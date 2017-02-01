Iyanya, TMC to headline entrainment confab at Georgetown University

By Benjamin Njoku
MAVIN records latest artiste, Iyanya and Temple Management Company will be headlining an entertainment panel at the Africa Business Conference, holding at the prestigious Georgetown University, Washington DC, USA.
The “Up 2 Something” crooner, who joined Mavin Records last year, will be joined by Terfa Tilley-Gyado, Director of Communications, Temple Management Company, who will moderate the entertainment and sports panel at the confab. Also joining them on the panel is Mr. Fela Oke, Head of Commercial at TMC.
The confab, which takes place tomorrow, will be hosted by Georgetown’s McDonough School of Business in conjunction with the African Studies Programme.
*Iyanya
Business leaders and investors
It’s themed; “Time for Ownership: The Future of Business and Governance in Africa.”
Expected to attract business leaders and investors from across the globe, the conference will take place at the Rafik B. Hariri building on the main campus of Georgetown University. A letter conveying the invitation was signed by Adeleke Adegbulugbe, Head Partnerships/ Georgetown Africa Business Conference, Georgetown University, Mcdonough School Of Business.
“Leveraging the internet and digital platforms, Afrobeats and Nigerian movies dominate continental airwaves and many diaspora playlists. What has been the development of the music and film industries across the continent? This panel will also discuss the potential of commercialization of sports,” Adegbulugbe said.
Also speaking, Femi Salawu, Media Executive, Temple Management Company, revealed that Iyanya and the TMC team left the country, Thursday for America, ahead of the confab.
He added that the singer will also leverage the opportunity to discuss with international partners. Currently in its second edition, organizers projected the Africa Business conference to bring together over 30 leaders from across Africa to discuss the developments of various industries – including banking, energy, healthcare, and entertainment.
