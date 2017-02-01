Why Saraki, Dogara met Osinbajo again

The meeting between acting President Yemi Osinbajo and Senate President, Bukola Saraki, meeting between acting President Yemi Osinbajo and Senate President, Bukola Saraki, on Thursday, February 2, was connected with the 2017 budget defense, Vanguard reports.
This was disclosed by Saraki in an interview with state House correspondents shortly after the meeting.
The Senate president also disclosed that he and Speaker Yakubu Dogara were both present at the meeting, and were briefed on the state of the Nigerian troops in The Gambia.
Acting president Yemi Osinbajo meets with Senate president Bukola Saraki and Dogara
“The acting President briefed us on our troops in The Gambia and what the situation is like. And that the Navy and the Air Force will be coming back very soon. And that it is likely some troops will be left behind,” he said.
Recall that yesterday’s meeting makes it the second time Bukola Saraki will be meeting with Osinbajo this week, while it is Dogara’s third meeting with the acting president in the week.
Dogara’s first time was on Monday, January 30, when he visited with Governor Rochas Okorocha of Imo state.
On Tuesday, January 31, the Senate President visited the Villa with him again.
Osinbajo became acting president following the transfer of power to him by President Muhammadu Buhari who’s currently on a medical vacation in London.
