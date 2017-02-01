I almost walked out of Big Brother House – Katung

Cloudy Weather Report Ramallah, Palestine +4°C, Cloudy


Breaking News

Latest News

View more
what an officer did to young lady at police station in broad daylight (photos,video)

what an officer did to young lady at police station in broad daylight (photos,video)

The video of a young lady being flogged mercilessly inside a police station by a uniformed official has gone viral. A screenshot from the viral video The

read more 03/02/2017 01:25:00
"Demonic Manifestations"; See What Happened During Prayers In A Ugandan Church...

"Demonic Manifestations"; See What Happened During Prayers In A Ugandan Church...

Dramatic moment was witnessed during a recent church programme organized by Ugandan Pastor, Robert Kayanja of Miracle Centre Ministries -when different members started behaving unusually

read more 02/02/2017 13:24:00
10 most iconic cars of all time

10 most iconic cars of all time

The automotive history is one of the fastest developing ones, which is why the looks and features of different vehicles change so fast. New models

read more 02/02/2017 03:45:00
Wonders! Quran verses appear on baby's laps (photos)

Wonders! Quran verses appear on baby's laps (photos)

- A baby was born in Dagestan started showing Quranic verses on his body - People claimed it was a miracle - Thousands of people went to

read more 02/02/2017 04:21:00
Nigerians react to Lagos police plan to stop Tuface protest

Nigerians react to Lagos police plan to stop Tuface protest

The Nigerian Police Force (NPF) in Lagos has announced plans to stop the planned protest being organized by Nigerian musician, Tuface Idibia. The protest which has

read more 02/02/2017 05:11:00
The IPOB said Reverend Father Ejike Mbaka is poorly educated

The IPOB said Reverend Father Ejike Mbaka is poorly educated

- The Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) has condemned comments made by the renowned Roman Catholic priest Reverend Father Ejike Mbaka - The group said the

read more 02/02/2017 05:13:00


Worth Reading

"Demonic Manifestations"; See What Happened During Prayers In A Ugandan Church...

"Demonic Manifestations"; See What Happened During Prayers In A Ugandan Church...

Dramatic moment was witnessed during a recent church programme organized by Ugandan Pastor, Robert Kayanja of Miracle Centre Ministries -when different members started behaving unusually

read more 02/02/2017 13:24:00
Man Found Hanging On A Tree In An Apparent Suicide In Kano State. Graphic Photos

Man Found Hanging On A Tree In An Apparent Suicide In Kano State. Graphic Photos

A middle-aged man identified as Nura was found hung on a tree plant in Tsamiya village of Gezawa local government area of Kano state, according

read more 02/02/2017 13:20:00
See What This Girl Posted Online About The Guy She Loves And Her Sister-in-law..

See What This Girl Posted Online About The Guy She Loves And Her Sister-in-law..

She literally murdered English! The problem with this type of English is that it leaves the reader more confused than before.  The main question is what

read more 02/02/2017 08:05:00
Crazy!! 15 Most Ridiculous Pickup Lines Women Hate, Guys Read and Learn

Crazy!! 15 Most Ridiculous Pickup Lines Women Hate, Guys Read and Learn

Getting the opposite s ex with the right choice of words is a mysterious form of art that requires strategic planning and execution. Despite this, a

read more 02/02/2017 08:02:00

Columnists

View more

Africa

View more
Home | News |

I almost walked out of Big Brother House – Katung

Chux Ohai

Exactly 10 years ago, Katung Aduwak, emerged winner of the maiden Big Brother Nigeria (now renamed Big Brother Naija) reality TV show. As expected, he walked away with a cash prize of $100,000. Although all that cash may not have seemed a big deal to rich Nigerians, it certainly was a life line to the proud winner of the show, who already had his plans for the future laid out at the time.

During the media screening event of the second edition of the show, which was held on the opening day in Lagos a few days ago, guests were pleasantly surprised to find Katung, who looked quite dapper in a black designer’s top and white slacks, in charge as the master of ceremony.

Katung’s presence at the event also unearthed memories of the maiden show that had instantly transformed him into a celebrity. And in an interview with our correspondent, he confessed that his biggest challenge was living in confinement alongside other contestants in Big Brother’s House for three months at a stretch. For him, it was a very different experience.

“The truth is that I being confined to the house was not an easy thing for me because I liked to move around. I called myself a free bird at the time. I liked to travel and I liked to be in different locations,” he said.

