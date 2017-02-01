what an officer did to young lady at police station in broad daylight (photos,video)

The video of a young lady being flogged mercilessly inside a police station by a uniformed official has gone viral.
A screenshot from the viral video
The controversial act is said to have happened in Equatorial Guinea. Although the offence of the young lady is not known, many social media users feel insulted about the video.
While some think a woman should not be treated that way no matter the offence she might have committed, some were also of the opinion that she should be given other punishments instead of this corporal punishment as it looks demeaning.
