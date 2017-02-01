Libel: Ekiti Assembly fights back, orders Fayemi to appear before it

By Rotimi Ojomoyela

Ado-Ekiti—In what appeared like a reprisal to the libel suit and claim of damages of N3 billion against a member of the state House of Assembly, Samuel Omotosho by former governor of the state and current Minister of Solid Minerals and Steel Development, Dr. Kayode Fayemi, the House has threatened to issue a warrant of arrest on Fayemi should he fail to honour their third invitation on Februrary 7.

Fayemi had sued Samuel Omotosho and Lere Olayinka in a Federal High Court Abuja, for alleging that he donated N1.5 billion to President Mohammed Buhari’s campaign and siphoned the state’s money to build a university in Ghana among others.

Describing Fayemi’s libel suit against him and Olayinka as comic, Hon. Omotosho said: “ The idea of going to court and looking for damages against myself and Lere Olayinka is a diversionary tactics.

”The former Governor of Ekiti State, Dr. John Kayode Fayemi is actually playing to the gallery. We have serious allegations of financial misappropriation against him, miaspllication of funds, and fraudulent mal-practices while he was the governor of Ekiti State.

“He was accused of diverting local government funds, contracts splitting and diverting the SUBEB counter-part funding of about N850 million which has actually led to the blacklisting of Ekiti State in the funding for almost four years now.

“The local contractors that did their projects half-way are unable to get their payment. No serious state would keep quiet on this and that is why the state Assembly has been inviting former Governor Fayemi to come and explain what actually led to that siphoning of the said SUBEB fund.

“The House sat today, (February 2, 2016) again and passed a resolution inviting Dr. John Kayode Fayemi for the third time. We expect him to turn up on February 7, 2017 to come and explain himself and his roles on various allegations of corruption against him while he was Governor of Ekiti State.”