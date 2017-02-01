Kaduna killings: Police parade 17 suspects

Adelani Adepegba, Abuja
The police on Thursday paraded 17 persons for their alleged involvement in the Southern Kaduna violence.
The suspects who included Fulanis and Southern Kaduna natives were brought in from Kafanchan and paraded at the Force headquarters, Abuja.
They are Nelson Paul, 36; Bulus Jatau, 32; Magaji Shaibu, 30; Danlami Yakubu, 28; Idris Bello; Danjuma Barde, 39; Danjuma Chikun, 39; Goma Adamu, 28; Samuel Joshua, 29 and Abudulkareem Abdul, 20.
Others are Haruna Iliyasu, 20; Hassan Idris, 25; Adamu Haruna, 28; Adamu Umar, 27; Suleiman Saleh, 30; Abubakar Mohammadu, 30 and Muhammadu Jori, 33,
The Force Public Relations Officer, Jimoh Moshood, said 29 assorted firearms and rounds of ammunition were recovered from the suspects, who were arrested by the Joint Tactical Operation Squad (Operation Harmony), which was inaugurated by the Inspector-General of Police last December.
The squad comprised the Police Mobile Force, Counter Terrorism Unit, Special Anti-Robbery Squad, Intelligence Response Team, Special Investigation Bureau, Explosives Ordinance Department, the IGP Monitoring Unit, Police K9 (Sniffer Dog Section), Police Air wing and Police Medical Team with Headquarters in Kafanchan.
He said, “The operation recorded remarkable achievements in tackling the crisis and preventing further disturbance of public peace across Southern Kaduna. Seventeen suspects were arrested in the act and caches of fire arms and ammunition were recovered from them.”
Moshood stated that the suspects would be charged to court on completion of investigation for inciting public disturbance, disturbance of public peace, causing mischief by fire, culpable homicide, theft and unlawful possession of prohibited fire arms.
One of the suspects, Paul admitted to being the supplier of arms to some of the suspects, adding that the prices ranged from N30, 000 to N40, 000 per rifle.
Paul, an indigene of Kaninkon in Jamma’a local government area of Kaduna State, said he was earlier arrested for gun-running by the police, adding that he stopped dealing in arms, but later resumed.
“I sold rifles to most of the arrested persons here: I have been arrested before, but I repented. When the police came to my house, I admitted that I sold weapons and I took them to the house of the people that bought the weapons from me. I bought the weapons from a dealer in Jos,” the suspect said in Hausa.
Copyright PUNCH.
All rights reserved. This material, and other digital content on this website, may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from PUNCH.
Contact: editor@punchng.com
Related Articles
Xiao Jianhua: Stocks linked to missing China billionaire plunge in Shanghai
Stocks linked to missing Chinese billionaire Xiao Jianhua tumbled Friday as investors ignored a statement saying business at his vast empire was “normal” following reports
Benjamin Netanyahu: White House says new Israeli settlements 'may not be helpful'
The White House said building new Israeli settlements or expanding existing ones "may not be helpful" in securing Middle East peace. "While we don't believe the
Goodluck Jonathan: Ex-President advises Buhari on how to end Niger Delta, Southern Kaduna crisis
Former President Goodluck Jonathan has said that the solution to the Niger Delta crisis is contained in the report submitted by members of the 2014
Most Watched VideosView all posts
How female lecturer died over N150,000
- A female lecturer at the Federal University of Agriculture Makurdi Christie Agbulu has been killed by her abductors over N150,000 - The lecturer was kidnapped
Muslim women hail Army for routing out Boko Haram
- A Muslim women organisation has commended the Nigerian Army for crushing the Boko Haram - The group urged the federal government to find a lasting
Fleeing Boko Haram Terrorists Arrested With 100 Motorcycles [PHOTO]
Nigerian military troops have arrested four Boko Haram terrorists who were on the run away from authorities. "Following the dislodgement and subsequent occupation of Boko Haram
NNPC Produces 4.6m Litres of Kerosene, 7.7m Litres of diesel
- Earlier this year, there was report that 3 Nigerian refineries have resumed production of Automative Gas oil (AGO) and Dual Purpose Kerosene (DPK) - The
DSS said Justice Ademola lied about his whereabouts
- The State Security Services on Tuesday, January 17, described how millions of cash both in foreign and local currencies were recovered from the Abuja
Ex-chief of defence built N100m churches and a mosque from stolen money - Witness
- A prosecution witness against Air Chief Marshal Alex Badeh has alleged that former chief of defence staff spent N100 million on a mosque and
Most Read NewsView all posts
Yahaya Bello: Faleke criticises Governor's leadership style
Mr James Faleke, member of the House of Representatives and Deputy Governorship candidate to late Audu Abubakar, has criticised the leadership style of Gov. Yahaya
House of Reps set to probe DSS over Nnamdi Kanu and Apostle Suleiman
- The House of Representatives set up a committee to investigate the action of the Department of State Service (DSS) - The DSS is being acussed
BREAKING: Gunmen kill 2 foreigners, 5 others in Adamawa
Report from Adamawa state is that unknown assailants have killed two white men who are believed to be contractors and five other officials of the
Ayew brothers send Ghana into AFCON semis
Brothers Jordan and Andre Ayew scored for Ghana as they reached the Africa Cup of Nations semi-finals Sunday with a 2-1 win over the Democratic
Those wishing Buhari death should go and confront God – Ortom
By Levinus Nwabughiogu ABUJA-Governor Samuel Ortom of Benue state, Monday night paid a solidarity visit to the Acting president, Yemi Osinbajo at the presidential villa, Abuja.
JUST IN: Armed gunmen kidnap Catholic priest in Delta, want N10m
Reverend Father Joseph Oghenekevwe Ojakorotu, a Catholic priest in charge of the St Patricks Catholic Church, Eku, Ethiope-East local government area of Delta state, has
Most Watched Movies
4 Brothers Season 1
This movie is poignant and thought provoking offering a solidly crafted, well acted and a must see experience for the audience.In the movie, four blood
Dirty Mistakes 2
STORY: "She feels on top of the world committing all sorts of marital crimes. It's time for marriage and she thinks all is well. But
LADY BIANCA
Starring: Liz Benson
Queen Of The Niger
Nollywood movie starring :Jibola Dabo, Angela Okorie, Emma Blaq, Lilian Madu, Prince Christopher
My Sex Client
Nollywood Wonder offers you this Latest Nigerian Movies 2016 Full Movie about A wife who is starved of sex, she started cheating on her husband
My Woman Was Taken From Me
A thrilling Latest African Nigerian Nollywood Movies 2016 Latest Full Movies you will love.. Story: A Script writer,it happens that what ever he pens dowm nature
Post Your Comment below: >>