Senator Obinna Ogba Angrily Walks Out On Customs Boss, Ali Over Failure To Wear Uniform

what an officer did to young lady at police station in broad daylight (photos,video)

what an officer did to young lady at police station in broad daylight (photos,video)

The video of a young lady being flogged mercilessly inside a police station by a uniformed official has gone viral. A screenshot from the viral video The

read more 03/02/2017 01:25:00
"Demonic Manifestations"; See What Happened During Prayers In A Ugandan Church...

"Demonic Manifestations"; See What Happened During Prayers In A Ugandan Church...

Dramatic moment was witnessed during a recent church programme organized by Ugandan Pastor, Robert Kayanja of Miracle Centre Ministries -when different members started behaving unusually

read more 02/02/2017 13:24:00
10 most iconic cars of all time

10 most iconic cars of all time

The automotive history is one of the fastest developing ones, which is why the looks and features of different vehicles change so fast. New models

read more 02/02/2017 03:45:00
Wonders! Quran verses appear on baby's laps (photos)

Wonders! Quran verses appear on baby's laps (photos)

- A baby was born in Dagestan started showing Quranic verses on his body - People claimed it was a miracle - Thousands of people went to

read more 02/02/2017 04:21:00
Nigerians react to Lagos police plan to stop Tuface protest

Nigerians react to Lagos police plan to stop Tuface protest

The Nigerian Police Force (NPF) in Lagos has announced plans to stop the planned protest being organized by Nigerian musician, Tuface Idibia. The protest which has

read more 02/02/2017 05:11:00
The IPOB said Reverend Father Ejike Mbaka is poorly educated

The IPOB said Reverend Father Ejike Mbaka is poorly educated

- The Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) has condemned comments made by the renowned Roman Catholic priest Reverend Father Ejike Mbaka - The group said the

read more 02/02/2017 05:13:00


"Demonic Manifestations"; See What Happened During Prayers In A Ugandan Church...

"Demonic Manifestations"; See What Happened During Prayers In A Ugandan Church...

Dramatic moment was witnessed during a recent church programme organized by Ugandan Pastor, Robert Kayanja of Miracle Centre Ministries -when different members started behaving unusually

read more 02/02/2017 13:24:00
Man Found Hanging On A Tree In An Apparent Suicide In Kano State. Graphic Photos

Man Found Hanging On A Tree In An Apparent Suicide In Kano State. Graphic Photos

A middle-aged man identified as Nura was found hung on a tree plant in Tsamiya village of Gezawa local government area of Kano state, according

read more 02/02/2017 13:20:00
See What This Girl Posted Online About The Guy She Loves And Her Sister-in-law..

See What This Girl Posted Online About The Guy She Loves And Her Sister-in-law..

She literally murdered English! The problem with this type of English is that it leaves the reader more confused than before.  The main question is what

read more 02/02/2017 08:05:00
Crazy!! 15 Most Ridiculous Pickup Lines Women Hate, Guys Read and Learn

Crazy!! 15 Most Ridiculous Pickup Lines Women Hate, Guys Read and Learn

Getting the opposite s ex with the right choice of words is a mysterious form of art that requires strategic planning and execution. Despite this, a

read more 02/02/2017 08:02:00

Home | News |

Senator Obinna Ogba Angrily Walks Out On Customs Boss, Ali Over Failure To Wear Uniform

The Senate Committee on Customs and Excise Duties on Thursday hit hard on retired Colonel Hameed Ali over his refusal to wear the uniform of the Nigerian Customs Service since 2015 when he was appointed as the Comptroller General.

Trouble began when Senator Obiano, member of the Committee angrily walked out of the Customs boss over his inability to wear uniform and still defending himself with an excuse.

Ali ‎was challenged during the meeting by a member of the Committee, Senator Obinna Ogba, who expressed dissatisfaction with his continuous dressing in caftan since he was appointed in 2015.

Ogba, who fired a question at CG, said: ‎”Mr. CG, we want this committee to know the reason why you are still in mufti close to two years after your appointment as the Comptroller General of Nigeria Customs Service.”

customboss.JPG

But the CG quickly countered Senator Ogba, saying as a former military personnel, tradition ‎does not permit him to put on paramilitary uniform.

However, another member of the Committee, Senator Dino Melaye, took on the CG, saying a ‎retired General of the Nigerian Army, Halidu Hannaniya, wore the uniform of the Federal Road Safety Corps when he emerged as the Corps Marshal.

But Ali again maintained his stand that as a former military personnel, tradition does not permit him to wear para military uniform, arguing that Hannaniya made a mistake.

Ogba, who was displeased by the response of Ali, angrily walked out the session, saying: “This is how you people keep deceiving Nigerians on wrong action and still defending it.”

Post Your Comment below: >>
Disclaimer: Opinions expressed here are those of the writers and do not reflect those of Nigeriadailynews.com. Nigeriadailynews.com accepts no responsibility legal or otherwise for their accuracy of content. Please report any inappropriate content to us, and we will evaluate it as a matter of priority.
About the Author:

