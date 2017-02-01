NNPC Reveals How Nigerians Make Crude Oil Deals At Transcorp Hilton Rooms

Cloudy Weather Report Ramallah, Palestine +4°C, Cloudy


what an officer did to young lady at police station in broad daylight (photos,video)

what an officer did to young lady at police station in broad daylight (photos,video)

The video of a young lady being flogged mercilessly inside a police station by a uniformed official has gone viral.

read more 03/02/2017 01:25:00
"Demonic Manifestations"; See What Happened During Prayers In A Ugandan Church...

"Demonic Manifestations"; See What Happened During Prayers In A Ugandan Church...

Dramatic moment was witnessed during a recent church programme organized by Ugandan Pastor, Robert Kayanja of Miracle Centre Ministries -when different members started behaving unusually

read more 02/02/2017 13:24:00
10 most iconic cars of all time

10 most iconic cars of all time

The automotive history is one of the fastest developing ones, which is why the looks and features of different vehicles change so fast.

read more 02/02/2017 03:45:00
Wonders! Quran verses appear on baby's laps (photos)

Wonders! Quran verses appear on baby's laps (photos)

- A baby was born in Dagestan started showing Quranic verses on his body - People claimed it was a miracle - Thousands of people went to

read more 02/02/2017 04:21:00
Nigerians react to Lagos police plan to stop Tuface protest

Nigerians react to Lagos police plan to stop Tuface protest

The Nigerian Police Force (NPF) in Lagos has announced plans to stop the planned protest being organized by Nigerian musician, Tuface Idibia.

read more 02/02/2017 05:11:00
The IPOB said Reverend Father Ejike Mbaka is poorly educated

The IPOB said Reverend Father Ejike Mbaka is poorly educated

- The Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) has condemned comments made by the renowned Roman Catholic priest Reverend Father Ejike Mbaka - The group said the

read more 02/02/2017 05:13:00


"Demonic Manifestations"; See What Happened During Prayers In A Ugandan Church...

"Demonic Manifestations"; See What Happened During Prayers In A Ugandan Church...

Dramatic moment was witnessed during a recent church programme organized by Ugandan Pastor, Robert Kayanja of Miracle Centre Ministries -when different members started behaving unusually

read more 02/02/2017 13:24:00
Man Found Hanging On A Tree In An Apparent Suicide In Kano State. Graphic Photos

Man Found Hanging On A Tree In An Apparent Suicide In Kano State. Graphic Photos

A middle-aged man identified as Nura was found hung on a tree plant in Tsamiya village of Gezawa local government area of Kano state, according

read more 02/02/2017 13:20:00
See What This Girl Posted Online About The Guy She Loves And Her Sister-in-law..

See What This Girl Posted Online About The Guy She Loves And Her Sister-in-law..

She literally murdered English! The problem with this type of English is that it leaves the reader more confused than before.  The main question is what

read more 02/02/2017 08:05:00
Crazy!! 15 Most Ridiculous Pickup Lines Women Hate, Guys Read and Learn

Crazy!! 15 Most Ridiculous Pickup Lines Women Hate, Guys Read and Learn

Getting the opposite s ex with the right choice of words is a mysterious form of art that requires strategic planning and execution. Despite this, a

read more 02/02/2017 08:02:00

NNPC Reveals How Nigerians Make Crude Oil Deals At Transcorp Hilton Rooms

The Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) has raised alarm over fraudsters who parade themselves as representatives of the corporation to sell crude oil to them.

NNPC said the activities of these swindlers have become pervasive to the extent that people are making oil and gas transactions in their rooms in “Nicon Hilton” (now Transcorp, a popular Abuja hotel).

‎NNPC’s Group General Manager (GGM), Crude Oil Marketing Division (COMD), Mele Kyari handed the warning in Abuja on Thursday at the opening of bids for the Direct Sale and Direct Purchase (DSDP) of crude oil-a system NNPC uses to swap crude for fuel.

nnnpc.jpeg

“You don’t do it (sell crude oil) in Nicon Hilton, that is what is happening now. People selling crude oil in their rooms in Hilton and at the end of the day they end up collecting $50,000 or $100,000 from very gullible people and they vanish. They tell them they will collect $50,000 and give it to NNPC as processing fee, there is nothing like processing fee,” Kyari said.

“Anybody who brings a sheet of paper and says he has crude oil, it’s not true. Crude oil is not colanut, those who know (about crude) know where to find it, it is on electronic platform, anybody can see it,” he added.

Kyari said the corporation does not have any agent in Nigeria apart from its London-based subsidiary company Duke Oil involved in crude oil transaction.

“For the avoidance of doubt, NNPC does not allocate off spec crude. There is nothing like off spec crude which is what you see in many documents flying around. NNPC does not participate in spot allocation and we don’t have cargo agreement” he said.

