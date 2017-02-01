Why I Don't Wear Uniform Since Buhari Appointed Me - Customs Boss, Hammed Ali

Cloudy Weather Report Ramallah, Palestine +4°C, Cloudy


what an officer did to young lady at police station in broad daylight (photos,video)

The video of a young lady being flogged mercilessly inside a police station by a uniformed official has gone viral. A screenshot from the viral video The

read more 03/02/2017 01:25:00
"Demonic Manifestations"; See What Happened During Prayers In A Ugandan Church...

Dramatic moment was witnessed during a recent church programme organized by Ugandan Pastor, Robert Kayanja of Miracle Centre Ministries -when different members started behaving unusually

read more 02/02/2017 13:24:00
10 most iconic cars of all time

The automotive history is one of the fastest developing ones, which is why the looks and features of different vehicles change so fast. New models

read more 02/02/2017 03:45:00
Wonders! Quran verses appear on baby's laps (photos)

- A baby was born in Dagestan started showing Quranic verses on his body - People claimed it was a miracle - Thousands of people went to

read more 02/02/2017 04:21:00
Nigerians react to Lagos police plan to stop Tuface protest

The Nigerian Police Force (NPF) in Lagos has announced plans to stop the planned protest being organized by Nigerian musician, Tuface Idibia. The protest which has

read more 02/02/2017 05:11:00
The IPOB said Reverend Father Ejike Mbaka is poorly educated

- The Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) has condemned comments made by the renowned Roman Catholic priest Reverend Father Ejike Mbaka - The group said the

read more 02/02/2017 05:13:00


"Demonic Manifestations"; See What Happened During Prayers In A Ugandan Church...

Dramatic moment was witnessed during a recent church programme organized by Ugandan Pastor, Robert Kayanja of Miracle Centre Ministries -when different members started behaving unusually

read more 02/02/2017 13:24:00
Man Found Hanging On A Tree In An Apparent Suicide In Kano State. Graphic Photos

A middle-aged man identified as Nura was found hung on a tree plant in Tsamiya village of Gezawa local government area of Kano state, according

read more 02/02/2017 13:20:00
See What This Girl Posted Online About The Guy She Loves And Her Sister-in-law..

She literally murdered English! The problem with this type of English is that it leaves the reader more confused than before.  The main question is what

read more 02/02/2017 08:05:00
Crazy!! 15 Most Ridiculous Pickup Lines Women Hate, Guys Read and Learn

Getting the opposite s ex with the right choice of words is a mysterious form of art that requires strategic planning and execution. Despite this, a

read more 02/02/2017 08:02:00

Why I Don't Wear Uniform Since Buhari Appointed Me - Customs Boss, Hammed Ali

Comptroller General of the Nigeria Customs, Retired Colonel Hameed Ali has explained reasons why he has not been wearing the official uniform of the Customs since his appointment by President Muhammadu Buhari in 2015.

The Customs boss told the Senate Committee on Customs and Excise Duties on Thursday that tradition does not permit him to wear paramilitary uniform as a retired Colonel.

hammed Alli Customs.JPG

His defense prompted a stage walked out by member of the Senate Committee when Senator Dino Melaye gave an instance of ‎retired General of the Nigerian Army, Halidu Hannaniya, who wore the uniform of the Federal Road Safety Corps when he emerged as the Corps Marshal.

But Ali again maintained his stand that as a former military personnel, tradition does not permit him to wear para military uniform, arguing that Hannaniya made a mistake.

TRENDING: Senator Obinna Ogba Angrily Walks Out On Customs Boss, Ali Over Failure To Wear Uniform

"Demonic Manifestations"; See What Happened During Prayers In A Ugandan Church...

13 hours 34 minutes ago
Man Found Hanging On A Tree In An Apparent Suicide In Kano State. Graphic Photos

13 hours 38 minutes ago
See What This Girl Posted Online About The Guy She Loves And Her Sister-in-law..

18 hours 53 minutes ago
Crazy!! 15 Most Ridiculous Pickup Lines Women Hate, Guys Read and Learn

18 hours 56 minutes ago
8 Different Kisses And Their Hidden Meanings!

19 hours 4 minutes ago
For Beginners: The Good Girl’s Guide to Rough S3x (18+)

19 hours 8 minutes ago
Do You Guys Know That Rough S3x Can Break Your Manh00d?

19 hours 13 minutes ago
Man High On Cocaine Spotted Casually Strolling The Streets While On FIRE. Photos

19 hours 18 minutes ago
4-Year-Old Boy Miraculously Saved After Being Involved In A Fatal Accident. Photos

19 hours 22 minutes ago
Choir Teacher Arrested After Exposing Her Private Part In Front Of Underaged Students. Photos

19 hours 25 minutes ago
Indian Guy Kills African Girl After A Fight In His Apartment. Graphic Photos/Video

19 hours 29 minutes ago
Shocker! Snake Gets Stuck In Woman's Stretched Earlobe. See Photos

19 hours 33 minutes ago
Obiano vs Okorocha: Okorocha should keep quiet when serious govs are talking — Obiano

21 hours 50 minutes ago
RECESSION: Foreign investment inflow down by $4.5bn in 2016

21 hours 59 minutes ago
Stockbroker in N4.8bn share scam, remanded in Ikoyi prison

22 hours 5 minutes ago
Women Spark Outrage After Removing Their Bikini Tops On A Crowded Beach. Photos

01/02/2017 11:46:00
See 5 Shocking Reasons Why You Shouldn’t Shave Off Your Pub!c Hair

01/02/2017 10:26:00
Must Read : A Story of S3x and Scam: Check Out the ‘Lucrative’ Offers of Lagos Sugar Mummies

01/02/2017 10:24:00
This Vitamin is Proven to Reduce Anxiety!

