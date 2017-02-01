Senator Obinna Ogba Angrily Walks Out On Customs Boss, Ali Over Failure To Wear Uniform

The Senate Committee on Customs and Excise Duties on Thursday hit hard on retired Colonel Hameed Ali over his refusal to wear the uniform of the Nigerian Customs Service since 2015 when he was appointed as the Comptroller General.
Trouble began when Senator Obiano, member of the Committee angrily walked out of the Customs boss over his inability to wear uniform and still defending himself with an excuse.
Ali was challenged during the meeting by a member of the Committee, Senator Obinna Ogba, who expressed dissatisfaction with his continuous dressing in caftan since he was appointed in 2015.
Ogba, who fired a question at CG, said: ”Mr. CG, we want this committee to know the reason why you are still in mufti close to two years after your appointment as the Comptroller General of Nigeria Customs Service.”
But the CG quickly countered Senator Ogba, saying as a former military personnel, tradition does not permit him to put on paramilitary uniform.
However, another member of the Committee, Senator Dino Melaye, took on the CG, saying a retired General of the Nigerian Army, Halidu Hannaniya, wore the uniform of the Federal Road Safety Corps when he emerged as the Corps Marshal.
But Ali again maintained his stand that as a former military personnel, tradition does not permit him to wear para military uniform, arguing that Hannaniya made a mistake.
Ogba, who was displeased by the response of Ali, angrily walked out the session, saying: “This is how you people keep deceiving Nigerians on wrong action and still defending it.”
