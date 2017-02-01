Why I Don't Wear Uniform Since Buhari Appointed Me - Customs Boss, Hammed Ali

Comptroller General of the Nigeria Customs, Retired Colonel Hameed Ali has explained reasons why he has not been wearing the official uniform of the Customs since his appointment by President Muhammadu Buhari in 2015.

The Customs boss told the Senate Committee on Customs and Excise Duties on Thursday that tradition does not permit him to wear paramilitary uniform as a retired Colonel.

His defense prompted a stage walked out by member of the Senate Committee when Senator Dino Melaye gave an instance of ‎retired General of the Nigerian Army, Halidu Hannaniya, who wore the uniform of the Federal Road Safety Corps when he emerged as the Corps Marshal.

But Ali again maintained his stand that as a former military personnel, tradition does not permit him to wear para military uniform, arguing that Hannaniya made a mistake.

TRENDING: Senator Obinna Ogba Angrily Walks Out On Customs Boss, Ali Over Failure To Wear Uniform