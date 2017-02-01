Cloudy Weather Report Ramallah, Palestine +4°C, Cloudy


The video of a young lady being flogged mercilessly inside a police station by a uniformed official has gone viral.

read more 03/02/2017 01:25:00
Dramatic moment was witnessed during a recent church programme organized by Ugandan Pastor, Robert Kayanja of Miracle Centre Ministries -when different members started behaving unusually

read more 02/02/2017 13:24:00
The automotive history is one of the fastest developing ones, which is why the looks and features of different vehicles change so fast.

read more 02/02/2017 03:45:00
- A baby was born in Dagestan started showing Quranic verses on his body - People claimed it was a miracle - Thousands of people went to

read more 02/02/2017 04:21:00
The Nigerian Police Force (NPF) in Lagos has announced plans to stop the planned protest being organized by Nigerian musician, Tuface Idibia.

read more 02/02/2017 05:11:00
- The Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) has condemned comments made by the renowned Roman Catholic priest Reverend Father Ejike Mbaka - The group said the

read more 02/02/2017 05:13:00


Dramatic moment was witnessed during a recent church programme organized by Ugandan Pastor, Robert Kayanja of Miracle Centre Ministries -when different members started behaving unusually

read more 02/02/2017 13:24:00
A middle-aged man identified as Nura was found hung on a tree plant in Tsamiya village of Gezawa local government area of Kano state, according

read more 02/02/2017 13:20:00
She literally murdered English! The problem with this type of English is that it leaves the reader more confused than before.  The main question is what

read more 02/02/2017 08:05:00
Getting the opposite s ex with the right choice of words is a mysterious form of art that requires strategic planning and execution. Despite this, a

read more 02/02/2017 08:02:00

Don’t threaten Buhari over my appointment — Onnoghen

Ade Adesomoju, Abuja

 The acting Chief Justice of Nigeria, Justice Walter Onnoghen, on Thursday dissociated himself from “threats” and “ultimatum” being issued by various interest groups to President Muhammadu Buhari over the delay in the appointment of a substantive CJN.

Many had alleged that the refusal of the President to forward Onnoghen’s name to the Senate for confirmation was a calculated attempt to deny a person from the South the opportunity of attaining the coveted position of the CJN.

But while commending Nigerians for showing interest in the appointment of the substantive CJN to oversee the affairs of the judiciary, Justice Onnoghen said the President “does not need any threat or ultimatum to perform his constitutional duties.”

He said in a statement by his Senior Special Assistant on Media, Mr. Awassam Bassey, that the President should be given a free hand to perform his constitutional duties concerning the appointment of a substantive CJN.

The statement read in part, “The Honourable acting Chief Justice of Nigeria, His Lordship, the Hon. Justice Walter Samuel Nkanu Onnoghen, CFR, FNJI, wishes to appeal to Nigerians to allow Mr. President, Muhammadu Buhari, GCFR, a free hand to perform his constitutional duties concerning the appointment of a substantive Chief Justice of Nigeria.

“Honourable Justice Onnoghen believes the President does not need any threat or ultimatum to perform his constitutional duties and therefore dissociates himself from those individuals and groups making such demands on the president.

“However, the acting Chief Justice of Nigeria and the Nigerian judiciary sincerely appreciate the interest of Nigerians towards the appointment of a substantive Chief Justice of Nigeria to oversee the affairs of the judiciary as the third arm of government, but believes that issuing an ultimatum to Mr. President appears to be going too far and smacks of disrespect for the exalted office of the President.”

 The three months allowed by the constitution for Onnoghen to act as CJN expires on February 10.

The alleged refusal by the President to forward Onnoghen’s name to the Senate for confirmation as the substantive CJN in line with constitutional provisions has sparked speculations from various quarters that the Presidency is not interested appointing him as the substantive CJN.

Some lawyers and other Nigerians, including the caucus of senators from Cross River State, the acting CJN’s home state, have called for the appointment of Onnoghen in substantive capacity.

Copyright PUNCH.
All rights reserved. This material, and other digital content on this website, may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from PUNCH.

Contact: editor@punchng.com

