Boko Haram: Nigerian Army Arrests Terrorist Who Sneaks Suicide Bombers Into Borno

Nigerian Army has arrested a number of suspects during recent operations including aBoko Haram terrorist who specialised in sneaking in underage suicide bombers into Maiduguri, the Borno State

The Theatre Commander of Operation Lafiya Dole, Leo Irabor disclosed this on Thursday while addressing journalists in Maiduguri.

"In Shehuri area, a suspect who sneaks in suicide bombers into Maiduguri was arrested. One Ayuba who claimed to be a Malian was arrested at Dikwa, while eight other suspects were also arrested," he said.

"In Dikwa, a 56-year-old Boko Haram Amir was arrested. One Abur was also nabbed at military checkpoint in Munguno. He engaged in the supply of food and fuel to Boko Haram.

"Seven cattle rustlers were arrested in Monguno, while 34 cows were recovered from them," he added.

He further said 3,332 suspected Boko Haram members are currently under screening to ascertain if they are indeed members of the group. Among them are 17 Chadians and nine Nigeriens and 17 Chadians arrested in Damasak.

The theatre commander also told journalists that four insurgents surrendered in Monguno.