Recalling what it felt like staying in confinement alongside his fellow Housemates, he said that there was no access to information, not even a television nor radio set, beyond the walls of the House. What kept him and the others going was the fact that there was something to look forward to at the end of the show.

Katung also noted that when the evictions began and his Housemates started leaving, one after the other, the loneliness grew worse and almost intolerable at a point. Yet, he hung on because he had known at the outset that he would go far in the contest.

There were other challenges, but living with total strangers and sharing the amenities in Big Brother’s House was not one of them. “Already I was used to strangers. Back in my days at the University of Jos, I lived with total strangers – people who came from different backgrounds. I had lived with strangers all my life. So it wasn’t a big deal to me,” he said.

Asked if there were moments when he felt like quitting the House, the celebrity said that on many occasions he had wished that he did not enter for the show in the first place. “Sometimes I would go and sit near the wall just to listen to the sounds of commercial motorcycles passing by outside the compound. Also, there were times when I simply got tired and so bored that I felt like walking out of the House,” he said.

Just as different people participate in shows of this kind for different reasons, in Katung’s case money was the major motivating factor for participating in the first edition of Big Brother Naija. Adventure and the opportunities that would likely accrue from the show were the other factors. “I wanted the money and I needed a platform that would propel me to achieve all that I planned to achieve,” he said.

Looking back at the moment he was announced winner of that show, Katung, who is currently a senior manager with MTV Base, described it as defining moment.

Copyright PUNCH.
All rights reserved. This material, and other digital content on this website, may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from PUNCH.

Contact: editor@punchng.com

Tags

No tags for this article

Post Your Comment below: >>
Disclaimer: Opinions expressed here are those of the writers and do not reflect those of Nigeriadailynews.com. Nigeriadailynews.com accepts no responsibility legal or otherwise for their accuracy of content. Please report any inappropriate content to us, and we will evaluate it as a matter of priority.
What's next
"Demonic Manifestations"; See What Happened During Prayers In A Ugandan Church...

"Demonic Manifestations"; See What Happened During Prayers In A Ugandan Church...

13 hours 34 minutes ago
Man Found Hanging On A Tree In An Apparent Suicide In Kano State. Graphic Photos

Man Found Hanging On A Tree In An Apparent Suicide In Kano State. Graphic Photos

13 hours 38 minutes ago
See What This Girl Posted Online About The Guy She Loves And Her Sister-in-law..

See What This Girl Posted Online About The Guy She Loves And Her Sister-in-law..

18 hours 53 minutes ago
Crazy!! 15 Most Ridiculous Pickup Lines Women Hate, Guys Read and Learn

Crazy!! 15 Most Ridiculous Pickup Lines Women Hate, Guys Read and Learn

18 hours 56 minutes ago
8 Different Kisses And Their Hidden Meanings!

8 Different Kisses And Their Hidden Meanings!

19 hours 4 minutes ago
For Beginners: The Good Girl’s Guide to Rough S3x (18+)

For Beginners: The Good Girl’s Guide to Rough S3x (18+)

19 hours 8 minutes ago
Do You Guys Know That Rough S3x Can Break Your Manh00d?

Do You Guys Know That Rough S3x Can Break Your Manh00d?

19 hours 13 minutes ago
Man High On Cocaine Spotted Casually Strolling The Streets While On FIRE. Photos

Man High On Cocaine Spotted Casually Strolling The Streets While On FIRE. Photos

19 hours 18 minutes ago
4-Year-Old Boy Miraculously Saved After Being Involved In A Fatal Accident. Photos

4-Year-Old Boy Miraculously Saved After Being Involved In A Fatal Accident. Photos

19 hours 22 minutes ago
Choir Teacher Arrested After Exposing Her Private Part In Front Of Underaged Students. Photos

Choir Teacher Arrested After Exposing Her Private Part In Front Of Underaged Students. Photos

19 hours 25 minutes ago
Indian Guy Kills African Girl After A Fight In His Apartment. Graphic Photos/Video

Indian Guy Kills African Girl After A Fight In His Apartment. Graphic Photos/Video

19 hours 29 minutes ago
Shocker! Snake Gets Stuck In Woman's Stretched Earlobe. See Photos

Shocker! Snake Gets Stuck In Woman's Stretched Earlobe. See Photos

19 hours 33 minutes ago
Obiano vs Okorocha: Okorocha should keep quiet when serious govs are talking — Obiano

