Pupil killed as school building collapses in Benue

John Charles, Makurdi
A seven-year- old pupil of Victory International Nursery and Primary School, Daudu in Guma Local Government Area of Benue state has died after a section of a block of two classrooms collapsed.
It was gathered that the incident, which occurred on Tuesday, also injured four other pupils.
It was gathered that the building collapsed during break time when the pupils were eating behind the building.
Narrating the ordeal when the Special Adviser to the Governor on Education, Hon. Matthew Mnyam visited the school on Wednesday, Head Teacher of the School, Mr. Jeremiah Agba, said the pupils were eating during break time behind the building when the building caved in.
“The ugly incident happened when the pupils were eating behind the building during break time; unfortunately, we lost a seven-year-old, Nyom Godwin, on the spot, while Mlankyaa Nguevese had a fracture on one of his legs. Three other pupils also sustained minor injuries.”
Agba said that the injured pupils were receiving treatment at an undisclosed hospital while the body of the deceased had been buried at his home town, Tse-Hungwa, Ugondu, Guma LGA of Benue State.
Mnyam however, directed that the remaining part of the building be pulled down. He charged school proprietors on quality structures as well as cleanliness of the school environment.
Earlier, the Special Adviser had visited Victory International Secondary School Daudu, where he tasked the staff on commitment and dedication to duty, describing them as models to the pupils.
In his response, Principal of the school, Mr. Mlankyaa Francis, appreciated the visit, saying observations by the Special Adviser would be corrected.
Copyright PUNCH.
All rights reserved. This material, and other digital content on this website, may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from PUNCH.
Contact: editor@punchng.com
Related Articles
Xiao Jianhua: Stocks linked to missing China billionaire plunge in Shanghai
Stocks linked to missing Chinese billionaire Xiao Jianhua tumbled Friday as investors ignored a statement saying business at his vast empire was “normal” following reports
Benjamin Netanyahu: White House says new Israeli settlements 'may not be helpful'
The White House said building new Israeli settlements or expanding existing ones "may not be helpful" in securing Middle East peace. "While we don't believe the
Goodluck Jonathan: Ex-President advises Buhari on how to end Niger Delta, Southern Kaduna crisis
Former President Goodluck Jonathan has said that the solution to the Niger Delta crisis is contained in the report submitted by members of the 2014
Most Watched VideosView all posts
10 million children to benefit from Buhari’s schools feeding programme
At least 10 million primary school pupils across the country will benefit from the newly- introduced school feeding programme initiated by the federal government and
Ezekwesili, BBOG join FG tour of Sambisa forest (photos)
In its intensified efforts to find the remaining missing Chibok girls, the Bring Back Our Girls (BBOG) group has joined the federal government’s team on
FIRE FOR FIRE! Adeboye blasts FG, tells church members to prepare for 2019
- The new general overseer (worldwide) of the Redeemed Christian Church of God Enoch Adeboye has called on members of his church to become active
Gunmen kill 5 UN workers in Nigeria-Cameroun border
A report by Reuters indicates an armed group has attacked a United Nations technical team working along the border between Nigeria and Cameroon. Aid workers in
Hausa trader allegedly killed Yoruba driver over N30 in Lagos
- A tribal riot started in Igando, Lagos after a Hausa man allegedly killed a Yoruba driver - The duo reportedly fought over N30 which led
Boko Haram is not yet over in Nigeria - Junaid Muhammed
- A former House of Representatives member, Junaid Muhammed has warned that Boko Haram insurgence is not yet over - Muhammed also said there is a
Most Read NewsView all posts
Pastor Adeboye: Cleric challenges church members to better, Godly leaders
Pastor Enoch A. Adeboye has called out church leaders and pinpointed the cause of corruption in Nigeria. Speaking at the 3rd Annual Birthday Public Lecture organised in
She Leads Africa: Audu Maikori, MI Abaga, Toke Makinwa, Debola Williams attend SLAY Festival
On Saturday January 21st, over 1200 guests attended the very first SLAY Festival by She leads Africa, celebrating technology, innovation, culture, arts, music and food. The
CAN to Osinbajo: Your silence no longer golden
Adelani Adepegba, Friday Olokor, Jesusegun Alagbe and Tunde Ajaja The Christian Association of Nigeria on Friday expressed concern over the continuous persecution of its members, particularly
HIV/AIDS: Michael Okpara University discovers new cure
Prof. Francis Otunta, the Vice Chancellor (VC), Michael Okpara University of Agriculture, Umudike, Abia, has confirmed the discovery of a new drug for the treatment
Most men hate virgins because virginity is a burden –Pastor
A Ghanaian pastor who also doubles as marriage counsellor has declared that virgins are a burden to the men who are “unfortunate” enough to get
Beware! Female suicide bombers now strap babies on back to evade detection – DHQ
The Defence Headquarters says female suicide bombers in the North East are now evading detection from security operatives by carrying babies on their back, that
Most Watched Movies
Blind Lovers 2
About a young girl that was frustrated and angry at her mother,blames her for her blindness.because of this she was always angry with everybody then
Blind Lovers
About a young girl that was frustrated and angry at her mother,blames her for her blindness.because of this she was always angry with everybody then
Holy Drunkard
Nigerian movies. Nigerian movies are known to be the best of Nigerian movies and this is one of the Nigerian movies you would love. This Nigerian
My Son Will Never Marry You
Dora helped to establish Ben and they were planning to get married but Ben's mum swore over her dead body just because Dora is a
Widows War 3
Cha Cha Eke as known spent her money to marry a musician she thought has a great future only to realise on his death and
My Woman Was Taken From Me
A thrilling Latest African Nigerian Nollywood Movies 2016 Latest Full Movies you will love.. Story: A Script writer,it happens that what ever he pens dowm nature
Post Your Comment below: >>