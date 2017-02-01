Cloudy Weather Report Ramallah, Palestine +4°C, Cloudy


Rohr snubs Ighalo over China move

SUPER Eagles striker Odion Ighalo is worried stiff that he hasn’t received a call from coach Gernot Rohr after his move to China.

The former Watford of England goal scorer signed for Changchun Yatai and will earn close to £200,000 per week thereby overtaking Skipper Mikel Obi as the highest paid Nigerian footballer. Ighalo’s fear of missing out from the Super Eagles is heightened since the Manager has not called him just like he called John Obi Mikel when he moved to Tianjin Teda in January.

Ighalo lost his first-team place at Watford following a loss of form which saw him score just one Premier League goal this season.

Odion Ighalo

Speaking of his last days at Watford, the 27-year-old revealed that he was frustrated with his bench role under new boss Walter Mazzarri who was appointed following the sacking of Enrique Sánchez Flores in the summer of 2016.

The striker also revealed that he preferred to stay in England or Europe but clubs did not meet Watford’s valuation of him.

Ighalo was a subject of interest from West Brom who pulled out of a move because of Watford’s asking price.

“I think Watford want too much so I don’t think we’ll be on that one,” West Brom boss Tony Pulis said in late January.
Changchun Yatai finally paid £22m for the striker making him the most expensive Nigerian player ever.

