their accuracy of content. Please report any inappropriate content to us, and we will evaluate it as a matter of priority.
What's next
"Demonic Manifestations"; See What Happened During Prayers In A Ugandan Church...

"Demonic Manifestations"; See What Happened During Prayers In A Ugandan Church...

13 hours 36 minutes ago
Man Found Hanging On A Tree In An Apparent Suicide In Kano State. Graphic Photos

Man Found Hanging On A Tree In An Apparent Suicide In Kano State. Graphic Photos

13 hours 40 minutes ago
See What This Girl Posted Online About The Guy She Loves And Her Sister-in-law..

See What This Girl Posted Online About The Guy She Loves And Her Sister-in-law..

18 hours 55 minutes ago
Crazy!! 15 Most Ridiculous Pickup Lines Women Hate, Guys Read and Learn

Crazy!! 15 Most Ridiculous Pickup Lines Women Hate, Guys Read and Learn

18 hours 58 minutes ago
8 Different Kisses And Their Hidden Meanings!

8 Different Kisses And Their Hidden Meanings!

19 hours 6 minutes ago
For Beginners: The Good Girl’s Guide to Rough S3x (18+)

For Beginners: The Good Girl’s Guide to Rough S3x (18+)

19 hours 10 minutes ago
Do You Guys Know That Rough S3x Can Break Your Manh00d?

Do You Guys Know That Rough S3x Can Break Your Manh00d?

19 hours 15 minutes ago
Man High On Cocaine Spotted Casually Strolling The Streets While On FIRE. Photos

Man High On Cocaine Spotted Casually Strolling The Streets While On FIRE. Photos

19 hours 20 minutes ago
4-Year-Old Boy Miraculously Saved After Being Involved In A Fatal Accident. Photos

4-Year-Old Boy Miraculously Saved After Being Involved In A Fatal Accident. Photos

19 hours 24 minutes ago
Choir Teacher Arrested After Exposing Her Private Part In Front Of Underaged Students. Photos

Choir Teacher Arrested After Exposing Her Private Part In Front Of Underaged Students. Photos

19 hours 27 minutes ago
Indian Guy Kills African Girl After A Fight In His Apartment. Graphic Photos/Video

Indian Guy Kills African Girl After A Fight In His Apartment. Graphic Photos/Video

19 hours 31 minutes ago
Shocker! Snake Gets Stuck In Woman's Stretched Earlobe. See Photos

Shocker! Snake Gets Stuck In Woman's Stretched Earlobe. See Photos

19 hours 35 minutes ago
Obiano vs Okorocha: Okorocha should keep quiet when serious govs are talking — Obiano

Obiano vs Okorocha: Okorocha should keep quiet when serious govs are talking — Obiano

21 hours 52 minutes ago
RECESSION: Foreign investment inflow down by $4.5bn in 2016

RECESSION: Foreign investment inflow down by $4.5bn in 2016

22 hours 1 minute ago
Stockbroker in N4.8bn share scam, remanded in Ikoyi prison

Stockbroker in N4.8bn share scam, remanded in Ikoyi prison

22 hours 7 minutes ago
Women Spark Outrage After Removing Their Bikini Tops On A Crowded Beach. Photos

Women Spark Outrage After Removing Their Bikini Tops On A Crowded Beach. Photos

01/02/2017 11:46:00
See 5 Shocking Reasons Why You Shouldn’t Shave Off Your Pub!c Hair

See 5 Shocking Reasons Why You Shouldn’t Shave Off Your Pub!c Hair

01/02/2017 10:26:00
Must Read : A Story of S3x and Scam: Check Out the ‘Lucrative’ Offers of Lagos Sugar Mummies

Must Read : A Story of S3x and Scam: Check Out the ‘Lucrative’ Offers of Lagos Sugar Mummies

01/02/2017 10:24:00
This Vitamin is Proven to Reduce Anxiety!

This Vitamin is Proven to Reduce Anxiety!

01/02/2017 10:22:00
Unbelievable!! Kill Sinus Infection Within Minutes, With What You Have In Your Kitchen!

Unbelievable!! Kill Sinus Infection Within Minutes, With What You Have In Your Kitchen!

01/02/2017 10:20:00
MUST READ : You Will Never Eat Suya Without Vegetables After Seen This

MUST READ : You Will Never Eat Suya Without Vegetables After Seen This

01/02/2017 10:18:00
EFCC Arraigns Former MTN Staff for Forgery. Photo

EFCC Arraigns Former MTN Staff for Forgery. Photo

01/02/2017 10:15:00
Gunman Follows Bride And Groom To Wedding, Opens Fire Inside Church. Photos

Gunman Follows Bride And Groom To Wedding, Opens Fire Inside Church. Photos

01/02/2017 10:12:00
Newly-Wedded Lady Dies Hours After Giving Birth To A Bouncing Baby. Photos

Newly-Wedded Lady Dies Hours After Giving Birth To A Bouncing Baby. Photos

01/02/2017 10:08:00

About the Author:

Related Articles

0 News 02/02/2017 22:19:00 Xiao Jianhua: Stocks linked to missing China billionaire plunge in Shanghai

Xiao Jianhua: Stocks linked to missing China billionaire plunge in Shanghai

Stocks linked to missing Chinese billionaire Xiao Jianhua tumbled Friday as investors ignored a statement saying business at his vast empire was “normal” following reports

0 News 02/02/2017 22:25:00 Benjamin Netanyahu: White House says new Israeli settlements 'may not be helpful'

Benjamin Netanyahu: White House says new Israeli settlements 'may not be helpful'

