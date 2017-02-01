Libel: Ekiti Assembly fights back, orders Fayemi to appear before it

By Rotimi Ojomoyela
Ado-Ekiti—In what appeared like a reprisal to the libel suit and claim of damages of N3 billion against a member of the state House of Assembly, Samuel Omotosho by former governor of the state and current Minister of Solid Minerals and Steel Development, Dr. Kayode Fayemi, the House has threatened to issue a warrant of arrest on Fayemi should he fail to honour their third invitation on Februrary 7.
Fayemi had sued Samuel Omotosho and Lere Olayinka in a Federal High Court Abuja, for alleging that he donated N1.5 billion to President Mohammed Buhari’s campaign and siphoned the state’s money to build a university in Ghana among others.
Describing Fayemi’s libel suit against him and Olayinka as comic, Hon. Omotosho said: “ The idea of going to court and looking for damages against myself and Lere Olayinka is a diversionary tactics.
”The former Governor of Ekiti State, Dr. John Kayode Fayemi is actually playing to the gallery. We have serious allegations of financial misappropriation against him, miaspllication of funds, and fraudulent mal-practices while he was the governor of Ekiti State.
“He was accused of diverting local government funds, contracts splitting and diverting the SUBEB counter-part funding of about N850 million which has actually led to the blacklisting of Ekiti State in the funding for almost four years now.
“The local contractors that did their projects half-way are unable to get their payment. No serious state would keep quiet on this and that is why the state Assembly has been inviting former Governor Fayemi to come and explain what actually led to that siphoning of the said SUBEB fund.
“The House sat today, (February 2, 2016) again and passed a resolution inviting Dr. John Kayode Fayemi for the third time. We expect him to turn up on February 7, 2017 to come and explain himself and his roles on various allegations of corruption against him while he was Governor of Ekiti State.”
Related Articles
Xiao Jianhua: Stocks linked to missing China billionaire plunge in Shanghai
Stocks linked to missing Chinese billionaire Xiao Jianhua tumbled Friday as investors ignored a statement saying business at his vast empire was “normal” following reports
Benjamin Netanyahu: White House says new Israeli settlements 'may not be helpful'
The White House said building new Israeli settlements or expanding existing ones "may not be helpful" in securing Middle East peace. "While we don't believe the
Goodluck Jonathan: Ex-President advises Buhari on how to end Niger Delta, Southern Kaduna crisis
Former President Goodluck Jonathan has said that the solution to the Niger Delta crisis is contained in the report submitted by members of the 2014
Most Watched VideosView all posts
Agatu community lost 3,920 to herdsmen attacks in four year- Inalegwu
- 3, 920 persons have lost their lives in the bloody crises between Agatu farmers and Fulani herdsmen in Agatu local government area of Benue
20 Best House Of Craze Skit Compilation
20 Best House Of Craze Skit Compilation
Muslim women hail Army for routing out Boko Haram
- A Muslim women organisation has commended the Nigerian Army for crushing the Boko Haram - The group urged the federal government to find a lasting
Saudi Arabian military meets with Nigeria's security chief over terrorism (photos)
- The Nigerian military have been receiving international commendations since it successfully routed out Boko Haram from the Sambisa forest - The Saudi team, a seven-man
Trump Inauguration: 7 memorable speeches in American history
Today, January 20, is a day many Americans will not forget. Donald J Trump against all odds is to be sworn in as the 45th
VIDEO: Auditor General’s damning report on Uganda’s sh6.5 trillion liabilities
VIDEO: The Office of the Auditor General has released a shocking report on Uganda’s financial stand, putting the country’s liabilities at sh 6.5 trillion. According to
Most Read NewsView all posts
Ekiti state approves salary for doctors
Ekiti state has approved the payment of Consolidated Medical Salary Structure (CONMESS) to medical doctors on its payroll. This was the outcome of a meeting held
83 Nigerians Deported From UK
The United Kingdom has deported 83 Nigerians who are expected to arrive today.The deportees are people whose papers have expired and prisoners whose jail terms
Governor El-Rufai discloses causes of Southern Kaduna crises
- Governor Nasir El Rufai warns perpetrators of the Southern Kaduna violence that they will be punished - El Rufai says his administration inherited three main
Fitness and Weight Loss: Weight-Loss Motivation: 13 ways to stay on track
HAVE LOTS OF SEX First off, it's pretty damn fun. But it can also keep you on the slim track. Having an orgasm releases the same endorphins in
Italian police arrest Mafia boss’ daughters in raid
Italian Police arrested two daughters and a daughter-in-law of a powerful mafia boss in a dawn raid Thursday that netted a total of 31 suspected
Independent marketers threaten to stop lifting fuel this week
Sunday Aborisade The over 3, 000 fuel dealers in the South-West geopolitical zone of the country under the aegis of the Independent Petroleum Marketers Association of
Most Watched Movies
4 Brothers Season 2
This movie is poignant and thought provoking offering a solidly crafted, well acted and a must see experience for the audience.In the movie, four blood
Jezebel In Holy Land
They are daughters of Delilah seeking for who to destroy, stepping into the church to seek the down fall of pastors, they are into runs
Jezebel In Holy Land 3
They are daughters of Delilah seeking for who to destroy, stepping into the church to seek the down fall of pastors, they are into runs
Game Of Romance
Jim swore to marry a rich lady no matter what,in the quest of realizing his dreams he hurts several women,later he met Charlene who possessed
Tears of Sacrifice 2
Now showing on Nollywood Picturestv is this magnificent romance that plays on every emotion. The relationship between Mary (Monalisa Chinda)a young beautiful lady and Desmond(Jim
Post Your Comment below: >>