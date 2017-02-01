Cloudy Weather Report Ramallah, Palestine +4°C, Cloudy


Kaduna killings: Police parade 17 suspects

Adelani Adepegba, Abuja

The police on Thursday paraded 17 persons for their alleged involvement in the Southern Kaduna violence.

The suspects who included Fulanis and Southern Kaduna natives were brought in from Kafanchan and paraded at the Force headquarters, Abuja.

They are Nelson Paul, 36; Bulus Jatau, 32; Magaji Shaibu, 30; Danlami Yakubu, 28; Idris Bello; Danjuma Barde, 39; Danjuma Chikun, 39; Goma Adamu, 28; Samuel Joshua, 29 and Abudulkareem Abdul, 20.

Others are Haruna Iliyasu, 20; Hassan Idris, 25; Adamu Haruna, 28; Adamu Umar, 27; Suleiman Saleh, 30; Abubakar Mohammadu, 30 and Muhammadu Jori, 33,

The Force Public Relations Officer, Jimoh Moshood, said 29 assorted firearms and rounds of ammunition were recovered from the suspects, who were arrested by the Joint Tactical Operation Squad (Operation Harmony), which was inaugurated by the Inspector-General of Police last December.

The squad comprised the Police Mobile Force, Counter Terrorism Unit, Special Anti-Robbery Squad, Intelligence Response Team, Special Investigation Bureau, Explosives Ordinance Department, the IGP Monitoring Unit, Police K9 (Sniffer Dog Section), Police Air wing and Police Medical Team with Headquarters in Kafanchan.

He said, “The operation recorded remarkable achievements in tackling the crisis and preventing further disturbance of public peace across Southern Kaduna. Seventeen suspects were arrested in the act and caches of fire arms and ammunition were recovered from them.”

Moshood stated that the suspects would be charged to court on completion of investigation for inciting public disturbance, disturbance of public peace, causing mischief by fire, culpable homicide, theft and unlawful possession of prohibited fire arms.

One of the suspects, Paul admitted to being the supplier of arms to some of the suspects, adding that the prices ranged from N30, 000 to N40, 000 per rifle.

Paul, an indigene of Kaninkon in Jamma’a  local government area of Kaduna State,  said he was earlier arrested for gun-running by the police, adding that he stopped dealing in arms, but later resumed.

“I sold rifles to most of the arrested persons here: I have been arrested before, but I repented. When the police came to my house, I admitted that I sold weapons and I took them to the house of the people that bought the weapons from me. I bought the weapons from a dealer in Jos,” the suspect said in Hausa.

Copyright PUNCH.
All rights reserved. This material, and other digital content on this website, may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from PUNCH.

Contact: editor@punchng.com

