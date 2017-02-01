Boko Haram: Nigerian Army Arrests Terrorist Who Sneaks Suicide Bombers Into Borno

Nigerian Army has arrested a number of suspects during recent operations including aBoko Haram terrorist who specialised in sneaking in underage suicide bombers into Maiduguri, the Borno State
The Theatre Commander of Operation Lafiya Dole, Leo Irabor disclosed this on Thursday while addressing journalists in Maiduguri.
"In Shehuri area, a suspect who sneaks in suicide bombers into Maiduguri was arrested. One Ayuba who claimed to be a Malian was arrested at Dikwa, while eight other suspects were also arrested," he said.
"In Dikwa, a 56-year-old Boko Haram Amir was arrested. One Abur was also nabbed at military checkpoint in Munguno. He engaged in the supply of food and fuel to Boko Haram.
"Seven cattle rustlers were arrested in Monguno, while 34 cows were recovered from them," he added.
He further said 3,332 suspected Boko Haram members are currently under screening to ascertain if they are indeed members of the group. Among them are 17 Chadians and nine Nigeriens and 17 Chadians arrested in Damasak.
The theatre commander also told journalists that four insurgents surrendered in Monguno.
Related Articles
Xiao Jianhua: Stocks linked to missing China billionaire plunge in Shanghai
Stocks linked to missing Chinese billionaire Xiao Jianhua tumbled Friday as investors ignored a statement saying business at his vast empire was “normal” following reports
Benjamin Netanyahu: White House says new Israeli settlements 'may not be helpful'
The White House said building new Israeli settlements or expanding existing ones "may not be helpful" in securing Middle East peace. "While we don't believe the
Goodluck Jonathan: Ex-President advises Buhari on how to end Niger Delta, Southern Kaduna crisis
Former President Goodluck Jonathan has said that the solution to the Niger Delta crisis is contained in the report submitted by members of the 2014
Most Watched VideosView all posts
5 Truly Shocking And Horrifying Moments Caught on Camera
5 Truly Shocking And Horrifying Moments Caught on Camera
Oil Mogul Ifeanyi Ubah DISQUALIFIES beauty contestants
- Nnewi town was robbed of a beauty queen after contestants failed to answer question fielded by sponsor of the event - The contestants did not
Man Gets Stuck During The Act With Married Woman
A Kamba witchdoctor who is currently stationed in Kisii town has yet again helped nab an adulterous couple that was doing the act in one
Ben Bruce Lists Jonathan's Achievements, Promises To Assist Buhari's Govt
Senator representing Bayelsa east senatorial district, Ben Murray Bruce in a new video has praised the administration of Ex-President Goodluck Jonathan for various infrastructural development. The
Four female bombers crossing from Nigeria to Cameroon were killed by local security operatives
- Four women crossing from Nigeria to Cameroon were killed - The women were suspected to be terrorists possible fleeing Sambisa Since Boko Haram terrorists were dislodged
Southern Kaduna Killings: Christians marked 'National Mourning Day'
- Millions of Christians in Kaduna observed a mourning day over the ongoing killings in southern Kaduna - On Sunday 8, the Christians, all dressed in
Most Read NewsView all posts
Dotman: 'Escobar' ft Davido [Video]
With 'Akube' still owning the airwaves, U&I Music is yet again proud to present 'Escobar' by Dotman. He features arguably Africa’s number one music export
MIT designed a cubicle that comes down from the ceiling for Google's open offices
But since there are no cubicles, it can be hard to find a quiet space to get work done or to conduct important phone calls. To
Blame Nigeria for my aging, Omokri shows off gray hairs (Photos)
Reno Omokri, former aide to ex-president Goodluck Jonathan has grown some premature grey hairs and has blamed Nigeria for it.Omokri shows of his heat haircut,
BBN: Miyonse, Soma and Efe up for eviction
By Anozie Egole AFTER a week of excitement and a mock eviction which shook the housemates and brought some of them to tears, Big Brother Naija
Tesla: Short sellers are piling into company
Short sellers are setting their sights on Tesla. Data compiled by S3 Partners shows short interest now makes up more than 35% of the float, or
Leadership crisis: Police seal Ondo Assembly
Peter Dada, Akure The Ondo State Police Command has sealed off the state’s House of Assembly Complex on Monday morning due to leadership crisis in the
Most Watched Movies
Book Of Haragon
The solution to the deadly spiritual torment upon the land lies in the missing book of haragon. Will the book ever be retrieved? Find out...
Dangerous Models 2
Nollywood Wonder offers you this nollywood movies 2016 latest full movies about Natasha and her flat mate are all ladies from a village who come
Game Of Romance
Jim swore to marry a rich lady no matter what,in the quest of realizing his dreams he hurts several women,later he met Charlene who possessed
Crazy Sex Passion
This is a story of lust, betrayal and deceit. What would make a mother run away with her daughter's fiancee?. Enjoy this intriguing story. Starring; Kanayo
Barakatu Unfaithful Wife
Barakatu Unfaithful Wife
Blind Lovers 2
About a young girl that was frustrated and angry at her mother,blames her for her blindness.because of this she was always angry with everybody then
Post Your Comment below: >>