Obiano vs Okorocha: Okorocha should keep quiet when serious govs are talking — Obiano

21 hours 50 minutes ago
RECESSION: Foreign investment inflow down by $4.5bn in 2016

RECESSION: Foreign investment inflow down by $4.5bn in 2016

21 hours 59 minutes ago
Stockbroker in N4.8bn share scam, remanded in Ikoyi prison

Stockbroker in N4.8bn share scam, remanded in Ikoyi prison

22 hours 5 minutes ago
Women Spark Outrage After Removing Their Bikini Tops On A Crowded Beach. Photos

Women Spark Outrage After Removing Their Bikini Tops On A Crowded Beach. Photos

01/02/2017 11:46:00
See 5 Shocking Reasons Why You Shouldn’t Shave Off Your Pub!c Hair

See 5 Shocking Reasons Why You Shouldn’t Shave Off Your Pub!c Hair

01/02/2017 10:26:00
Must Read : A Story of S3x and Scam: Check Out the ‘Lucrative’ Offers of Lagos Sugar Mummies

Must Read : A Story of S3x and Scam: Check Out the ‘Lucrative’ Offers of Lagos Sugar Mummies

01/02/2017 10:24:00
This Vitamin is Proven to Reduce Anxiety!

This Vitamin is Proven to Reduce Anxiety!

01/02/2017 10:22:00
Unbelievable!! Kill Sinus Infection Within Minutes, With What You Have In Your Kitchen!

Unbelievable!! Kill Sinus Infection Within Minutes, With What You Have In Your Kitchen!

01/02/2017 10:20:00
MUST READ : You Will Never Eat Suya Without Vegetables After Seen This

MUST READ : You Will Never Eat Suya Without Vegetables After Seen This

01/02/2017 10:18:00
EFCC Arraigns Former MTN Staff for Forgery. Photo

EFCC Arraigns Former MTN Staff for Forgery. Photo

01/02/2017 10:15:00
Gunman Follows Bride And Groom To Wedding, Opens Fire Inside Church. Photos

Gunman Follows Bride And Groom To Wedding, Opens Fire Inside Church. Photos

01/02/2017 10:12:00
Newly-Wedded Lady Dies Hours After Giving Birth To A Bouncing Baby. Photos

Newly-Wedded Lady Dies Hours After Giving Birth To A Bouncing Baby. Photos

01/02/2017 10:08:00

About the Author:

Related Articles

0 News 02/02/2017 22:19:00 Xiao Jianhua: Stocks linked to missing China billionaire plunge in Shanghai

Xiao Jianhua: Stocks linked to missing China billionaire plunge in Shanghai

Stocks linked to missing Chinese billionaire Xiao Jianhua tumbled Friday as investors ignored a statement saying business at his vast empire was “normal” following reports

0 News 02/02/2017 22:25:00 Benjamin Netanyahu: White House says new Israeli settlements 'may not be helpful'

Benjamin Netanyahu: White House says new Israeli settlements 'may not be helpful'

The White House said building new Israeli settlements or expanding existing ones "may not be helpful" in securing Middle East peace. "While we don't believe the

0 News 02/02/2017 22:58:00 Goodluck Jonathan: Ex-President advises Buhari on how to end Niger Delta, Southern Kaduna crisis

Goodluck Jonathan: Ex-President advises Buhari on how to end Niger Delta, Southern Kaduna crisis

Former President Goodluck Jonathan has said that the solution to the Niger Delta crisis is contained in the report submitted by members of the 2014

Most Watched Videos

View all posts
0 Videos 13/01/2017 05:58:00 IPOB Reveals Some Mysterious Facts About Nnamdi Kanu, Biafra

IPOB Reveals Some Mysterious Facts About Nnamdi Kanu, Biafra

The Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) in a statement by its spokesperson, Powerful Emma revealed some mysterious things about its leader Nnamdi Kanu and the

0 Videos 28/01/2017 09:30:00 Nigerian who was ask to spell his name

Nigerian who was ask to spell his name

0 Videos 05/01/2017 09:28:00 VIDEO: Auditor General’s damning report on Uganda’s sh6.5 trillion liabilities

VIDEO: Auditor General’s damning report on Uganda’s sh6.5 trillion liabilities

VIDEO: The Office of the Auditor General has released a shocking report on Uganda’s financial stand, putting the country’s liabilities at sh 6.5 trillion. According to

