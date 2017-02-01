Ronaldinho returns to Barca

Spanish giants Barcelona announced a 10-year deal for legendary former player Ronaldinho to act as an ambassador for the club on Thursday, AFP reports.
The Brazilian, who won the World Player of the Year twice as well as two La Liga titles and the 2005/06 Champions League with Barca in five years at the Camp Nou, has not played since a short spell at Fluminense came to an end in September 2015.
“Barcelona and Ronaldinho have reached an agreement so that the Brazilian star will become an ambassador and representative of the club at different events during the next 10 years,” Barca said in a statement.
Ronaldinho, 36, will also be part of a Barca legends team that will play exhibition matches across the world.
On top of the trophies and 91 goals he scored in 198 appearances for Barca, Ronaldinho’s time in the Catalan capital is fondly remembered for his outrageous array of skills and broad smile with which he often graced the pitch.
His arrival from Paris Saint-Germain in 2003 also heralded a shift in power in Spanish football as he took a teenage Lionel Messi under his wing.
