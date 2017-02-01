Cloudy Weather Report Ramallah, Palestine +4°C, Cloudy


News

Pupil killed as school building collapses in Benue

John Charles, Makurdi

A seven-year- old pupil of Victory International Nursery and Primary School, Daudu in Guma Local Government Area of Benue state has died after a section of a block of two classrooms collapsed.

It was gathered that the incident, which occurred on Tuesday, also injured four other pupils.

It was gathered that the building collapsed during break time when the pupils were eating behind the building.

Narrating the ordeal when the Special Adviser to the Governor on Education, Hon. Matthew Mnyam visited the school on Wednesday, Head Teacher of the School, Mr. Jeremiah Agba, said the pupils were eating during break time behind the building when the building caved in.

“The ugly incident happened when the pupils were eating behind the building during break time; unfortunately, we lost a seven-year-old, Nyom Godwin, on the spot, while Mlankyaa Nguevese had a fracture on one of his legs. Three other pupils also sustained minor injuries.”

Agba said that the injured pupils were receiving treatment at an undisclosed hospital while the body of the deceased had been buried at his home town, Tse-Hungwa, Ugondu, Guma LGA of Benue State.

Mnyam however, directed that the remaining part of the building be pulled down. He charged school proprietors on quality structures as well as cleanliness of the school environment.

Earlier, the Special Adviser had visited Victory International Secondary School Daudu, where he tasked the staff on commitment and dedication to duty, describing them as models to the pupils.

In his response, Principal of the school, Mr. Mlankyaa Francis, appreciated the visit, saying observations by the Special Adviser would be corrected.

Copyright PUNCH.
All rights reserved. This material, and other digital content on this website, may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from PUNCH.

Contact: editor@punchng.com