The White House said building new Israeli settlements or expanding existing ones "may not be helpful" in securing Middle East peace. "While we don't believe the

0 News 02/02/2017 22:58:00 Goodluck Jonathan: Ex-President advises Buhari on how to end Niger Delta, Southern Kaduna crisis

Goodluck Jonathan: Ex-President advises Buhari on how to end Niger Delta, Southern Kaduna crisis

Former President Goodluck Jonathan has said that the solution to the Niger Delta crisis is contained in the report submitted by members of the 2014

Most Watched Videos

View all posts
0 Videos 18/01/2017 07:31:00 Fuel subsidy fraud suspect Opeyemi Ajuyah dies

Fuel subsidy fraud suspect Opeyemi Ajuyah dies

- A fuel subsidy suspect, Opeyemi Ajuyah, who was facing an eight-count amended charge before an Ikeja High Court over allegation of N1.1 billion fuel

0 Videos 20/01/2017 04:29:00 Donald Trump asks 50 Obama appointees to stay on

Donald Trump asks 50 Obama appointees to stay on

- The United States of America President-elect Donald Trump has asked roughly 50 Obama appointees to remain in their posts - Trump says the move is

0 Videos 12/01/2017 01:24:00 Four female bombers crossing from Nigeria to Cameroon were killed by local security operatives

Four female bombers crossing from Nigeria to Cameroon were killed by local security operatives

- Four women crossing from Nigeria to Cameroon were killed - The women were suspected to be terrorists possible fleeing Sambisa Since Boko Haram terrorists were dislodged

0 Videos 12/01/2017 06:21:00 Fayose's aides in court for stealing $50,000

Fayose's aides in court for stealing $50,000

- Ekiti state police have arraigned two aides of Governor Ayo Fayose and one other person for allegedly stealing - The alleged stolen money is $50,000

0 Videos 10/01/2017 07:54:00 This is the only way we can stop fight for Biafra – IPOB tells Buhari

This is the only way we can stop fight for Biafra – IPOB tells Buhari

The Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) has asked President Muhammadu Buhari to kill the over 70 million Igbos in Nigeria as this is the only

0 Videos 12/01/2017 07:09:00 Main symptoms of stomach cancer

Main symptoms of stomach cancer

Stomach cancer is one of the most common diseases in oncology. Stomach cancer ranks second, after lung cancer, in mortality from cancer: 15% males and

Most Read News

View all posts
0 News 30/01/2017 05:06:00 How FG Plans To Jail Apostle Suleman, Oyedepo in Kuje Prison – Fayose Reveals Buhari's Mission

How FG Plans To Jail Apostle Suleman, Oyedepo in Kuje Prison – Fayose Reveals Buhari's Mission

Ekiti State Governor, Ayodele Fayose has described the alleged attempt to detain the two clerics as “a development that could plunge Nigeria into religious crisis.”He

0 News 02/02/2017 06:58:00 REVEALED: 9 effective ways of catching your cheating partner

REVEALED: 9 effective ways of catching your cheating partner

Being in an abusive relationship is not the only thing that saps one of strength and happiness. Having a partner who is insensitive to your

0 News 28/01/2017 09:06:00 Fuel Scarcity: Sokoto govt to sell petrol to motorists

Fuel Scarcity: Sokoto govt to sell petrol to motorists

The Sokoto State Government says it plans to commence the sale of one million litres of petrol to motorists weekly to stabilise the fuel supply

0 News 28/01/2017 18:46:00 Ondo assembly crisis: I’m still speaker, says Akindele

Ondo assembly crisis: I’m still speaker, says Akindele

Peter Dada Less than 24 hours after her reported suspension, the embattled Speaker of the Ondo State House of Assembly, Mrs. Jumoke Akindele, declared that she

0 News 29/01/2017 10:32:00 Kano man slaps taxi driver to coma for spreading ‘Buhari is dead’ rumours

Kano man slaps taxi driver to coma for spreading ‘Buhari is dead’ rumours

A man who hails from Kano state, Usman Bukar, 41, has slapped a taxi driver to coma in Delta state for spreading “Buhari is dead

0 News 31/01/2017 01:07:00 Officers held as Customs seize 661 riffles in Lagos

Officers held as Customs seize 661 riffles in Lagos

Samson Folarin The Federal Operations Unit, Zone A of the Nigeria Customs Service, has intercepted a container loaded with 49 boxes of 661 pump-action rifles along

Most Watched Movies

0 Movies 24/08/2016 13:11:00 Girls At War Season 2

Girls At War Season 2

This highly comical movie encapsulates a very gripping family drama laced with a beautiful suspense.In this movie,an enormous family complication has interestingly found its way

0 Movies 26/04/2016 11:19:00 Game Of Romance

Game Of Romance

Jim swore to marry a rich lady no matter what,in the quest of realizing his dreams he hurts several women,later he met Charlene who possessed

0 Movies 29/07/2016 12:03:00 LADY BIANCA

LADY BIANCA

Starring: Liz Benson

0 Movies 10/08/2016 10:22:00 Barakatu Unfaithful Wife

Barakatu Unfaithful Wife

Barakatu Unfaithful Wife

0 Movies 28/06/2016 12:43:00 College Girls Are Back 4

College Girls Are Back 4

Starring; Chinyere Wilfred, Harry B, Kelvin Books

0 Movies 24/08/2016 13:37:00 Mercy Johnson The Area Girl

Mercy Johnson The Area Girl

Starring; Mercy Johnson