0 Videos 13/01/2017 07:58:00 How Osun pensioners are dying daily because of non-payment of their entitlements - retirees

How Osun pensioners are dying daily because of non-payment of their entitlements - retirees

- Recently, retirees in Osun state shocked Nigerians when they formed an internally displaced pensioners camp - The governor of the state, Rauf Aregbesola, reportedly accused

0 Videos 09/01/2017 05:16:00 Emir of Kano, daughter Shahida and his first grandchild (WATCH)

Emir of Kano, daughter Shahida and his first grandchild (WATCH)

Emir of Kano, Muhammadu Sanusi II welcomed his first grandchild, a girl, from his daughter Shahida and her husband. Emir of Kano, Muhammadu Sanusi II welcomed

0 Videos 01/02/2017 05:12:00 Igbo group lists 3 reasons why Buhari must sack Customs boss Hammed Ali

Igbo group lists 3 reasons why Buhari must sack Customs boss Hammed Ali

- A pro-Igbo pressure group, NBOU, says Hammed Ali lacks the requisite knowledge to head such a strategic agency like the customs - The group accuses

Most Read News

View all posts
0 News 28/01/2017 17:59:00 Rihanna visits school children in Malawi (WATCH)

Rihanna visits school children in Malawi (WATCH)

[embedded content] International superstar, Rihanna visited a school in Lilongwe, Malawi on Thursday Jan. 26th. The 28-year-old pop star toured the classrooms and met with

0 News 30/01/2017 12:17:00 CIA secret file in 1970 reveal Gowon did not like nor trust Awolowo (see evidence)

CIA secret file in 1970 reveal Gowon did not like nor trust Awolowo (see evidence)

The Central Intelligence Agency's (CIA) declassified report has revealed how General Yakubu Gowon, as Nigeria's military president, did not like nor trust late Chief Obafemi

0 News 27/01/2017 15:45:00 Trump hopes to have ‘fantastic’ relations with Putin

Trump hopes to have ‘fantastic’ relations with Putin

President Donald Trump of U.S. says he hopes to have ‘a very fantastic relationship’ with Russian President Vladimir Putin. Trump, who made the remarks during a

0 News 01/02/2017 05:58:00 Ryan Hall: Marathoner posts Fitbit stats after running World Marathon Challenge

Ryan Hall: Marathoner posts Fitbit stats after running World Marathon Challenge

Two-time Olympian Ryan Hall, who holds the American record for fastest marathon, completed the World Marathon Challenge on Monday, running seven marathons on seven continents

0 News 01/02/2017 07:28:00 Trump picks fierce, controversial Gorsuch as Supreme Court Judge

Trump picks fierce, controversial Gorsuch as Supreme Court Judge

U.S. President Donald Trump has nominated a fierce and controversial federal Judge Neil Gorsuch to the Supreme Court, choosing a jurist widely seen by conservatives

0 News 27/01/2017 05:00:00 Guy Smarts: You actually become less of a dick the older you get, new study says

Guy Smarts: You actually become less of a dick the older you get, new study says

Welcome to your daily roundup of important health news Every day, an estimated 6,800 new peer-reviewed academic articles are published. That’s a whole lot of science to wade

Most Watched Movies

0 Movies 02/09/2016 11:50:00 Blind Lovers 2

Blind Lovers 2

About a young girl that was frustrated and angry at her mother,blames her for her blindness.because of this she was always angry with everybody then

0 Movies 02/09/2016 11:09:00 Tension in the Palace

Tension in the Palace

The Children of Chief Adam had to converge after the death of their father. Each with their different life style had to device a way

0 Movies 24/08/2016 13:11:00 Girls At War Season 2

Girls At War Season 2

This highly comical movie encapsulates a very gripping family drama laced with a beautiful suspense.In this movie,an enormous family complication has interestingly found its way

0 Movies 10/08/2016 10:17:00 Hour of Grace 2

Hour of Grace 2

Hour of Grace 2

0 Movies 24/08/2016 12:52:00 Crying Without Tears 2

Crying Without Tears 2

Starring; Van Vicker, Mercy Johnson

0 Movies 26/04/2016 11:14:00 Game Of Romance 2

Game Of Romance 2

Jim swore to marry a rich lady no matter what,in the quest of realizing his dreams he hurts several women,later he met Charlene who possessed