01/02/2017 10:22:00
Unbelievable!! Kill Sinus Infection Within Minutes, With What You Have In Your Kitchen!

01/02/2017 10:20:00
MUST READ : You Will Never Eat Suya Without Vegetables After Seen This

01/02/2017 10:18:00
EFCC Arraigns Former MTN Staff for Forgery. Photo

01/02/2017 10:15:00
Gunman Follows Bride And Groom To Wedding, Opens Fire Inside Church. Photos

01/02/2017 10:12:00
Newly-Wedded Lady Dies Hours After Giving Birth To A Bouncing Baby. Photos

01/02/2017 10:08:00

0 News 02/02/2017 22:19:00 Xiao Jianhua: Stocks linked to missing China billionaire plunge in Shanghai

Stocks linked to missing Chinese billionaire Xiao Jianhua tumbled Friday as investors ignored a statement saying business at his vast empire was “normal” following reports

0 News 02/02/2017 22:25:00 Benjamin Netanyahu: White House says new Israeli settlements 'may not be helpful'

The White House said building new Israeli settlements or expanding existing ones "may not be helpful" in securing Middle East peace. "While we don't believe the

0 News 02/02/2017 22:58:00 Goodluck Jonathan: Ex-President advises Buhari on how to end Niger Delta, Southern Kaduna crisis

Former President Goodluck Jonathan has said that the solution to the Niger Delta crisis is contained in the report submitted by members of the 2014

0 Videos 27/01/2017 03:10:00 3 soldiers dead as troops foil Boko Haram attack on military base

There was an exchange of gunfire on Wednesday night, January 25, in Borno as suspected Boko Haram terrorists descended on a military base to take

0 Videos 07/01/2017 01:27:00 Ben Bruce Lists Jonathan's Achievements, Promises To Assist Buhari's Govt

Senator representing Bayelsa east senatorial district, Ben Murray Bruce in a new video has praised the administration of Ex-President Goodluck Jonathan for various infrastructural development. The

0 Videos 12/01/2017 01:43:00 How Adeboye can return as RCCG General Overseer

Pastor Enoch Adeboye can return as the General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG) if the church’s Governing Council says so. Pastor Adeboye Recall

0 Videos 20/01/2017 04:28:00 Nnamdi Kanu's lawyer breathes FIRE, says police has no right to stop Trump's rally

- A lawyer representing the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra Nnamdi Kanu Has said that his client's safety is paramount - The lawyer also

0 Videos 10/01/2017 08:15:00 Protesters occupy House of Assembly over herdsmen attacks

- Victims of herdsmen attacks in Benue state have urged the state House of Assembly to pass the open grazing prohibition bill - The bill was

0 Videos 02/02/2017 05:37:00 Renewed attacks by communities will further escalate crisis in Southern Kaduna - DSS

- The Department of State Security Service (DSS) says that reprisal killings frustrating Southern Kaduna peace efforts - The security agency affirms that the renewed attacks

0 News 31/01/2017 02:37:00 Pandemonium as Boko Haram bomber strikes mosque kills scores of Muslims

A suspected Boko Haram bomber has reportedly attacked a group of Muslims having their early morning prayers at a mosque opposite the University of Maiduguri. A

0 News 01/02/2017 04:22:00 Pharrell Williams and wife Helen welcome triplets

Pharrell Williams and wife, Helen Laschanh welcomed triplets earlier in January.According to Vanity Fair, Williams’s rep declined to provide the babies’ names or sexes, but

0 News 28/01/2017 08:32:00 Bauchi Govt. displeased with contractor’s poor handling of Hanafari road project

The Bauchi State Government on Saturday expressed dismay over the poor performance of AZCO Engineering Company Ltd. constructing Hanafari-Jarara-G/Babani-S/Kafi-Mashema road in Jama’are Local Government Area

0 News 27/01/2017 22:16:00 Sugabelly Again Calls Out Kogi APC LG Chairman Candidate For Alleged Rape

Nigerian blogger, Sugabelly, has called out APC LG Chairman candidate for alleged rape.

0 News 31/01/2017 08:10:00 5 reasons your business’ll likely not make you wealthy

Being an entrepreneur is not for fun or passion. You want to make money and get rich over time. This is a key reason why

0 News 27/01/2017 09:30:00 Relationship Tips: Questions to ask before dating a work colleague

Because professionals spend most of their time together, it is not abnormal to hear of colleagues falling in love with each other. Before acting on that

0 Movies 26/04/2016 11:14:00 Game Of Romance 2

Jim swore to marry a rich lady no matter what,in the quest of realizing his dreams he hurts several women,later he met Charlene who possessed

0 Movies 13/06/2016 10:29:00 Quest For Riches 8

Tobe whose eye was so blinded by his quest for wealth. His Anger and wrath took him to dangerous place where he even had to

0 Movies 24/08/2016 12:55:00 Crying Without Tears

Starring; Van Vicker, Mercy Johnson

0 Movies 19/04/2016 08:35:00 African Magic

Tony sold his wife’s soul to the devil to become rich and when the need for them to have children came, it was discovered that

0 Movies 03/06/2016 13:31:00 Home Breaker

Vivian sleeps around with married men and unfortunately for her she always got cut by their wife.....is it that she is always unlucky or there

0 Movies 02/09/2016 11:47:00 Blind Lovers 3

About a young girl that was frustrated and angry at her mother,blames her for her blindness.because of this she was always angry with everybody then