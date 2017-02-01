NFF slams Rangers with N4m fine

THE Disciplinary Committee of the Nigeria Football Federation yesterday took far-reaching decisions in the matter between Rangers International Football Club of Enugu and Abia Warriors Football Club on Match Day 1, at the Nnamdi Azikiwe Stadium, Enugu.

After a rigorous consideration of the available facts as contained in the written submission from both clubs, Match Commissioner and referee’s reports, the committee upheld the decision contained in the Summary Jurisdiction Notice of the LMC and found Rangers guilty of breaching Rules B13.52 and Rule B13.18.

In addition to the breaches, Rangers attracted the wrath of the committee for conducting their affairs in manner capable of bringing the League to disrepute i.e. attempted assault and hauling of missiles at the match officials.

The club was therefore warned to ensure there were no more incidents of fans throwing missiles either on the field of play or against match officials, failure for which the NFF Disciplinary Committee shall impose further sanctions that is not limited to ordering for home matches to be played behind closed doors.

To guide against future clashes between rival supporters all clubs were advised to ensure that separate sitting arrangements are made available for supporters of away teams in a way that they are clearly separated from the spectators of the home team.